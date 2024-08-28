- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) has produced further cash with gold selling at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,667 per ounce. A total of 4,973 ounces have been sold.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gold sales for 2024 exceed $18.23 Million.
- Current campaign gold sales reach $13.77 Million.
- Highest gold price achieved is A$3,727 per ounce.
- 154,000 tonnes delivered to the Mill, haulage continuing.
- Current campaign to conclude on 4 September 2024.
- First cash of $3.0 Million to be received by Auric shortly.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “Gold has sold at up to $3,727 per ounce during August with more to come.
“BML have delivered in excess of 154,000 tonnes to the Coolgardie mill with haulage and milling continuing. Some of that ore will be processed in another campaign later in the year. The current campaign is continuing to produce thousands of ounces of gold.
“Already we have passed $13.77 Million in gold sales for this current campaign of the year and total gold sales for 2024 passing $18.23 Million. We are in the middle of a highly successful time for the Company.
“By the middle of September, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is expected to generate in excess of $25 Million in gross gold sales for 2024. This current campaign is due to finish in early September. Unforeseen power outages and some inclement weather have slowed the whole process down, but we are hopeful more than 130,000 tonnes of the 150,000 tonne allocation at the Mill will get utilised in this campaign.
“A further campaign is planned at the Greenfields Mill towards the end of this year.
“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024 so everyone is focussed on making that happen,” said Mr English.
Photo: Jeffreys Find doré bars at Greenfields Mill.
The Greenfields Mill (Greenfields or Mill) is contracted to process up to 150,000 tonnes of ore for the current campaign through Auric’s Joint Venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML). As of 25 August 2024, just over 110,000 tonnes have been processed by the Mill.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Given its quick transition from ASX listing to gold production in just three years, and a significant exploration upside at its world-class assets in Western Australia's prolific goldfields, Auric Mining is well-worth a good deal of consideration for sophisticated investors.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete and Auric has commenced its second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine on 24 July 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric also announced the execution of a binding term sheet for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda gold project area including seven tenements or applications. Auric further plans to mine a trial pit at Munda Gold potentially in Q1 2025.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Auric has commenced the second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find gold mine.
- The company executed a binding term for the partial purchase of Win Metals' nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area further improving the pathway to mining a trial pit at Munda gold project, potentially in Q1 2025.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the project, Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.
Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.
Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.
IMARC programming to focus on net-zero theme
Nine concurrent conferences are happening at IMARC this year, with over 370 technical talks, panel discussions and strategic keynote presentations scheduled to take place at the three day event.
Over 9,000 attendees from more than 120 countries are expected to attend, with almost half being C-level and executives. More than 500 companies will be exhibiting on the conference’s 20,000 square metre show floor.
In excess of 600 mining leaders and resource experts will be presenting on stage during this year's edition of IMARC, with speakers including Rashpal Singh Bhatti of BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP), Dino Otranto of Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) and Bradley Milne of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF).
Government representatives involved in the global mining sector, such as Madeleine King, Australia’s minister for mining and resources, the Queensland Resources Council’s Janette Hewson and Suina Chahuán Kim, Brazil’s vice minister of mining, will also be participating in discussions at IMARC.
IMARC's theme this year, "Accelerating the Critical and Responsible Pathway to Net Zero," will cover various aspects of the mining value chain. Discussions will be narrowed down into seven more specific themes, namely:
- Fast-tracking the critical minerals value chain
- Operationalising the energy transition through innovation and collaboration
- Responsible mining initiatives that contribute to shared prosperity
- Leveraging technology and innovation to achieve productivity and operational excellence
- Accessing capital for project development, innovation and commercialisation
- Speeding up the project lifecycle to develop the mines of the future quicker
- Opportunities for global trade and investment
What’s new at IMARC this year?
IMARC is highlighting five additional features that are new this year for attendees.
Among these new features are two conferences — namely the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference and the AROSE Mining & Space conference. They will respectively revolve around the circular economy’s role, impact and benefits for mining, and the capabilities and collaborations between mining and space.
NextGen programs will be also be available for skills training. These were created to engage young leaders and students, and provide them with a glimpse of the workforce. They are also geared at facilitating career pathways.
As for those who wish to have in-depth discussions, intimate two hour sessions are available at executive briefings. These encourage leaders and policymakers to review matters that are set to influence the industry.
Lastly, a Share and Win program was designed to keep the event exciting. Participants who promote their presence at IMARC using an automated LinkedIn post will automatically be entered to win an iPad Pro at the event.
Register for IMARC now
Don’t miss the chance to attend Australia’s biggest mining conference this year. Online pre-registration is required. Click here to register, and here for the full registration guide, along with pass and sponsorship packages.
Group discounts are also available. The next early bird offer ends on September 13. You can also follow IMARC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay up to date on news surrounding the conference.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Western Australia’s DEMIRS Launches New Online System for Environmental Approvals
The Western Australia Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) is launching a new platform for state environmental approvals, the department announced on August 22.
The Resources Online platform will be a single-user portal that will provide better customer experiences and improve business processes when lodging environment applications under the Mining Act 1978 and state petroleum legislation.
“It will ultimately replace the current Environmental Assessment and Regulatory System,” DEMIRS said, adding that the portal is a key deliverable under the department’s Fast-tracking Mining Approvals program, which “aims to significantly expand and improve the digital capability of mining and petroleum environmental lodgements.”
Targeting improved assessment timeframes and efficiency, the department said it has been working closely with stakeholders to ensure that the new product meets the mining sector's needs.
An industry-wide survey was opened on February 28 to gather insights that were then used to inform the design and department processes around the system. Responses were collected until March 15.
An industry working group consisting of participants from across the resource sector was also established to ensure that a variety of requirements and perspectives were addressed.
“Our goal was to ensure applications are submitted and assessed as efficiently as possible, so it was essential we worked closely with industry,” said Tyler Sujdovic, DEMIRS' executive director, resource and environmental compliance.
“The feedback we have been receiving from the working group has been encouraging,” he continued. “It tells us we are on the right track, and we are looking forward to welcoming the group back to test the system before going live.”
Resources Online is expected to launch at the end of September. DEMIRS said it is following a phased implementation approach, and the first release will be for Programme of Works applications.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Allup Appoints IHC Mining Consultants for McLaren PFS
Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed IHC Mining (IHC) to undertake a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) for the McLaren Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia.
Allup announced its acquisition of the advanced-stage McLaren Project earlier this month, which has an Indicated and Inferred JORC (2012) resource of 280Mt at 4.8% Heavy Mineral1 near surface. Allup is examining its potential to produce ilmenite, a key titanium mineral, which currently trades at more than US$300/t due to increasing titanium shortages. Strong ilmenite market demand expected to continue due to supply deficits and mine closures in Africa.
Whilst process optimisation of the McLaren plant will continue following the completion of test work, flow sheet development and basic engineering have already commenced. At this conceptual stage, the Company’s PFS is progressing with a focus on a medium sized, 10Mtpa spiral concentration plant, which could produce up to 400,000tpa of ilmenite in concentrate annually.
IHC has significant expertise in the design, engineering and construction of mineral sands processing plants, and has a significant laboratory, mineral processing and engineering group based in Queensland.
Its design optimisation work at McLaren will continue through the engineering and design stages.
Allup aims to deliver the PFS in Q2 2025, before moving into the Bankable Feasibility design phase.
About IHC MiningIHC Mining, a division of Royal IHC, has more than a century of experience, providing geo-metallurgical consultancy, equipment design, and construction, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. Its expertise covers various commodities, including mineral sands, gold, and battery minerals, with a strong emphasis on decarbonisation, tailings management, and digitalisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Allup Silica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Large Copper - Antimony System at Bulla Park
West Cobar’s (ASX:WC1) 100%-owned Bulla Park Copper Project 110km west of Cobar in New South Wales, contains a large copper – antimony system as indicated by previous drill intersections.
Highlights
- Previous diamond drilling shows broad intervals of disseminated copper - antimony mineralisation
- Previous intercepts have contained significant sulphidic copper and antimony mineralisation, such as:
- 89m at 0.30% Cu and 0.10% Sb, including 33m at 0.47% Cu and 0.15% Sb (19CA002, 176m to 265m)
- Copper grades up to 1.46% Cu (19CA002, 246m to 247m)*
- Antimony grades up to 0.5% Sb (19CA002, 246m to 247m)*
- Copper and antimony grades increase towards a broad zone of faulting targeted by recently drilled diamond hole BPD09 (assays awaited)
Mineralisation is dominantly tetrahedrite (copper - antimony sulphide) and minor chalcopyrite and stibnite (antimony sulphide). Antimony grades in previously assayed drill hole intercepts are approximately 30% to 35% of the copper grade, reflecting the theoretical composition of tetrahedrite (Cu12Sb4S13).
Recently drilled BPD09 (see ASX release of 13 August 2024) was designed to test an interpreted fault zone where higher copper – antimony grades were anticipated. The hole successfully intersected a broad zone from 120m to 338m (218m) of faulting, fracturing, disseminated copper- antimony sulphides, siderite alteration, veining and stockworks, and tectonic and hydrothermal breccias. The core samples from BPD09 are currently in a laboratory undergoing preparation. Assay results are expected to be received during September.
* See Appendix 1 for complete Cu and Sb assays for drill hole 19CA002
Antimony grades at Bulla Park follow the copper distribution. High grades of copper are found with better antimony grades. Apart from the dominant antimony mineral tetrahedrite, stibnite occurs as radiating needles in fractures and makes up about 10% of the antimony content.
Further drilling is planned to extend the major fault zone containing broad intervals of disseminated copper-antimony mineralisation.
Antimony
Antimony (Sb) is a designated critical mineral in many countries and is used in military applications, solar cells, fire retardants and as a strengthening agent in alloy production.
China supplies 56% of the global antimony production and has decided to restrict exports of antimony from 15 September 2024, claiming that its strategic reserves are too low to allow further exports. This has caused the price of antimony to increase significantly to approximately US$23,000/t as USA and European users seek to secure supply. (source: www.reuters.com)
Previous Results at Bulla Park
A characteristic of the Bulla Park deposit is consistency of copper and antimony grades over wide intervals (historical drilling intersected stratabound zones outside of the fault zone, where better grades are anticipated).
Table 1: Summary of historical assay results of copper-antimony mineralisationResults reported using 0.2%Cu cut-off
In previous drilling, both the copper and the antimony grades increase towards the newly intersected fault zone recently targeted by BPD09 (assays awaited). The nearest previously drilled historical hole to the fault zone is 19CA002, which includes 7m of 0.27%Sb and 0.71% Cu from 245m.*
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from West Cobar Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
More Sulphides in Step Out Holes at Bald Hill Cobalt-Copper Prospect
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the first two diamond drill holes completed as part of a larger 6 hole (~1,000 metre) step out drilling program at the Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, have successfully intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphide mineralisation 100 – 200m away from previous high-grade cobalt drill intercepts.
Highlights
- The first two holes in the current diamond drilling campaign have intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphide mineralisation 100 – 200m away from previous high-grade cobalt drill intercepts;
- FI2612 intersected disseminated and banded sulphides (pyrite) between 70 and 110m, and semi-massive sulphides (pyrrhotite) between 110 and 129m
- FI2613 intersected disseminated and banded sulphides (pyrite) between 67 and 105m, disseminated and fracture – fill sulphides (pyrite) between 105 and 128.5m and brecciated semi – massive sulphides (pyrrhotite) between 151.9 and 185.1m
- The sulphides intersected in the current drillholes are visually similar to the high-grade mineralised intercepts obtained in Rimfire’s previous drilling at Bald Hill with assay results required for confirmation
- First assay results expected within 6 to 8 weeks as the 6-hole diamond drilling program continues
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “The Bald Hill prospect continues to grow with broad zones of great - looking sulphides intersected in the latest step out holes.
The diamond drilling is helping our geologists build a detailed model for the prospect and we look forward to seeing what the rest of the program delivers.
Drilling, geological logging, and sampling is continuing, with first assays expected in 6 to 8 weeks’ time and Rimfire looks forward to providing further updates as new information comes to hand.”
Figure 1: FI2612 diamond (NQ) drill core from 112.32 to 119.45 metres showing semi- massive sulphides from 112.32 metres to 117.40 metres. The location of Figure 2 is shown by the red square.
Figure 2: Detail of semi massive sulphides around 114.40 metres in FI2612 with location shown in Figure 1 above. Brown sulphides are pyrrhotite and pale-yellow sulphides are pyrite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
