South Star Battery Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority on February 22 th 2022 of the final exploration reports for the remaining 6 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. In addition, the Company has launched Product Information Bulletins for a range of concentrate products for Phase 1 operations.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on February 22 th 2022 of the final exploration reports for the remaining 6 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. In addition, the Company has launched Product Information Bulletins ("PIBs") for a range of concentrate products for Phase 1 operations.

The approval of the Final Exploration Reports for all 13 claims totaling approximately 13,000 hectares is presented in Table 1. The other 7 claims had the final exploration reports previously approved on February 8 th , 2022 (See February 9 th , 2022 Press Release).

Claim Number Status
871.722/2010 Approved Feb 22th, 2022
872.328/2010 Approved Feb 8th, 2022
872.329/2010 Approved Feb 8th, 2022
872.732/2010 Approved Feb 22th, 2022
872.733/2010 Approved Feb 8th, 2022
872.734/2010 Approved Feb 22th, 2022
872.735/2010 Approved Feb 22th, 2022
872.736/2010 Approved Feb 8th, 2022
872.737/2010 Approved Feb 8th, 2022
872.874/2010 Approved Feb 2th, 2022
871.052/2011 Approved Feb 8th, 2022
871.053/2011 Approved Feb 8th, 2022
871.524/2013 Approved Feb 2th, 2022
Table 1: Final Exploration Reports Approved by ANM

"All 13 final exploration reports for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project have been approved by the ANM. We have a large land package with approximately 13,000 hectares in one of the most prospective graphite producing regions in the world. The markets understand Brazilian graphite, like Brazilian graphite and are looking for more Brazilian graphite. The USGS Mineral Commodities Summary for 2022 lists Brazil as having the third largest reserves of graphite in the world (70,000,000t) behind Turkey and China, and the second largest producer of graphite in 2021 (68,000t) behind only China. South Star has just increased Brazil's total by 17% with reported 43-101 reserve estimates of 12.3Mt and a 12-year mine life, and the combined total of our ANM compliant resource estimates in the 13 Final Exploration Reports total over 40Mt," commented Richard Pearce, President and CEO of South Star. "This is a scalable, high-quality, world-class deposit that is just getting started, and South Star will be the first new graphite production in the Americas in more than a decade. 2022 and 2023 will be transformative for South Star. Once again I'd like to thank our team and the analysts at the ANM for all their hard work and dedication."

PRODUCT INFORMATION BULLETINS FOR PHASE 1 OPERATIONS

The Company is pleased to launch the Product Information Bulletins (PIBs) for natural flake, crystalline graphite concentrate products for the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Operations. Flake size distributions vary from very fines (ASTM -325 mesh or 44 microns) to large flake (ASTM +30 mesh or 600 microns) and carbon grade ranging from 87% to 96%. The PIBs present the physical and chemical characteristics of a range of products, and the Company is in ongoing commercial talks for the sale of 100% of the Phase 1 production. The PIBs can be accessed using the following link to the Products webpage .

Figure 1: Santa Cruz Phase 1 Product Information Bulletins. is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf13417b-d3a8-4ddc-8e84-a063f9ec3f32

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q1 2023, pending financing.

South Star's next project in the pipeline is a development project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States. The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. and South Star is executing on it's plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations (Canada IR)
Email: invest@southstarbatterymetals.com

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC (IR US)
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: southstar@rbmilestone.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the Updated Technical Report contain references to inferred resources. The Report is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.


The green energy industry is booming. Unprecedented positive trends seen year after year present junior mining companies with exceptional growth potential as vital minerals like graphite and lithium needed to power alternative energies surge in demand.

Market research estimates that worldwide graphite output needs to increase by nearly 500 percent by 2050 in order to meet growing demand for energy storage. If you are an investor looking for exposure in this market, there is not better time to invest

South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointing of Key Team Members for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Operations

South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointing of Key Team Members for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Operations

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has hired key team members for Phase 1 construction and subsequent operations of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil.  The Company has appointed Mr. Julio Jose Da Silva as the General Mine Manager, Ms. Marcia Cota as controller and finance manager, Mr. Antonio de Assis as the Sales and Marketing Director, Mr. Marcelo Castro as the Construction Project Manager and Mr. Luciano Lazaro as supply chainprocurement manager.

  • Mr. Julio Jose Da Silva (General Mine Manager) : Mr. Da Silva is a mechanical engineer and project manager with over 22 years of experience in mining and mineral resource sector in Brazil . His expertise includes operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, open-pit mining, metallurgy, placing plants on care and maintenance, mine start-up, QA/QC, inventory controls, security, logistics and the general operations of mine management. He has held various senior management positions at Mineração Morro Verde, Luna/Trek/Equinox Gold, Yamana, and Aura Minerals. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and project management and is a native Portuguese speaker with intermediate English.
  • Ms. Marcia Cota (Controller and Finance Manager): Ms. Cota is a finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in controls, treasury, finance, data analysis, ERP implementation, tax, audits, cashflow management, logistics, budgeting and forecasting. She has held several senior management positions in Brazil and overseas with Net Brasil, W Torre S/A, Genea Angola, Locar Guindastes e Transportes S/A, and Mineração Morro Verde. She has degrees in Business Administration, MBA and specialization in Advanced Finance Analysis. She is a native speaker in Portuguese and fluent in English.
  • Mr. Antonio de Assis (Sales and Marketing Director): Mr. Assis has over 30 years of sales and marketing experience with much of that time spent in the natural flake and synthetic graphite markets. He has a long successful career and held various senior sales, marketing and business development positions with Syrah Resources, Nacional de Grafite, Technografit GmbH and Grupo Unimetal. Throughout his career he has worked on overseeing sales teams, creating marketing plans to increase exposure and sales, and developing extensive commercial relationships in the industrial and value-add graphite markets in more than 50 countries around the world. His expertise includes prospecting, B2B & B2D sales, marketing, customer relations, technical performance, customer support, contracts and negotiations. He has degrees in Business Administration as well as Marketing and Sales and is fluent in Portuguese, English & Spanish.
  • Mr. Marcelo Castro (Construction Project Manager): Mr. Castro is a mechanical engineering with over 25 years of engineering, design, construction, and project management, with most of that experience being in the mining and mineral resource space in Brazil . Mr. Castro has been involved with large construction projects with CAPEX up to several U$100M, as well as overseeing large teams associated with EPCM projects. He has held various senior project management positions with Lyon Engineering, Beadell, Luna/Trek, and Ausenco. He has degrees in mechanical engineering, business administration for engineers, and workplace safety engineering. He is native Portuguese speaker and fluent in English.
  • Mr. Luciano Lazaro (Supply Chain/Procurement Manager): Mr. Lazaro is an experienced supply chain manager with more than 30 years of experience with supply chain, procurement, logistics, COMEX, contracts and planning and controls. He has held several senior positions with Vale, Ericsson Telecommunications, Brazilian Pipeline Carriers, Anglo Ferrous, Aura Minerals, Ferrous Resources, Luna/Trek/Equinox, and Mineração Morro Verde. He has degrees in Economic Sciences, Urban and Regional Planning as well as Project Management. He is a native speaker of Portuguese and fluent in English.

"We are excited and fortunate to have these talented key members on board at a critical time for the future success of South Star and the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine as we move from development into production," commented Richard Pearce , President and CEO of South Star. "I have personally known Julio, Marcelo, Marcia and Luciano for many years and had the privilege to work together on the construction and subsequent operations of a couple different projects over the years. Antonio is a fantastic new addition to the team and key to us getting our products introduced into the marketplace. I'd like to personally welcome them all as part of our team that will lead us through construction and into becoming the first new graphite mine put into production in the Americas in more than a decade. 2022 and 2023 will be a transformative time for us. This industry requires great people, and we now have the core nucleus of a talented team in place to be very successful at getting Phase 1 built and into operations. Construction and operations bring a new challenge every day, and I am proud to have very capable people of great character, persistence, and experience on the team. No one does anything big by themselves."

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q1 2023, pending financing.

South Star's next project in the pipeline is a development project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. and South Star is executing on it's plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations (Canada IR)
Email: invest@southstarbatterymetals.com

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC (IR US)
Trevor Brucato , Managing Director
Email: southstar@rbmilestone.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the Updated Technical Report contain references to inferred resources. The Report is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority & 2022 Outlook

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Final Exploration Reports of Santa Cruz Mine by Brazilian Mining Authority & 2022 Outlook

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on February 8 th 2022 for the final exploration reports for 7 of the 13 claims of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil. The other 6 areas are in final analysis by the ANM, and the Company expects they should be published shortly.

South Star Battery Metals Provides Further Details on the Coosa County, Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Provides Further Details on the Coosa County, Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to provide further details on its new project in the Alabama Graphite Belt that is subject to the recently announced binding Earn-in and Option Agreement ("Agreement") for the Ceylon Graphite Project ("Project"). Refer to December 7, 2021 press release for additional details. Under the terms of the Agreement, South Star will have the right to earn-in up to 75% of the Project. A comprehensive preliminary exploration program including mapping, trenching and sampling (both surface and bulk) was previously completed and provides a sound basis for South Star to move quickly toward a maiden resource estimate. The Project's location is in the heart of a booming regional center focused on the electric vehicle industry.

PROJECT LOCATION

South Star Battery Metals Announces Binding Final Agreement for Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama

South Star Battery Metals Announces Binding Final Agreement for Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Earn-in and Option Agreement ("Agreement") for the Ceylon Graphite Project ("Project") in Alabama with Hexagon Energy Materials Limited ("Hexagon") (ASX: HXG) and U.S. Critical Minerals LLC ("USCM"), a privately-held exploration company incorporated in the United States (see November 3, 2021 press release). Under the terms of the Agreement, South Star will have the right to earn-in to up to 75% of the Project.  The transaction is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " T SXV").

Richard Pearce , South Star's CEO, said "We continue to execute on creating a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company. Our goals continue to be to get Santa Cruz in production in 2022, and we are excited about bringing on the next scalable critical battery metals project in the pipeline in another important jurisdiction for the sector. The approved Infrastructure Bill in the US will provide a lot of opportunities. We will leverage all our technical and commercial experience from Brazilian graphite and move the Project forward quickly. The Southeast corridor of the US is transforming itself into an electric vehicle, clean-tech and defense hub, and the Project in Coosa County is right in the middle of the action. I would like to thank our partners for getting this done and look forward to working together in the coming years."

South Star Battery Metals Announces Extension of the Earn-in and Option Agreement for Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama

South Star Battery Metals Announces Extension of the Earn-in and Option Agreement for Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that all parties have agreed to extend the Exclusivity, Due Diligence and Definitive Agreement period to December 10 th 2021. Negotiations are proceeding well, and all parties look forward to making additional announcements in the near term, as appropriate. As previously announced (see November 3, 2021 press release) the Company has entered into binding Earn-in and Option Agreement (Agreement) for the Ceylon Graphite Project ("Project") in Alabama with Hexagon Energy Materials Limited ("Hexagon") (ASX: HXG) and U.S. Critical Minerals LLC ("USCM"), a privately held exploration company incorporated in the United States . Under the terms of the Agreement, South Star will have the right to earn-in to up to 75% of the Project.  The transaction is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " T SXV").

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2022, pending financing. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets (IR Canada)
Cathy Hume , CEO
Phone: +1 416-868-1079 x251
Email: Cathy@chfir.com

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC (IR US)
Trevor Brucato , Managing Director
Email: southstar@rbmilestone.com

Mr. Dave McMillan
Chairman
Email: davemc@telus.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the Updated Technical Report contain references to inferred resources. The Report is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Northern Graphite Signs Option to Acquire Mousseau West Graphite Project

Northern Graphite Signs Option to Acquire Mousseau West Graphite Project

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Option Agreement") that provides it with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mousseau West Graphite project ("Mousseau West" or the "Property"), subject to the owners retaining a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"). The Property is located approximately 80 kms, and in economic trucking distance, from the producing Lac-des-Iles ("LDI") graphite mine in Quebec. On December 2, 2021 Northern announced that it had entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire LDI and a graphite deposit processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys SA (the "Imerys Transaction"). See press release here.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Northern has agreed to pay $50,000 for the six-month exclusive right to conduct due diligence on the Property. If the Company elects to exercise its option, it can acquire Mousseau West through the payment of $500,000 in cash and the issuance of 900,000 common shares of the Company, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Northern will also have the right to acquire the 2% NSR from the owners at any time upon the payment of $1 million.

Northern Graphite Charts Path to Carbon Neutral Project at Bissett Creek

Northern Graphite Charts Path to Carbon Neutral Project at Bissett Creek

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro") has completed an ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") on the production of graphite concentrate and lithium-ion battery anode material ("BAM") from the Company's Bissett Creek deposit in order to guide the Company in developing a carbon neutral project. Additionally, Minviro benchmarked the potential carbon footprint of Bissett Creek against the production of Chinese natural and synthetic graphite and their upgrade into battery anode material.

Minviro estimated that by powering the mining fleet with natural gas rather than diesel, and replacing the planned natural gas fired generating plant with hydroelectric power, the Global Warming Potential ("GWP") of the Bissett Creek project could be reduced by more than half, from 2.2 kilograms ("kg") of CO2 eq. per kg of graphite produced to 1.0 kg of CO2 eq. Minviro is undertaking an additional study to quantify the benefits of an electric mining fleet to further reduce the project's carbon footprint.

Northern Graphite Completes Initial Closing of Private Placement for $19.3 Million

Northern Graphite Completes Initial Closing of Private Placement for $19.3 Million

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with the acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction") as previously announced on December 2, 2021.

Under the initial closing of the Private Placement, the Company has issued a total of 25,762,500 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.75 each for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $19.3 million, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

Electric Royalties Files Technical Report

Electric Royalties Files Technical Report

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that today it will file the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Middle Tennessee Mines, Tennessee, USA" by Martin Raffield, Ph.D., P.Eng., effective date December 31, 2021 (the "Technical Report") under its profile on www.sedar.com

Electric Royalties acquired a royalty interest on zinc production at the Middle Tennessee Mines ("the MTM Royalty"), located in Smith County, Tennessee, United States, in 2021. The MTM royalty is a sliding scale gross metals royalty, with no royalty payable if the zinc price is below US$0.90 per pound, a 1.0% royalty payable at zinc prices between US$0.90 and US$1.10 per pound, and a 1.4% at royalty payable at zinc prices above US$1.10 per pound. Electric holds a 25% interest in the MTM Royalty with the remaining 75% interest held by Sprott Streaming and Royalties Corp. (see Electric Royalties news release dated August 11, 2021).

Lomiko Announces Omnibus Plan Share Unit, Stock Option Grants and Corporate Update

Lomiko Announces Omnibus Plan Share Unit, Stock Option Grants and Corporate Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (the "Company" or "Lomiko") is announcing the grant of stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs") and performance share units ("PSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and RSUs and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the Board in accordance with the Company's 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Awards under the 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Blackearth

BlackEarth Signs Offtake Agreement To Secure Supply For Expandable Plant Operations

BlackEarth Managing Director, Tom Revy, commented - “ This Agreement provides an enormous boost to our JV with Metachem and the development of our plant in India and now completes our supply chain which will underpin our operations.

