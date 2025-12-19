SONORO GOLD RESPONDS TO FALSE ALLEGATIONS REGARDING PERMIT FOR CERRO CALICHE PROJECT

SONORO GOLD RESPONDS TO FALSE ALLEGATIONS REGARDING PERMIT FOR CERRO CALICHE PROJECT

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") responds to inaccurate rumors circulating online and published by a certain Mexican media outlet regarding the Environmental Impact Statement, or Manifestacion de Impacto Ambiental ("MIA") for the Company's Cerro Caliche gold project.

Claims that the project's MIA has been denied or that the Company has failed to disclose such material information are false and misleading.

As disclosed in the Company's News Release dated July 9, 2025, a revised MIA for the Cerro Caliche project was submitted in February 2025, superseding the initial MIA submitted in May 2022.

The Company confirms that its current MIA submission for the Cerro Caliche project is under review by the Mexican federal permitting authority, Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") and that the Company is compliant with required timely disclosures.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico.  The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

To keep up-to-date on Sonoro's developments, please join our online communities on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube, and visit Sonoro's website and subscribe to receive the latest news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.
Per:                "Kenneth MacLeod"
                         Kenneth MacLeod
                         President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


