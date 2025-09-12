Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that under the Company's stock option plan dated October 8, 2024 (the " Plan "), the Company has granted a total of 3,100,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. 50% of the Options granted will vest immediately and 50% of the Options will vest in six months from the date of grant. All Options are subject to the terms of the Company's Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab
CEO and Director

Corporate Office:
700 - 838 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, British Columbia,
V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360
info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement .


×