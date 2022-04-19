GamingInvesting News

Splinterlands, the most played blockchain game in the market right now, achieved 2.32 million daily rentals on April 15, 2022 . Card rentals have been one of the most sought-after features of the play-to-earn gaming platform as it allows players to use their preferred cards without spending too much and it permits owners to earn extra income from lending their digital cards to other players. Splinterlands pioneered ...

Splinterlands pioneered the launching of rental markets for NFTs in July 2021 . This feature opens tons of opportunities for players to play and earn without buying their own cards. Many cards can be rented for 1, 100th of cent, making games more accessible to players. Aside from card rentals, other features on the platform include titles, packs, totems, skins, and land. The company recently announced plans to launch validator nodes with a goal of $1 billion burn and rewards.

Recently, an article published in The Motley Fool covered the story of a player who started with $10 in Splinterlands and now has an account value of $17,000 . This was from exchanging and renting cards to continue to improve their rank and set of cards.

Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, the CEO of Splinterlands, shared how happy the team is for reaching another milestone. "We recently shared that we hit 2 billion games played, and now we're here, reaching another remarkable milestone in the history of NFT rentals. We look forward to achieving more of these in the future."

Splinterlands currently ranks as the top #1 blockchain game on Dappradar , with hundreds of thousands of users playing the game every day. Blockchain Founders Fund Managing Partner Aly Madhavji also commented on this achievement. "Splinterlands has delivered many industry innovations in the blockchain gaming space and continues to deliver the best perks to its players. This new achievement is a significant milestone in transforming the gaming industry" Aly said.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a play-to-earn blockchain game that uses digital trading cards. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Each player owns NFTs cards that are utilized on the battleground. Players earn massive rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

5000 Games Made on No-Code Gaming Platform Breshna, Followed By Beta Launch

Blockchain gaming company GRID launches the beta version of its no-code gaming platform Breshna.io on April 15, 2022 . GRID aims to disrupt the video games industry by operating at the intersection of no-code, content creation and web3 video games. Breshna empowers users to create, share and monetize their own web3 games that not only have immense entertainment value but also facilitate purposeful communication.

As of April 13, 2022 , the Alpha (web2) version of the platform has garnered 14k+ website visits and 1725 registered game makers who have created 5189 video games without any marketing spend. Over the past 5 months, the platform has seen global expansion, with users from more than 84 countries.

One More Game Raises $22 Million Series A Round Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Joined by Andreessen Horowitz and Griffin Gaming Partners, to Develop Spellcraft

Investment Will Fuel Development and Launch of the Studio's Debut Title, Created by Veteran Developers Behind Beloved Franchises like Warcraft , StarCraft , Diablo and Guild Wars

- One More Game, a new game studio built by veteran developers behind Warcraft StarCraft Diablo and Guild Wars today announced that it closed a $22 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment will further empower the team in its mission to help players have more fun, beginning with its first title: Spellcraft an online competitive strategy game that aims to birth a new game genre.

Meeting Expectations + Business Games Partnership Provides Game-Based Learning Programs to Enhance Employee Recruitment, Retention, and Training

North American companies can now access proven programs for employee onboarding, DEI, and skills-based training

- With the U.S. experiencing the lowest unemployment levels since 1969 and reporting near-record levels of job openings, companies are facing a challenge attracting, retaining, and upskilling talent. To address this need, Meeting Expectations + Business Games is now providing proven game-based learning experiences to North American corporations. Through these programs, employers use proven and customizable learning modules to enhance employee engagement and skills and better compete for talent.

Pixelworks Becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner to Improve Visual Display for Mobile Gaming

The Pixelworks Rendering Accelerator Enables Unity Developers to Reach a New Standard for Silky-Smooth Mobile Gaming Experience

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner ("VSP"). This means that Unity has vetted the Pixelworks SDK and ensured that it is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers.

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

THE TALKSHOW "GAMEFI - THE REVOLUTION IN GAMING INDUSTRY" HAS ENDED SUCCESSFULLY

THE INSIGHTFUL TALKSHOW CATCHING THE COMMUNITY'S ATTENTION

Recently, the talk show "GameFi - the Revolution in Gaming industry" took place at 7:30 (UTC) on April 16 broadcast live globally on Facebook and YouTube platforms, has ended with many highlights.

