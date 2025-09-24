Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche ("Tranche 2") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement Offering") for gross proceeds of $484,000.

In connection with closing of Tranche 2 of the Private Placement Offering, the Company issued 1,550,000 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit"), at a price of $0.08 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $124,000, and 3,600,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"), at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $360,000. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, issued as a flow-through share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before September 24, 2027.

In connection with Tranche 2, the Company paid finders' fees of $21,000 and issued 210,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Private Placement Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants. All securities issued pursuant to Tranche 2 of the Private Placement Offering, and any shares that may be issuable on exercise of any Warrants or Finders' Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period until January 25, 2026.

When combined with the first tranche of the Private Placement Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $1,320,100 through the issuance of 9,301,250 NFT Units and 5,760,000 FT Units. The Company anticipates closing a further tranche of the Private Placement Offering to bring total gross proceeds from the Private Placement Offering to $3,500,000. The Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of the timeline for completion of the Private Placement Offering and anticipates completing the final tranche of the Private Placement Offering prior to October 31, 2025.

Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) Offering

The Company also announces that it will offer (the "LIFE Offering") up to 20,000,000 FT Units, in addition to the Private Placement Offering, to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.standarduranium.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision. The Company will pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the LIFE Offering.

The Company anticipates the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement Offering and the LIFE Offering will be used for the exploration of the Company's Saskatchewan uranium projects and for working capital purposes. Completion of a further tranche of the Private Placement Offering, an extension of the deadline for completion of the Private Placement Offering, and the LIFE Offering, remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

For further information contact:
Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
Suite 3123, 595 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1J1
Tel: 1 (306) 850-6699
E-mail: info@standarduranium.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267734

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Standard Uranium
STND:CA
Standard Uranium
Standard Uranium

Standard Uranium

Overview

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:STND, OTCQB:STTDF) is a uranium exploration company aiming to leverage its geological experience to make additional discoveries in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin. The company is currently focused on the exploration of the Davidson River uranium project, which is located in the southwest portion of the Basin. In March 2020 Standard Uranium filed a NI-43 101 compliant technical report on the Davison River project, outlining the potential for a two-phase exploration program to expand the company’s understanding of the property.

Standard Uranium believes it has assembled the team and land package necessary to make the next major uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin. The company intends to leverage its experience in the area to advance potential future discoveries. Standard Uranium believes the Clearwater Domain Mirror Theory suggests the exploration corridors on the west of the Clearwater Domain could have similar uranium deposits as those on the east.

In July 2020 Standard Uranium announced it had expanded its land holdings in the Athabasca Basin by acquiring the Ascent and Canary projects through staking. The two projects, totaling 11,040 hectares, are both located in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Shortly after, Standard Uranium added three new mineral claims that are adjacent to the company’s existing holdings at the Gunnar Project located in the Beaverlodge Uranium District. The 15,770-hectare Gunnar Project contains unconformity and basement-hosted uranium targets, including historically identified uranium mineralization in the Athabasca sandstone.

In an effort to strengthen its exploration team, Standard Uranium recently announced the addition of Galen McNamara and Sean Hillacre to its technical team. Mr. Sean Hillacre has been named the company’s Project Manager for the upcoming Davidson Drill Program, while Mr. Galen McNamara has been named Technical Advisor. Hillacre has experience in the region after working with NexGen Energy as an exploration geologist as part of the technical team that developed the Arrow Deposit. McNamara also brings considerable exploration experience to the team after managing all field-based drilling and exploration activities for NexGen. McNamara earned the 2018 PDAC Bill Dennis “Prospector of the Year” Award and 2016 Mines and Money Exploration Award for his work on the Arrow Deposit.

Moving forward, Standard Uranium intends to continue to explore the Davidson River Project including an inaugural exploration drilling program expected to begin in Q3 2020. The company is optimistic that it has one of the most promising land packages in Saskatchewan’s Southwest Athabasca Basin, which has attracted the attention of resource companies including Cameco (TSX:CCO, NYSE:CCJ), Orano, NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU, OTCQX:FCUUF), Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU, OTCQB:FISOF) and Denison Mines (TSX:DML, NYSE:DNN).

Standard Uranium’s Company Highlights

  • Davidson River uranium project comprises 25,886 hectares of the Patterson Lake Uranium District, located in the southwest Athabasca Basin
  • The Davidson River Project is highly prospective for basement hosted uranium deposits yet remains untested by drilling despite its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. NI-43 101 Technical Report filed on the Davidson River project outline the potential for a two-phase exploration program
  • Ascent and Canary projects are located within the Eastern Athabasca Basin region, and compliment the existing Atlantic Project
  • Gunnar project, located south of the Beaverlodge Uranium district, and is targeting unconformity-style uranium mineralization
  • Geological team has proven experience in the Athabasca Basin
  • Director Garrett Ainsworth led the NexGen technical team, which discovered the Arrow deposit in the Athabasca Basin
Finding the Fuel to Power a Clean Energy Future

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Download the PDF here.

Standard Uranium
Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

