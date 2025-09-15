Spruce Biosciences Resumes Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, announced that it will resume trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the market open today, September 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol "SPRB" and CUSIP 85209E 208.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Spruce Media
Katie Beach Oltsik
Inizio Evoke Comms
(937) 232-4889
Katherine.Beach@inizioevoke.com
media@sprucebio.com

Spruce Investors
Samir Gharib
President and CFO
Spruce Biosciences, Inc.
investors@sprucebio.com

Spruce Biosciences Inc.

Spruce Biosciences Inc.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

