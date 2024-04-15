Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adisyn Ltd

Sovereign IT Capability Empowering the Defence Industry Supply Chain

Investor Presentation – April 2024

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AI1:AU
Adisyn
Adisyn

Adisyn


Adisyn Ltd

Appendix 4D & Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2023

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Adisyn Ltd

Appointment of Strategic Advisor and Successful Capital Raising

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Harry Karelis as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr Karelis will be retained as the Company’s Strategic Advisor with a focus on identifying and securing strategic partnerships, assisting with investor relations and general business development activities. This lays the foundation for the identification of new opportunities for the Company that have the potential for strong revenue growth over coming years.

Adisyn

December 2023 (Q2 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 31 December 2023. The Company has completed a number of restructuring initiatives and continued to build it’s unique technology offering into the broader cloud microservices sector powered by AI.
Adisyn

Adisyn Announces Share Placement to Support Cybersecurity Growth

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments to successfully raise $400,000 through a Company led placement (“Placement”).

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

Update on Sale of Modular Assets

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, refers to the ASX announcement released on 27 February 2023 with regards to the sale agreement for the disposal of its non-core infrastructure assets (“Modular Assets”) to D Comm Infrastructure Pty Ltd (“DComm”).

Keep reading...Show less
DC Two (ASX:DC2)

DC Two Announces Plans to Change Name to Adisyn

Australia-based technology company DC Two (ASX:DC2) is proposing to change its name to Adisyn to signify its “people-first approach” to cybersecurity and its shift to solutions-based services, according to an article published in ARN.

Adisyn
×