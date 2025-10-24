SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before market open on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

+1 800-225-9448

International Toll:

+1 203-518-9708

Conference ID:

SEDG

To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge's website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com .

Investor Contacts
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations
investors@solaredge.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

SolarEdge Announces Appointment of New SVP Finance and CFO Transition Plan

SolarEdge Announces Appointment of New SVP Finance and CFO Transition Plan

Ronen Faier, CFO to transition out of his role as CFO and be succeeded by Ariel Porat, former executive at Siemens Global SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today the appointment of Ariel Porat as... Keep Reading...
SolarEdge Announces Availability of SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in Germany

SolarEdge Announces Availability of SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in Germany

Dynamic rate plans are gradually being introduced across Europe, with Germany set to make it mandatory for all electricity providers to offer at least one dynamic rate plan by the start of 2025 SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy... Keep Reading...
SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 40M Metric Tons of CO2e Avoided Annually Through Usage of its Solar Solutions

SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 40M Metric Tons of CO2e Avoided Annually Through Usage of its Solar Solutions

By the end of 2023, over 3.4 million homes were equipped with SolarEdge PV systems; Over 50% of Fortune 100 Companies have SolarEdge Technology on their Rooftops SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today... Keep Reading...

