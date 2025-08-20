SQM Reports Earnings for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

SQM Reports Earnings for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Highlights

SQM reported total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of US$2,079.3 million compared to total revenues of US$2,378.1 million for the same period last year.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of US$226.0 million or US$0.79 per share, compared to net loss of US$(655.9) million or US$(2.30) per share for the same period last year.
Continue to observe record- high iodine sales price.
Strong price environment in SPN and Potassium businesses.
Increasing sales volumes for the coming months from the International Lithium Division and completion of the Kwinana refinery.
SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 12:00pm EDT (12:00pm Chile time).
Participant Call link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI096c4f4e6f094d1db8eba9c6ed4a9bbd
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2zir238k

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, of US$226.0 million or US$0.79 per share, compared to a loss 1 of US$(655.9) million or US$(2.30) per share reported for the same period last year.

Gross profit reached US$558.3 million (26.8% of revenues) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, lower than US$752.5 million (31.6% of revenues) recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Revenues totaled US$2,079.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 12.6% compared to US$2,378.1 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company also announced net income for the second quarter of 2025 of US$88.4 million or US$0.31 per share, a decrease of 58.6% compared to US$213.6 million or US$0.75 per share for the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 reached US$253.6 million, 34.0% lower than the US$383.9 million reported for the second quarter of 2024. Revenues totaled US$1,042.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 19.4% compared to US$1,293.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos, stated, "As anticipated, during the second quarter, we navigated a period of lower lithium market prices than those observed in previous quarters. In this context, some of the contracts we had in place, hit the lower limits set in those contracts, affecting the volumes agreed. As a result, the total volume sold during the second quarter of this year was lower than what was reported in the first quarter of this year, despite the growth seen in the market. With that said, we now expect sales volumes from our Salar de Atacama operations to grow by approximately 10% compared to last year, while we are increasing our sales guidance for our Australian operations."

He added: "We are also pleased to announce that Covalent, our Joint Venture with Wesfarmers in Australia, has completed construction of the Kwinana refinery in Australia, and achieved first product produced in July at the expected quality and cost. The ramp-up period is expected to take 18 months, and once at full capacity, the Mt. Holland Lithium Project is expected to produce approximately 50,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year, contributing to the growing demand of electric vehicles."

To see full press release please visit our website: https://ir.sqm.com/ 


For media inquiries, contact: SQM Lithium Chile Division: Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com SQM International Lithium Division: Diana Wearing Smith / diana.wearingsmith@sqm.com SQM Iodine & Plant Nutrition Division: Carolina Guzman / carolina.guzman@sqm.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)SQM:NYENYSE:SQMBattery Metals Investing
SQM:NYE
The Conversation (0)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium ( primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine ( primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits. SQM is also developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia.

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Download the PDF here.

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James ("Osisko Baie James"). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") filed its Q2 2025 financial statements yesterday on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. The Company is pleased to provide the following 2025 Mid-Year Update.

Uranium Markets and Strategy
The uranium term price has remained highly stable since August 2024 when it first reached $80/lb; it finished July 2025 at $81/lb. The uranium spot market has experienced more volatility, peaking at $106/lb in January 2024, and declining into a 2025 trading range of $64/lb to $78/lb. In 2024, Western responded to favorable market conditions by aggressively ramping up operations and expanding production capacity primarily at its 100% owned Sunday Mine Complex (SMC). While uranium spot prices weakened late in the year, we had anticipated a recovery in 2025, supported by the U.S. ban on Russian uranium (effective 2028) and the Trump administration's strong backing of nuclear energy and domestic mining. The Company's interpretation of market signals was that uranium markets would stabilize at replacement price levels. However, given recent turbulence in global commodity and financial markets, along with geopolitical uncertainties, we have shifted to a more conservative stance, increasingly focusing on cost control and strategic discipline.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Related News

Base Metals Investing

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Copper Investing

Matt Geiger: Hard Assets at Turning Point, How I'm Investing Now

Gold Investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2025

Uranium Investing

Guide to Uranium Mining in Canada

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Outlook: World Edition

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

×