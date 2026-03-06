SPC Nickel Announces $6,600,000 Private Placement

SPC Nickel Announces $6,600,000 Private Placement

SPC Nickel logo (CNW Group/SPC Nickel Corp.)

 SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC,OTC:SPCNF) ("SPC Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 15,384,615 common share units ("Common Share Units"), for gross proceeds of $1,000,000, and up to 58,947,369 charity flow-through ("CFT") units, for gross proceeds of $5,600,000. Each Common Share Unit will be issued at a price of $0.065 per Common Share Unit and each CFT Unit will be issued at a price of $0.095 per CFT Unit. 

Each Common Share Unit shall consist of one common share and one half of a purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant a "Warrant") to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share exercisable for a period of 18 months from the Closing Date.

Each CFT Unit shall consist of one charity flow-through common share ("CFT share") and one half of a purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant a "Warrant") to acquire one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share exercisable for a period of 18 months from the Closing Date.

The Company may pay to eligible finders assisting in the Offering (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised by such finders; and (ii) such number of compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") as is equal to 6% of the total number of Common Share Units and/or CFT Units sold by such finders. Each Compensation Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 per Common Share for a period of 18 months following the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds of the CFT Units will be used to incur expenses that are eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses which will also qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of s. 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). In addition, the exploration will target Critical Minerals and will qualify for the 30% Critical Minerals Exploration Tax Credit under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Proceeds from the Common Share Units issued in connection with the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to certain resale restrictions, including a four-month restriction following the issuance date, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. 

About SPC Nickel Corp. 
SPC Nickel is a Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for high-grade polymetallic Cu-Ni-PGM mineralization in Nunavut and within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp. SPC Nickel is currently exploring its unique district-scale polymetallic Muskox Project in Nunavut where the team recently completed its 2025 summer field program. The Company is also advancing its 100%-owned exploration project Lockerby East located in the heart of the historic Sudbury Mining Camp, which includes the West Graham Resource and the LKE Resource. SPC Nickel is committed to advancing high-potential polymetallic projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions across Canada with an emphasis on Nunavut and Sudbury.

SPC Nickel tsxv:spc
SPC:CC
Class 1 Nickel in the Sudbury Mining Camp in Ontario

