Spruce Biosciences Announces Data Presentations at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposium

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that data on the long-term administration of its tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) for the treatment of Sanfillipo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB) will be presented at the 22 nd Annual WORLD Symposium ™ taking place February 2-6, 2026 in San Diego. A second presentation will detail divergent outcomes in two male siblings, one of whom was treated with TA-ERT in a clinical trial while the other received care without treatment.
WORLD Symposium 2026 Presentation Details
Title: Long-term administration of tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) results in profound and durable reduction of heparan sulfate (HS) and stabilization of cognitive function and cortical gray matter volume (CGMV) in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB) Platform Presentation Date & Time: 1:42 1:54 p.m. PT on February 5, 2026 Location: Harbor Ballroom Presenter: Nicole Muschol, M.D., International Center for Lysosomal Disorders (ICLD) at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany Authors: Nicole Muschol, M.D.; Mona Lindschau, M.D.; Ilyas Okur, M.D.; Fatih Ezgu, M.D.; Maria J. de Castro Lopez, M.D.; Spyros Batzios, M.D.; Igor Nestrasil, M.D.; Saba Sile, M.D.; Ting Chang, Ph.D.; Jeffrey Zhang, Ph.D.; Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H.; Paul Harmatz, M.D.
These data will also be presented as poster #259 on February 5 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PT at Kiosk 30-B
Title: Divergent neurocognitive outcomes in mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) type IIIB siblings: Tralesinidase alfa versus supportive management (poster #64)
Poster Presentation Date & Time: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PT on February 5, 2026
Location: Kiosk 8-C
Presenter: Irene J. Chang, M.D., Assistant Professor at the University of California, San Francisco
Authors: Irene J. Chang, M.D.; Jacqueline Madden, P.N.P.; Erin Jozwiak, N.P.; Saba Sile, M.D.; Ting Chang, Ph.D.; Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H.; Paul Harmatz, M.D.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .
