FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Nanotech Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Sona Nanotech Selects Minnetronix to Engineer Its Next Generation Targeted Hyperthermia Cancer Therapy Light Device

Sona Nanotech Selects Minnetronix to Engineer Its Next Generation Targeted Hyperthermia Cancer Therapy Light Device


Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology company developing pre-clinical Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") for colorectal cancer, is pleased to announce the selection of Minnetronix Medical to engineer the next generation of its infrared light device. The device will be used in Sona's development of THT to transfer energy by way of infrared light to Sona's proprietary, biocompatible gold nanorods in tumors which will then convert the light energy into heat. The light device is being designed to fit in the auxiliary channel of the sigmoidoscopes and colonoscopes used by oncology gastroenterologists.

Minnetronix provides medical device design, development, and manufacturing services across several technology specialties including optical devices, with expertise in complex opto-mechanics, illumination system design, optical system integration, power and heat management, and LED and laser system designs. Minnetronix has worked with hundreds of clients to engineer and manufacture cutting-edge medical devices.

"Sona Nanotech's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy will rely on a technologically sophisticated light device that the optics team at Minnetronix has deep experience developing and manufacturing," said Jeremy Maniak, CEO of Minnetronix.

"Our studies to date have shown the ability of infrared light to heat gold nanorods in vivo when applied to the exterior of cancerous tumors in mice. We're leveraging Minnetronix's medical device engineering expertise to now evolve our light device to deliver infrared light internally, using existing gastroenterology scopes, for our developing colorectal cancer THT therapy," Sona's CEO, David Regan, commented.

Contact:

David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of various types of gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technologies for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

About Minnetronix Medical

Since 1996, Minnetronix Medical has accelerated medical device breakthroughs as a design, development, and manufacturing partner to leading device companies around the world. Today, through lifecycle efficiency, opportunity realization, and increased utility, the company creates value in key technology segments that include optical systems, RF energy, fluid and gas management, and stimulation & active wearables. From design and manufacturing services to whole product solutions, Minnetronix has the expansive industry insight and intentional technical acumen to deliver better medical devices to market, faster.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements for the prospects for the successful development of a technologically sophisticated light device. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona's partner may not be able to successfully develop the technologically sophisticated light device meeting Sona's requirements, Sona may not raise sufficient additional capital or develop the envisioned therapy. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

cse: sonaotcqb: snanfsona nanotechNanotech Investing
SONA:CC
The Conversation (0)
NanoXplore Announces Record Adjusted EBITDA in Its Third Quarter and Raises Revenue Outlook

NanoXplore Announces Record Adjusted EBITDA in Its Third Quarter and Raises Revenue Outlook

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The financial results will be released, after market close, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Q3 Webcast Details

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Appoints Joseph Peter, Former CFO of Nissan Motor Corporation, to Its Board of Directors

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or " the Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, appointed Mr. Joseph G. Peter as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Peter brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board, having spent more than 35 years working in the automotive industry. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer ( CFO ) for Nissan Motor Corporation from 2009 to 2018. Prior to joining Nissan, he spent 25 years at General Motors Corporation and served in a number of executive roles including as CFO of General Motors North America and International Operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Provides Update for Its Battery Material Initiative and VoltaXplore's 2GWh Battery Gigafactory

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore" ) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company and its wholly-owned subsidiary VoltaXplore Inc. (" VoltaXplore "), a graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets, are pleased that the Government of Canada has recognized the critical importance of clean technology manufacturing by introducing a 30% refundable investment tax credit (ITC) in its 2023 Budget.

This federal government initiative, along with the provincial financial support, is in line with NanoXplore's decision to move forward with the construction of a 2GWh battery cell gigafactory in Quebec.   At nameplate capacity, the facility may produce up to 130 million cells per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Announces Purchase of Martinrea International's Stake in VoltaXplore and Confirms Extension of Their Graphene Commercial Agreement

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or " the Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, and Martinrea International Inc. (" Martinrea "), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, through its subsidiary, Martinrea Innovation Developments Inc. (" Martinrea Innovation ") today announced NanoXplore's purchase of Martinrea Innovation's 50% equity stake in VoltaXplore Inc. (" VoltaXplore ") for an aggregate equity consideration of $10 million on March 24, 2023. NanoXplore now owns 100% of the equity and intellectual property in VoltaXplore and Martinrea has increased its existing equity position in NanoXplore from 21.1% to 22.7%. VoltaXplore was formed as a joint venture between NanoXplore and Martinrea in 2021 to collaborate on developing graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery cells for electric vehicles and grid storage and to explore the potential to build a battery gigafactory. NanoXplore will seek to finance the battery gigafactory within VoltaXplore, without dilution to NanoXplore's shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Related News

Gold Investing

Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

×