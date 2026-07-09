St-Georges Announces Up to $750,000 Revolving Credit Facility for EVSX

St-Georges Announces Up to $750,000 Revolving Credit Facility for EVSX

(TheNewswire)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

Montréal TheNewswire - July 9, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, EVSX Corp., has entered into a revolving loan agreement with an arm's-length lender, dated July 8, 2026.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the lender has established a revolving credit facility in favor of EVSX with a maximum principal amount of $750,000. The proceeds of the facility will be used for general working capital purposes and the repayment of certain existing indebtedness of EVSX.

The initial advance under the facility is $150,000. Thereafter, additional advances of up to $150,000 each will become available upon EVSX achieving specified cumulative revenue milestones, until the maximum facility amount has been made available.

In connection with the Agreement, the Company has provided a parent guarantee in favor of the lender with respect to EVSX's obligations under the facility. The guarantee includes customary creditor protections for the Company, including a requirement that the lender first exhaust all available remedies against EVSX and realize upon all security granted by EVSX before seeking recovery from the Company under the guarantee.

The facility is secured by a security interest over all present and after-acquired property and assets of EVSX, subject to any prior-ranking security interests and other permitted encumbrances.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

 

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

St-Georges Eco-Mining CorpSX:CCcnsx:sxprecious metals investing
SX:CC
The Conversation (0)
St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

Keep Reading...
Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL,OTC:EXCBF) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the developing Rangefront Target ("Rangefront") at the Company's Bellehelen Silver-Gold Project ("Bellehelen" or the "Project"), Nye County,... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Exploration Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

Graycliff Exploration Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") announces that it has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The OTCQB, established in 2010, is the... Keep Reading...
Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Limited Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Red Mountain Mining Limited Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, has completed 2D and 3D modelling of... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Goldgroup Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the effective date of the previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of Goldgroup's issued and outstanding common shares without par value (each such share,... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Defines VLF Conductors at New Brenda Porphyry Target and Updates on Sixtymile Gold Project

Flow Metals Defines VLF Conductors at New Brenda Porphyry Target and Updates on Sixtymile Gold Project

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the 3.6-kilometer ground Very Low Frequency electromagnetic survey ("VLF-EM") at the Company's 100% owned New Brenda copper porphyry project in British Columbia. Additionally, the Company... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

Excalibur Provides Exploration Update on Rangefront Target

Related News

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Confirms Optimized +4N Purification Plant Pathway and Advances CAPEX Configurations for the SME High-Purity Silica

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Airborne MobileMTm and Borehole Em Geophysical Surveys at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario; Interpretation Underway

base metals investing

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Complete Complementary Geophysics Programs as Drilling Continues at La Union Project

base metals investing

Riverside Resources and Questcorp Complete Geophysics Programs and Continue Drilling at La Union Project

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q2 2026 Operations Update

base metals investing

Drilling Identifies Extensive Copper Mineralisation within Nifty Waste Dump