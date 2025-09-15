Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that CEO Oscar Louzada will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Capital Event Muskoka
Date: September 26-28, 2025
Venue: JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort, Minett, Ontario
Format: One-on-one meetings with investors
Registration: https://cem.ca/conference/muskoka-capital-event-2025/

Munich Mining Conference
Date: October 3-4, 2025
Venue: Olympic Hall, Munich
Presentation: On October 3, 2025, at 15:35-15:50, Mr. Louzada will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname
Booth: Investors are also invited to meet with Mr. Louzada at Sranan's booth #70 to discuss the Company's developments in greater detail
Free investor registration: munich-mining-conference.com

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas of Suriname.

Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims within the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's plans and results. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266307

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Precious Metals Investing
SRAN:CC
Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN)

Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold
×