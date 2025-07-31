Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

 

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) further to its news release of July 8 th 2025, the Company provides certain updates in respect of its technology licensing agreement dated July 7 th 2025 (the " Technology Licensing Agreement "), amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the " Lessor "). The Lessor holds the exclusive license to certain proprietary technology and know-how that can be used to assist in area prioritization selection for the purposes of exploration for minerals (the " Technology "), which was developed by an arm's length Ph.D. geologist (the " Licensor ").

 

In particular, the Lessor obtained its license in the Technology pursuant to the terms of a binding term sheet dated February 6 th , 2025, amongst the Lessor and the Licensor (the " Underlying Agreement "). Pursuant to the terms of the Underlying Agreement, the Lessor's license in the Technology shall be for a period of 2 years. In connection with the grant of the license to the Lessor from the Licensor, the Lessor and the Licensor shall form an unincorporated joint-venture whereby the Licensor shall contribute the Technology, and the Lessor shall contribute funding and marking expertise to collaboratively advance the development of the Technology. As of the date hereof, the Licensor has advanced funds of GBP280,000 pursuant to the Underlying Agreement.

 

Furthermore, the 3,750,000 common shares of the Company payable to the Lessor pursuant to the Technology Licensing Agreement shall be subject to a tier 2 value escrow agreement, with 10% of the escrowed securities being releasable at the time of the Final TSX-V Bulletin, and 15% of the escrowed securities being releasable every six months thereafter until released in full.

 

For more information regarding the Technology Licensing Agreement and the Technology, please refer to the Company's news release of July 8 th , 2025.

 

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. None of the securities issued pursuant to the Technology License Agreement have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities laws.

 

  About Stallion Uranium Corp.:  

 

 Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

 

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com .

 

  On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:  

 

Matthew Schwab
CEO and Director

 

  Corporate Office:  
700 - 838 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, British Columbia,
V6C 0A6

 

T: 604-551-2360
info@stallionuranium.com  

 

  This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement .

 

