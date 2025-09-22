Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: B76 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Dembicki to its Board of Directors, bringing significant capital markets and governance expertise to the Company. In tandem with this strategic addition, Stallion has also initiated the Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to refine drill targeting across its large-scale uranium exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.

Peter Dembicki; Strengthening Corporate Oversight and Market Expertise:

Mr. Dembicki brings over a decade of experience in corporate finance and wealth management, with a strong track record of capital raising and corporate governance in the mining and resource sectors. During his tenure at Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Dembicki led multimillion-dollar financings for both public and private companies. He holds CSC, CPH, and WME designations and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Communications. He currently serves as President and CEO of Tier One Silver, where he is focused on exploration and discovery efforts in South America.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter Dembicki to our team and to our Board of Directors," said Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium. "His depth of experience in capital markets and executive governance is a perfect complement to our strategic vision as we expand our exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin. Peter's appointment is a significant step forward in strengthening our corporate responsibility and refining internal procedures and accountability processes; key components as we responsibly advance exploration across our high-value land package in the Athabasca Basin."

Initiation of Haystack AI Targeting Study:

Stallion Uranium is also pleased to announce the launch of the Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study across select project areas within its Athabasca Basin portfolio. Haystack is an advanced AI-driven targeting platform designed to accelerate and enhance mineral exploration decision-making using proprietary technology called Matchstick TI .

The process includes:

  • Data Mining Phase: Compiling and organizing all publicly available geological information related to uranium in the study area. This includes identifying key parameters from known deposits to form a spectral signature for the target.
  • 3D Modeling: A matrix of 3D nodes is "salted" with the seed parameters and forward modeled using proprietary algorithms embedded within AI-powered discovery software to generate spectra at each point.
  • Pattern Recognition & Targeting: Advanced pattern recognition routines compare each point's spectral signature against the seed spectra. The results are displayed as a heat map, ranking prospective target zones based on geological criteria and spectral precision.

This next-generation targeting initiative demonstrates Stallion's commitment to innovation, data-driven exploration, and maximizing shareholder value by deploying the most advanced tools available in the uranium sector.

With a robust technical team, an expanding strategic vision, and a deepened commitment to governance excellence, Stallion Uranium remains focused on becoming a leading force in the next generation of uranium exploration in Canada's premier district.

Upcoming Events:

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time , CEO Matthew Schwab will be joining host Romeo Maione with 6ix Events to give a market update on the company and its plans for the remainder of 2025. Further information can be found here .

The Company's VP Exploration, Darren Slugoski will be presenting at the upcoming virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 1:35 pm Eastern Time . Further information and registration for the Emerging Growth Conference can be found here .

Stallion Uranium will be attending the upcoming Metals Investor Forum, taking place at the JW Marriott Parq Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia September 26-27, 2025. Stallion CEO Matthew Schwab will be presenting on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 11:40 am Pacific Time . Further information and registration for the Metals Investor Forum can be found here .

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab
CEO and Director

Corporate Office:
700 - 838 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, British Columbia,
V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360
info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stallion UraniumSTUD:CCTSXV:STUDEnergy Investing
STUD:CC
Stallion Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Stallion Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Stallion Uranium (TSXV:STUD)

Stallion Uranium

Keep reading...Show less

Positioned for Discovery in the World’s Premier Uranium District

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that under the Company's stock option plan dated October 8, 2024 (the " Plan "), the Company has granted a total of 3,100,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units and flow-through units (the " Offering "). This closing consisted of 22,305,600 units of the Company (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,461,120 and 30,139,600 flow-through units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,027,920.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Completes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Upsizing

Stallion Uranium Completes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Upsizing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units and flow-through units (the " Offering "). This closing consisted of 21,239,800 units of the Company (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,247,960 and 1,315,000 flow-through units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $263,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to $12M

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to $12M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to a combined aggregate of 60,000,000 flow-through (" FT Units ") and non-flow through (" NFT Units ") units at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit and FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12,000,000. The Offering is expected to close in multiple tranches, the first of which is anticipated to close on or before August 15, 2025. The Company anticipates that, upon completion of the Offering, a new Control Person (as defined below), Mr. Matthew Mason (" Mr. Mason "), will be created though Mr. Mason's anticipated purchase of 15,000,000 FT Units. Mr. Mason's subscription is subject to obtaining requisite approval from the disinterested shareholders of the Company (as further described below) and the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) further to its news release of July 8 th 2025, the Company provides certain updates in respect of its technology licensing agreement dated July 7 th 2025 (the " Technology Licensing Agreement "), amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the " Lessor "). The Lessor holds the exclusive license to certain proprietary technology and know-how that can be used to assist in area prioritization selection for the purposes of exploration for minerals (the " Technology "), which was developed by an arm's length Ph.D. geologist (the " Licensor ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. (" Standard ") (CSE: STND). From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration programs the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE) ("Aventis") . From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated September 15, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the "Optionee"), an arms-length party. Pursuant to the LOI, the Optionee will be granted the option (the "Option") to acquire a seventy-five percent interest in the 4,002-hectare Rocas Project ("Rocas" or the "Project") located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region (Figure 1).

Rocas Project Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today announced the receipt of partial assay results from the summer drill program at the companies' 5050 joint venture Dorado Project (the " Dorado Project "), located on the southeastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The highlight comes from drill hole PG25-07A, which returned 2.1 metres grading 1.6% U₃O₈, including 0.4 metres at 8.1% U₃O₈ and an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U₃O₈ representing the most significant assay intervals reported to date from the Nova discovery zone (see Table 1 below).

"Eight percent uranium is an excellent grade from the centre of the very strong radioactive interval drilled by hole 7A," said Chris Frostad , President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "These assays reinforce the strength of this newly discovered system and provide a solid anchor point as we continue to test the mineralized structure in all directions."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Download the PDF here.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: 9O0) is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in 75 uranium claims in Emery County, Utah, United States.

Transaction Highlights

  • Nine Past Producing Uranium mines covered on the Claims having produced several hundred thousand tons of ore grading up to 1% U308
  • Visible Uranium, Vanadium, Copper and Cobalt at Surface with numerous uranium readings up to 21,000 CPS equating to grades .22% U308
  • Close Proximity to major roads with good year round access, power and a uranium mill located within a 75 mile drive
  • Strong Government support for nuclear power and uranium mining projects and a stated objective to reduce reliance on foreign nuclear fuel
  • Staged earn-in allows the company to optimize exploration programs
  • Provides Terra shareholders exposure to two North American assets both with near surface Uranium opportunities in low-risk jurisdictions

Greg Cameron stated "One of my stated goals with Terra was to add another low-risk uranium project to the Company and this transaction does just that. Having toured the properties with our VP Exploration, it is clear from the moment you arrive you are in a uranium district with many old workings, adits, shafts and old infrastructure. I am excited to see work begin this fall and believe there to be a clear path to add significant value for our shareholders."

Rationale Behind the Acquisition

Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims offer exposure to uranium projects in the USA with excellent upside in a significant historical uranium district. Terra has made a strategic decision to acquire the Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims due to the belief there is more minable uranium present. It is important to note that the encompassing claims have a production history. Both sets of claims are in ideal locations, situated near main roads, secondary roads and have access to power and water sources. In the past, mining operations focused on ore found at or near surface. The process of oxidation led to the formation of various secondary uranium minerals. The Trump Administration has recently enacted historic policies designed to accelerate nuclear power and uranium mining activity in the country"

"This initial project in San Rafael Swell offers significant upside as it is clear that these old mines were abandoned in the 1970's due to a uranium market collapse not because they ran out of uranium to mine," stated Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "We believe strongly that we can expand on the previous work through modern exploration technologies like 3D modelling"  added Trevor Perkins VP Exploration.

Project Overview

The San Rafael Swell is a large, uplifted, doubly-plunging anticline in east-central Utah and the Swell forms part of, but contrasts with the surrounding flat-lying rocks, of the Colorado Plateau, a significant uranium mining district in the Western United States. Historical uranium production was undertaken in the region between the late 1940's into the 1970's.  No significant work has been completed in the region in the past 50 years.

The rocks in the San Rafael Swell are predominately sedimentary (Pennsylvanian through Cretaceous), including Triassic and Jurassic formations that are known to host uranium. The project area is underlain by Triassic aged sedimentary rocks of the Moenkopi and Chinle formations. The Chinle outcrops in a continuous belt around the San Rafael Swell and on isolated buttes through the center of the swell. It is widely believed that volcanic ash is the source of uranium for many deposits in the swell. All existing mines and prospects in the Chinle are in the lower, bentonitic part of the Chinle in channel-fill sandstone and surrounding siltstones of the lower Chinle Formation. .  In the Green Vein Mesa area these occur as scour channel fill at the contact with the underlying Moenkopi Formation.

The project is separated into two claim groups 10 km apart. The Wheal Anne Claim Group is the southwest of the two and encompasses approximately 130 hectares covering the former producing Lucky Strike Mine and related uranium occurrences. The Lucky Strike Mine was discovered in 1949 and produced more than 10,000 tons of ore grading 0.22% U 3 O 8 and 0.09% V 2 O 5 . 1

The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group to the northeast encompasses approximately 300 hectares and covers the former producing Payday Mine, Hertz Mine, and Green Vein group of mines. Production numbers for these mines were not located, however the Hertz Mine reportedly had local samples up to 1% U 3 O 8 . 2

A map of a desert with red stars AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1:  Map of the San Rafael Swell from the Utah Geological Survey. The Wheal Anne and Green Vein Mesa Claim Group locations are shown by the red stars.

Please click to view image

A map of a desert AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 2:  Overview of the Wheal Anne (West)and Green Vein Mesa (East) Claim Groups

Please click to view image

A satellite image of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 3:  The Wheal Anne Claim Group, covering the historical Lucky Strike and Commonwealth Uranium Mines and showings.
Please click to view image

A map of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 4:  The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group, covering the historical Payday, Hertz, Green Vein Group, and Green Vein #5 Uranium Mines.
Please click to view image

A hand holding a device AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 5: Uraninite vein near the Payday Mine workings.
Please click to view image

A wooden structure on a hill AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 6: Green Vein Group Mine workings and ore chute.
Please click to view image

Transaction Overview

To earn its respective interests in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa, the Company would be required to make the following cash payments, common share issuances and incur exploration expenditures on the respective claims as follows:

Wheal Anne Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$20,000 on execution of definitive agreement 500,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$100,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$33,333 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$46,666 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$60,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$73,333 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

** Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Wheal Anne Claims (the " Wheal Anne Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Wheal Anne Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$666,666.

Green Vein Mesa Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$10,000 on execution of definitive agreement 250,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$50,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$16,667 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$23,334 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$30,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$36,667 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

**  Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Green Vein Mesa Claims (the " Green Vein Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Green Vein Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$333,334.

The agreements to acquire an interest in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with these agreements would be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as developing past producing Uranium mines in the San Rafael Swell Emery County, Utah, United States

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Terra Clean Energy CORP.

"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

* The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports.  The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards.  The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the San Rafael Swell and the information may be of assistance to readers.  Information collected during a site visit in September 2025 was collected using an RS-225 "Super-Spec" Spectrometer manufactured, inspected and calibrated in 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy


Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Stallion Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Stallion Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Precious Metals Investing

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project