SolarEdge Begins International Shipments of U.S.-Manufactured Residential Solar Technology

- First International exports of U.S.-made residential solar technology now being shipped to Australia
- Residential product exports to additional international markets, and Commercial & Industrial product exports to international markets expected in Q4 2025.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced a landmark achievement in its manufacturing strategy to deploy American-made solar technology around the world. The Company's first international shipments are now underway, marking a key step in delivering high-quality, competitive, American-made products to international customers across the globe.
The first exports for the residential solar segment are now being shipped to international customers in Australia, with shipments to additional international markets expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar products are also on track to begin international shipments in the fourth quarter of 2025.
This milestone builds upon SolarEdge's broader U.S. manufacturing strategy, which includes residential solar and storage production, and C&I solar production across manufacturing facilities in Florida, Texas and Utah. Additionally, these facilities serve U.S. customers seeking to qualify for clean energy tax credits including the use of domestically manufactured, non-PFE (Prohibited Foreign Entity) technology.
Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge: "We are proud to announce that we have begun shipping our first U.S.-manufactured products to international customers this quarter with expansion to additional products and markets expected in Q4. Exporting U.S.-manufactured products signals to our customers that we are prepared to meet growing demand for American-made quality, reliability and innovation, both in America and around the world."
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917101014/en/
Media Contact
Lily Salkin, Head of Public Relations
Lily.salkin@solaredge.com
Investor Contact
JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations
investors@solaredge.com
Global Government Affairs Contact
Liz Reicherts, Global Head of Government Affairs
Liz.Reicherts@solaredge.com