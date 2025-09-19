Sonnet to Present at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Conference

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (the "Company" or "Sonnet"), a clinical-stage company developing immunotherapeutic drugs targeted to the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced that Raghu Rao, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet, will present on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:40 AM PT at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Conference being held in Palo Alto, California.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website .

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website ( sonnetbio.com )

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

Sonnet's lead program, SON-1010, or IL-12-FHAB, is in development for the treatment of solid tumors, certain types of sarcoma, and ovarian cancer. SON-1010 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study through a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement, along with ancillary Quality and Safety Agreements, with Roche in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq ® ) for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) (NCT05756907). The Company is also evaluating its second program using this platform, SON-1210, an IL12-FHAB-IL15 for solid tumors, in collaboration with the Sarcoma Oncology Center to commence an investigator-initiated and funded Phase 1/2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Investor Relations Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
SONN@jtcir.com


Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has developed FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding) technology which is well suited for drug development across a range of human disease areas, including in oncology, autoimmune, pathogenic, inflammatory, and hematological conditions. The firm's pipeline products include SON-080 (low-dose IL-6), SON-1210 (IL15- FHAB-IL12), SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB), and others.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

