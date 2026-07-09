St-Georges Announces Up to $750,000 Revolving Credit Facility for EVSX

(TheNewswire)
Montréal TheNewswire - July 9, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, EVSX Corp., has entered into a revolving loan agreement with an arm's-length lender, dated July 8, 2026.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the lender has established a revolving credit facility in favor of EVSX with a maximum principal amount of $750,000. The proceeds of the facility will be used for general working capital purposes and the repayment of certain existing indebtedness of EVSX.
The initial advance under the facility is $150,000. Thereafter, additional advances of up to $150,000 each will become available upon EVSX achieving specified cumulative revenue milestones, until the maximum facility amount has been made available.
In connection with the Agreement, the Company has provided a parent guarantee in favor of the lender with respect to EVSX's obligations under the facility. The guarantee includes customary creditor protections for the Company, including a requirement that the lender first exhaust all available remedies against EVSX and realize upon all security granted by EVSX before seeking recovery from the Company under the guarantee.
The facility is secured by a security interest over all present and after-acquired property and assets of EVSX, subject to any prior-ranking security interests and other permitted encumbrances.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
‘Neha Tally'
NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary
About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.
Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com
For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com
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