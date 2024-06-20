Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that its targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") demonstrated positive results in a second preclinical cancer model. Findings just presented at the 2024 STING & TLR Targeted Therapies Summit for immunotherapies in San Diego, California, show that Sona's THT achieved responses in a preclinical melanoma model equal to that which was recently reported from its triple negative breast cancer study. THT effectively treated melanoma tumors in all animals when administered on its own. Further, when THT was combined with doses of interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), a standard immunotherapy, a synergistic effect was shown whereby greater treatment response, measured by tumor volume reduction, was achieved in comparison to either approach alone.

This second cancer model portion of the Study has documented that, in a cohort of seven animals, 7/7 of treated melanoma cancer mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods and IL-2 responded to the combination therapy, resulting in a flattening of the tumor growth curves, as shown in the first graph below. The generation of hyperthermia involved exposing tumors previously injected intratumorally with Sona's gold nanorods and IL-2 to a single dose of near infrared light. When a cohort of three mice were administered only THT but with a second dose of near infrared light, a further pronounced reduction in tumor size was demonstrated (See second graph below). Work continues to assess the extent to which the therapy caused a systemic change to each animal's innate immune system which could portend longer term benefits.

Sona's Chief Medical Officer and the study's principal investigator, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "Again, we are encouraged by the strength of the results of Sona's THT therapy alone and when combined with a standard cancer immunotherapy, this time in a B16 murine melanoma model, where this combination therapy significantly outperformed either approach on its own, suggesting a true synergistic effect. What also stands out in this new data, however, is that when treated with an additional, second dose of light energy, Sona's THT therapy alone resulted in near clearance of the tumors, highlighting its potential value as a monotherapy."

Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "Demonstrating the efficacy of our therapy in a second type of solid cancer in our preclinical efficacy study highlights the potential for Sona's therapy to be applied to multiple solid cancer types in humans. Our initial indication in humans is intended to be for late stage, irresectable melanoma - a type of cancer for which few current therapies have any effect - so these most recent data are important and very encouraging to our efforts to get Sona's therapy into the clinic."

Once the full biomarker analysis and interpretation for the melanoma model has been received, the Company will assess the next steps to be taken for the development towards a first-in-human clinical study.

Any regulatory permission to conduct human trials would require certain satisfactory additional studies, not necessarily limited to pre-clinical safety and biocompatibility studies. The Company has received guidance on its pre-clinical study plan from both the Food and Drug Administration and its EXCITE International (see press release dated September 5, 2023) panel of senior physicians and payor organization representatives in the United States.

The results discussed in this release are preliminary and have not been subject to peer review. Upon completion, the Company expects that the full Study will be submitted for peer review and scientific journal publication.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5500/213714_170f009274478b36_001.jpg

THT Melanoma Preclinical Study

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5500/213714_170f009274478b36_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5500/213714_170f009274478b36_002.jpg

THT Melanoma Preclinical Study - Different Laser Doses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5500/213714_170f009274478b36_002full.jpg

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (41-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans, future patent filings and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213714

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to advise that it has appointed Dr. Carman Giacomantonio MD, MSc., FRCSC (Cav.) to be the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Giacomantonio is a practicing Surgical Oncologist at the QEII Health Sciences Centre and a Professor of Surgery at Dalhousie University. Dr. Giacomantonio leads a productive translational research group at Dalhousie University and has successfully initiated two clinical trials in cancer immunotherapy. He is widely published in the field of cancer immunobiology and immunotherapy research, and a recognized innovator in the field of intra-tumoral cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Giacomantonio currently serves on Sona's Advisory Board and is the Principal Investigator for Sona's pre-clinical studies using Sona's gold nanorods in its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") for triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, and colorectal cancer. Sona is extremely excited to have Dr. Giacomantonio's vision and experience to lead the development of our THT-based immunotherapy towards first-in-human clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces further results from the triple negative breast cancer murine model portion of its current research study at Dalhousie University (the "Study") which confirms that the previously reported tumor volume reduction was due to activation of a tumor specific systemic immune response. These data relate to the follow-up biomarker analysis performed on the previously reported cohort of animals that showed a statistically significant synergistic effect in the shrinking of both treated and untreated tumors in animals bearing multiple tumors after treatment with the combination of Sona's targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") and interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), an immunotherapy agent widely used to treat human cancer patients.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce further positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). The Company was provided with data from the Study that indicates the response in a pre-clinical triple negative breast cancer model treated with the combination of Sona's targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") and interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), a standard immunotherapy, is statistically significantly superior to results observed from treatment with either agent individually or the control group. This second phase of the Study has documented that, in a cohort of six animals, 66 of treated triple negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and therapy resistant form, mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods and IL-2 responded to the combination therapy, resulting in a flattening of the tumor growth curves, as shown in the below graph. The generation of hyperthermia involved exposing tumors previously injected intratumorally with Sona's gold nanorods and IL-2 to a single dose of near infrared light.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has been approved for funding totaling approximately $40,000 to support the development of its intellectual property portfolio.

The Company is receiving advisory services and up to $24,894 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") IP Assist program to support the development of an intellectual property strategy for Sona's proprietary gold nanorods for novel targeted drug delivery concepts with a view to securing new patents.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). An update received by the Company indicates that all tumors treated within the Study to date with a single Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") treatment shrunk within the first 24 hours, with an average reduction in size of 80% compared to matched controls.

Study Principal Investigator, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "Our initial assessment documented that in cohorts of seven animals, 7/7 of treated triple negative breast cancer mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods responded with an average reduction in tumor volume of 80% following a single treatment with near infrared light in comparison with untreated 'control' tumors. Interestingly, in all cases we observed responses (tumor shrinkage) in distant, untreated tumors supporting the hypothesis that our observations are consistent with systemic immunogenic responses. This observation will be a significant focus of our research going forward. While we are encouraged by these initial results, there is still significant work to be completed. The studies are designed to enable and identify statistical significance which will be achieved with the completion of the full Study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple's first retail location in Malaysia will offer its full lineup of products and services, unparalleled support from over 160 team members, and sessions with local creatives

Apple® today previewed Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store® in Malaysia. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, the new store will deliver the magic of Apple in the country like never before. Customers can discover and buy Apple's innovative lineup of products and services, receive exceptional service from knowledgeable team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through free Today at Apple® sessions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Additional Working Capital Secured

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional $500,000 in working capital through its senior debt holder, Causeway Financial. The additional working capital will be utilised to provide inventory for the increasing demand in the United States markets.

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce an increase in the previously announced non-brokered financing of 4,000,000 units (see news release dated April 3, 2024 ), to 8,000,000 units at $0.25 (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the " Private Placement) . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a " Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Company has received $1,000,000 of subscriptions with funds being held in escrow. The closing of a first tranche is pending receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has granted a 1,035,000 stock options (the "Options") to its directors and officers, as well as an additional 1,202,000 Options to employees and advisors, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at $0.50 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.  Vesting occurs over periods ranging from immediate to three years.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.  With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports.  This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business.  The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada.  In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-grant-of-stock-options-302167209.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c4011.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mockup of a person with a brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

In recent weeks, Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

As Neuralink, which is registered as a medical research company, continues to make strides, investors are wondering how to get a piece of the action by investing in the neurotechnology venture.

Because it is privately held, Neuralink stock isn't accessible to the average person — but that doesn't mean getting exposure is impossible. Read on to learn how to participate in the growth of this exciting business.

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”)is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

Keep reading...Show less

