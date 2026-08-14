St-Georges Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)
Montréal TheNewswire - August 14, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) is issuing this first bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203, Management Cease Trade Orders.
On July 31, 2026, the Corporation announced that its consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Financial Documents"), had not been filed by the required filing deadline of July 29, 2026.
The Financial Documents were not filed by the required filing deadline primarily because of additional time required to complete the audit, including additional audit procedures following a complete change in management at one of the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiaries and the resulting lack of continuity with respect to certain accounting records and financial information.
The Corporation and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completion of the remaining audit procedures. Based on the information presently available to management, the Corporation continues to expect to file the Financial Documents on or before September 28, 2026.
As previously announced, the applicable securities regulatory authorities issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The MCTO prohibits those individuals from trading in securities of the Corporation and will remain in effect until the Financial Documents are filed or until otherwise revoked by the applicable securities regulatory authorities.
The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Corporation to trade in securities of the Corporation.
The Corporation is also preparing its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications. Based on the information currently available, the Corporation does not presently anticipate any delay in filing these interim disclosure documents within the applicable filing deadline.
Since the Corporation's July 31, 2026, announcement, there have been no material changes to the information disclosed therein that have not otherwise been generally disclosed. The Corporation confirms that it has continued to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines under NP 12-203 and that there has been no failure by the Corporation to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying those guidelines.
Other than the previously disclosed default relating to the Financial Documents, the Corporation is not aware of any other specified default or anticipated specified default under NP 12-203. The Corporation also confirms that there is no other material information concerning its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.
The Corporation will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Financial Documents remain outstanding, as required under NP 12-203.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
‘Neha Tally'
NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary
About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.
Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com
For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or
the accuracy of the contents of this release.
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