Solitaire Grand Harvest ®, the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US* from Supertreat® GmbH - a Playtika ® studio, has partnered with non-profit organisation Tree-Nation to launch an eco-friendly initiative that enables players to have an active role in the planting of a forest by Lake Hughes, California . In a pledge to restore forests devastated by wildfires in California the popular mobile game will ...

GAMING00