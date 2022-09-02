Oil and Gas Investing News

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index and S&PTSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022 :

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Tourmaline Oil Corp
(TSX:TOU)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Bausch Health Companies
Inc. (TSX:BHC)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Algoma Steel Group Inc.
(TSX:ASTL)

Materials

Steel

ADDED

Bellus Health Inc
(TSX:BLU)

Health Care

Biotechnology

ADDED

Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS)

Consumer
Discretionary

Distributors

DELETED

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(TSX:ACB)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)

Industrials

Construction & Engineering

DELETED

Dream Office REIT
(TSX:D.UN)

Real Estate

Office REIT's

DELETED

New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

Materials

Gold

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Tourmaline OilTOU:CATRMLFOil and Gas Investing
TOU:CA,TRMLF

TOURMALINE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) (" Tourmaline " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.225 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022 . This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Reader Advisories
Currency

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the future payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof which assumes the availability of free cash flow to fund such dividends. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the benefits to be derived from acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of governments and the public to the pandemic thereon; the availability and cost of financing, labour, services and materials; ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertain impacts of COVID-19 on Tourmaline's business, and the societal, economic and governmental response to COVID-19; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; climate change risks; inflation; supply chain risks; the impact of wars (including the war in Ukraine ), hostilities, civil insurrections, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease in Canada or worldwide; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed  Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Ways to Invest in Oil

Ways to Invest in Oil

Those watching the oil market and looking for ways to invest in this commodity know that prices have experienced a high level of volatility since soaring past US$140 per barrel in 2008.

One recent curveball came in form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put oil prices under significant pressure in 2020, even pushing them to an unprecedented negative level at one point.

The spread of COVID-19 has disrupted global economies and caused a “decline in energy demand without parallel,” points out Deloitte in its mid-year oil and gas industry outlook.

Imperial completes sale of interests in Montney and Duvernay assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced that together with ExxonMobil Canada, it has successfully completed the previously announced sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc. for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). As a result of the sale, Imperial will record an after-tax earnings gain of approximately $200 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The sale is consistent with Imperial's strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets and its commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders. The assets include 567,000 net acres in the Montney shale, 72,000 net acres in the Duvernay shale and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta. Net production from these assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day.

Cenovus Announces Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series of Notes

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes") for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $1.5 billion.

References to "$" in this news release are to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Enterprise Group Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Enterprise Group Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

The Company is authorized to purchase up to 2,401,064 Shares under the normal course issuer bid, representing 10% of its public float, as of August 22, 2022. As of that date, there were 47,540,874 Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six months ended July 31, 2021, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX, was 55,199 Shares. Enterprise is subject to a daily repurchase limit of 25% of such volume, being 13,799 Shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemption under TSX rules.

oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

In recent years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and now the Russia/Ukraine war.

The output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired in 2020. With production increasing dramatically in April of that year following Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader responded by offering its product at discounted prices and producing more oil.

In an oversupplied market suffering from a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output decrease in history.

