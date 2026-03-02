Spruce Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences taking place in March.

  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Date and Time: March 9, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET
    Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
    Location: Miami, FL
  • The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
    Date and Time: March 10, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET
    Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
    Location: Miami, FL

Interested parties can access the live webcasts for each conference on the events section of the Company's website. An archived copy of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Media
Carolyn Hawley
Inizio Evoke Comms
Carolyn.Hawley@inizioevoke.com
media@sprucebio.com

Investors
Monique Kosse
Gilmartin Group
Monique@GilmartinIR.com
investors@sprucebio.com

