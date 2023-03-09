Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

GamingInvesting News

Stagwell's Instrument Assists the Launch of Giant Steps, Gamified K-12 Digital Learning Experience from GoGuardian

GoGuardian and Instrument Partnered to Create an Equitable Learning Experience Teachers Have Called a "Game Changer"

Digital learning company GoGuardian has partnered with Instrument a values-driven digital agency within the Stagwell network, to help them launch Giant Steps a gamified digital learning experience designed to help K-12 teachers boost student collaboration and independent practice. Built by educators for educators and drawing upon GoGuardian's learning science and educational research to optimize learning outcomes, Giant Steps officially launched to all U.S. teachers on February 23, 2023 . View the full case study here.

Built by educators for educators and drawing upon GoGuardian's learning science and educational research to optimize learning outcomes, Giant Steps officially launched to all U.S. teachers on February 23, 2023.

Instrument conducted full-service brand and digital services for Giant Steps, co-creating the brand identity and name, working in close partnership to help GoGuardian reach its product vision, and designing its consumer-facing website for launch. The work builds upon Instrument's track record of assisting educational organizations in serving modern students better.

How Giant Steps Provides Equitable Learning:

  • Visual diversity and inclusion: Students can build personalized avatars that help them feel seen and celebrated, with diverse representation, clothing, headpieces, hairstyles, and outfit choices that allow them to express themselves authentically.
  • Gamification: The more they learn, the more rewards they earn to level up. They're also incentivized to work in teams with their classmates, encouraging collaboration and shared goals.
  • Rooted in learning science: Every product detail is research-backed, designed to cultivate a growth mindset and increase motivation. Because questions aren't speed-based, students can show what they know, not how quickly they can respond.

"At Instrument, we build connected brand systems through creative and technical expertise – and it was a pleasure to roll up our sleeves to help GoGuardian create a dynamic and impactful new digital learning experience for today's K-12 students," said Katie Hilgemann , Executive Director, Brand Storytelling at Instrument. "We're thrilled to see the warm reaction from educators and students alike who are already off to the races with Giant Steps, and we're grateful to GoGuardian for their continued collaboration."

"It's been a true partnership where together we've crafted a product and brand that not only puts learners at the center but is also innovative, purposeful, and built for us to continue to grow as a company," said Kate Beihl , CMO of GoGuardian.

Giant Steps is free for all educators and students to play. For more information, please visit https://www.giantsteps.app/ .

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian aims to help all learners feel ready and inspired to solve the world's greatest challenges by combining the best in learning and science technology across every part of the learning journey. Our award-winning system of educational tools, which includes Giant Steps, Pear Deck, and GoGuardian Teacher for learning engagement; Edulastic for formative assessments; TutorMe for virtual on-demand tutoring; and GoGuardian Admin and Beacon to support student safety, is purpose-built for K-12 and trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com .

About Instrument

Instrument is a values-driven digital agency with offices in Portland, Oregon , Brooklyn, New York , and Los Angeles, California . We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development, and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Media Contact:
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com

Instrument conducted full-service brand and digital services for Giant Steps, co-creating the brand identity and name, working in close partnership to help GoGuardian reach its product vision, and designing its consumer-facing website for launch.

Instrument is a values-driven digital brand and experience agency that is part of the Stagwell network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwells-stgw-instrument-assists-the-launch-of-giant-steps-gamified-k-12-digital-learning-experience-from-goguardian-301768211.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mr Gatti's Pizza Announces 17 New Units Coming to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri

Major franchise agreement awarded to successful Oklahoma entrepreneur kicks off 2023 on a high note for the legacy brand

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, confirmed today plans to open 17 new, franchised units across Oklahoma Arkansas and Missouri over the next six years. The development is part of the brand's ongoing initiatives to grow its national footprint to bring its famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza fans.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FortuneCoins.com Signs an Agreement with Relax Gaming

Top social casino in the U.S. and Canada inks a deal with the award-winning igaming provider

FortuneCoins.com the top online social casino in the United States and Canada is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Relax Gaming, an industry-leading game provider and aggregator. This partnership will allow FortuneCoins.com to expand its game offering and provide players with a broader and more exciting gaming experience.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

- CHARLES & KEITH expands its presence in the metaverse by opening the doors to its virtual world, CHARLESKEITHHAUS, on virtual real estate platform The Sandbox from 13 to 27 March 2023 .

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

Modelled after the Spring Summer 2023 campaign — State of Play — CHARLESKEITHHAUS offers an immersive and entertaining way to experience the brand's universe. Every detail in the house is curated to reflect the spirit of the new collection: from a curation of fun Spring Summer 2023 styles, to the colour palette of the domain, and even an NFT gallery showcasing recently released artworks. All of these elements come together to encourage experimentation and foster a community of fashion lovers.

Inviting exploration, guests can look forward to in-game quests like quizzes, parkour challenges, and locating a secret room to redeem a digital wearable of this season's must-have bag, the Petra Curved Shoulder Bag. There will also be a special guest appearance at the CHARLESKEITHHAUS — virtual K-Pop artiste APOKI is throwing a rooftop party and all are invited. A pioneer in the virtual K-Pop scene, APOKI is dressed in the new collection and will play some of her hit singles. The rooftop will also feature a runway where visitors can see the new collection in "real" time.

Come and explore the CHARLESKEITHHAUS, which will launch on The Sandbox on 13 March 2023 globally. A selection of digital wearables of the Spring Summer 2023 collection will also be available for purchase, which guests will be able to wear in The Sandbox to show off their bond with the community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--keith-enters-the-sandbox-opening-doors-to-the-first-ever-charleskeithhaus-that-offers-quests-and-k-pop-concert-performances-by-apoki-301767436.html

SOURCE Charles & Keith

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Meta Entertainment Parent Company of Esports Organization Dignitas Signs NXT Level Sports and Entertainment, a Division of NXT Level Holdings, as Their Partnerships Consultant and Sales Agency of Record

Dignitas, the world renowned esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has signed Next Level Sports and Entertainment, a division of Next Level Holdings as their exclusive partnership's agency of record. NXT Level will be tasked to lead Dignitas' partnership strategy and business development efforts for the organization esports teams and creators including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

"Dignitas is one of the most successful and innovative esports organization in history with championships dating back to 2003. They have seen success in the games they play as well as on the business side of esports and gaming helping their partners break through the clutter and achieve their marketing objectives. Their teams and creators consist of the biggest names in gaming and esports, and they compete in the most popular games in the world including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. We are honored for the opportunity to work with Dignitas, their current and future partners, and passionate fanbase in the pursuit of securing Naming Rights Partners for each of their teams," said Adam Cross , Managing Partner of NXT Level Holdings.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AviaGames Partners with Women Who Code to Empower Women in Tech

Celebrating International Women's History Month AviaGames Hosts Special Events in Collaboration with Women Who Code

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its partnership with Women Who Code (WWCode), the largest international nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering diverse women to excel in technology careers. In celebration of International Women's History Month and International Women's Day AviaGames is hosting a variety of  events on its Pocket7Games social competition platform to celebrate women, help raise awareness for women equality and support WWCode.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Immutable Boosts C-suite with Key Hires from Ava Labs, Meta and Shopify

High-caliber talent from major web2 and web3 companies join Immutable to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the fast-growing home of decentralized gaming.

Immutable the leading web3 gaming company, today announces the addition of key talent from prominent web2 and web3 companies to accelerate growth and expand its presence in the gaming sector. The new hires include Devon Ferreira as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and David Bicknell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Immutable is also announcing the promotion of Immutable Senior Vice President Jason Suen to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of C$7.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Betterlife Publishes Promising Results from a Study Titled "A Non-Hallucinogenic LSD Analog With Therapeutic Potential For Mood Disorders"

Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Related News

Resource Investing

Pomme REE-Nb Project Option Agreements Exercised

Resource Investing

Basin Energy Limited Half-Year Financial Statements - 31 December 2022

Nickel Investing

Digbee ESGTM Assessment Confirms Blackstone’s Strong ESG Credentials

Resource Investing

Iceni Gold Exploration Update: Gold Nugget Anomaly Extends To 5kms

Resource Investing

Gravity Survey Complete, Soil Sampling And Magnetics Commenced

Lithium Investing

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Further Expanding Ontario Land Footprint

×