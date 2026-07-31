St-Georges Provides Update on Annual Financial Filings and Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

St-Georges Provides Update on Annual Financial Filings and Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
 

Montréal TheNewswire - July 31, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that its consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, including the related management's discussion and analysis and the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications have not be filed by the required filing deadline of July 29, 2026.

The Annual Financial Statements were not filed before the Filing Deadline due to unforeseen delays in the completion of the audit. The delays are primarily attributable to the complete change in management in one of the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, which resulted in a lack of continuity with respect to the subsidiary's accounting records and financial information, requiring additional audit procedures. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the remaining audit procedures as soon as practicable.

The Company expects to file the Financial Documents, on or before September 28, 2026, and will provide updates as further information becomes available.

The Corporation applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order ("MCTO") against the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, prohibiting them from trading in securities of the Corporation. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Financial Documents are filed and require that the Financial Documents be filed on or before September 28, 2026.

Until the Financial Documents are filed, the Corporation intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Corporation confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Other than as disclosed herein, the Corporation is up to date in its filing obligations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

 

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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