Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") ( TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Source Rock Royalties Ltd.(TSXV: SRR), to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationtsxv:srroil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
SRR:CC
Source Rock Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Source Rock Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


Keep reading...Show less

Pure-play on oil & gas royalties in Western Canada

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited (1) operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 12-year history.

Unaudited (1) annual results for fiscal 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 251 boe/d (95% oil & NGLs), an increase of 21% compared to 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $7.68 million , an increase of 16% compared to 2023.

Unaudited (1) results for Q4 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 256 boe/d (97% oil & NGLs), an increase of 17% compared to Q4 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $1.87 million , an increase of 9% compared to Q4 2023.

Audited Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, as well as oil and gas reserves information as of December 31, 2024, will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and announced by news release on or before April 30, 2025.

President's Message

2024 was a record year for Source Rock as a result of acquisitions completed in 2023 and record drilling activity. In 2024, 43 new horizontal wells began producing on our royalty lands: 20 Frobisher wells in S.E. Saskatchewan , 18 Clearwater wells in central Alberta , 3 Viking wells in west-central Saskatchewan , 1 Dina well in east-central Alberta and 1 Amaranth well in Manitoba .

Source Rock's working capital as of February 28, 2025 was approximately $5 million ( $0.11 per share), a 120% increase from February 2024 . We are actively pursuing additional accretive royalty acquisitions with the goal of expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, as well as increasing exposure to undeveloped royalty lands and ongoing drilling activity. We continue to be focused on acquiring high netback oil royalties.

Brad Docherty , President & CEO

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

www.sourcerockroyalties.com

(1)

Unaudited Information: All financial information contained in this news release for the year ended and fourth quarter of December 31, 2024, such as royalty revenue, is based on estimated unaudited financial information which has been disclosed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada and has not been reviewed by Source Rock's auditor. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and changes could be material. Source Rock anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+ on or before April 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, and the estimated costs for Source Rock to run its business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/10/c0058.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR) ("Source Rock") is issuing this news release to confirm the record date and payment date for the January 2025 monthly dividend.

As previously announced on January 15, 2025, the board of directors of Source Rock has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. This information was disseminated by financial news providers and was therefore available to TSX Venture Exchange participating organizations, the financial community and other market participants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and nine month interim periods ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces February 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces February 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces February sales volumes of 2,285 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.0 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 115 bopd, based on field estimates.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Sales volumes in February were impacted by reduced demand for the final 7 days of February. Sales in March are expected to be consistent with January.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social   Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=    barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=   barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

Mcf

=    thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=    thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=    million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=    natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of   the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes and expected sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement.   Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material.   Forward   -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to,   expectations and assumptions concerning   forecasted demand for oil and natural gas,   the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability,  environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations   .   The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/05/c4751.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces Payment of Director Fees and Debt Settlements

Trillion Energy Announces Payment of Director Fees and Debt Settlements

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), announces the issuance of an aggregate of 3,516,493 common shares of the Company in settlement of $204,436.07 in debt owed by the Company to directors, officers and consultants (the " Debt Settlement "). Sean Stofer, Trillion's Interim CEO & Chairman of the Board stated, " I would like to thank the directors and employees who have opted to receive amounts payable to them in Shares. This is a show of confidence in Trillion as we continue to move forward aggressively with plans to recommence drilling and workovers on our projects".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production increased slightly in 2023 to 4.05 trillion cubic meters, up from 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2022, according to the Energy Institute.

The United States registered a 4.2 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, while Russia’s natural gas production fell by 5.2 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Keep reading...Show less
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Source Rock Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Source Rock Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Purepoint Uranium Commences Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor, Smart Lake JV Project

Takeover Update – Offer Declared Best and Final

NAE Commences Maiden RC Drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

MBK Delivers Significant Increase to Livingstone Au Resource

Related News

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Commences Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor, Smart Lake JV Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Update – Offer Declared Best and Final

gold investing

NAE Commences Maiden RC Drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

Base Metals Investing

MBK Delivers Significant Increase to Livingstone Au Resource

Base Metals Investing

Venatica Assays Confirm High-Grade Copper over 700m Strike

Precious Metals Investing

New High Grade Gold Shoot at Ferke Project

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Environmental and Construction Approval

×