Solidifi Continues to Lead the Industry's UAD 3.6 Transition, First to Complete Certification for FHA Electronic Appraisal Delivery Integration

Solidifi, one of the largest appraisal management companies in the United States, today announced it has become the first company to complete certification for integration with the Federal Housing Administration's (FHA) Electronic Appraisal Delivery (EAD) platform supporting the modernized Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6.

Completion of EAD certification confirms alignment on the required integration – clearing the path for lender implementation as FHA begins its transition to UAD 3.6 expected by this fall.

The milestone follows FHA's recent announcement that development of its technology systems is nearing completion and that beta testing is underway, with the agency preparing for an optional transition period ahead of a future mandatory implementation date. Solidifi's early certification reflects the company's continued investment in helping lenders prepare for one of the mortgage industry's most significant appraisal modernization initiatives.

"The transition to UAD 3.6 represents a major advancement for the mortgage industry, and our clients expect us to be ready well before implementation deadlines arrive," said Loren Cooke, President and Chief Operating Officer of Solidifi. "Being the first to complete certification for FHA's EAD integration demonstrates our commitment to helping lenders navigate this transition with confidence. We have worked closely with our technology partners and the industry throughout the development process, so our clients are well prepared for FHA's transition to UAD 3.6."

With certification complete, Solidifi is prepared to support lender implementation when FHA begins adoption of UAD 3.6 appraisal submissions.

As the first company to complete certification, Solidifi continues to invest in technology that helps lenders prepare for evolving industry standards while minimizing implementation risk. This achievement builds on Solidifi's ongoing leadership in UAD 3.6 readiness, including active participation in industry working groups, collaboration with government-sponsored enterprises and technology partners, and continued investments in modernizing appraisal workflows.

As lenders prepare for the transition, Solidifi will continue providing guidance, educational resources and implementation support to help clients successfully adopt the new standard.

About Solidifi
Solidifi is a leading network management services provider for the residential lending industry. Our platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending services. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals and title, and settlement services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. Solidifi is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Real Matters (TSX: REAL,OTC:RLLMF). Visit www.solidifi.com for more information and stay connected with our latest news on LinkedIn.

Solidifi and the Solidifi logo are trademarks of Real Matters and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


For more information: mediarelations@solidifi.com

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