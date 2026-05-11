SolarEdge Appoints Maoz Sigron as Chief Financial Officer

SolarEdge Appoints Maoz Sigron as Chief Financial Officer

SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today the appointment of Mr. Maoz Sigron as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 31, 2026. Maoz Sigron succeeds Mr. Asaf Alperovitz, who is stepping down from the role to pursue another professional opportunity outside of the industry. Asaf will remain with the Company through June 9, 2026 to assist with a smooth handover.

Mr. Sigron has over 20 years of financial and operational experience across global organizations, with a strong track record in governance, M&A, capital markets, budgeting and operational discipline in NASDAQ- and TASE-listed companies. Most recently, he served as CFO and later COO at Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI). Earlier in his career, Mr. Sigron held senior finance leadership positions at Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), Tnuva, and Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS). Throughout his career, Mr. Sigron has succeeded in driving strategic business transformation, raising capital on NASDAQ through equity offerings, directing M&A processes for several strategic acquisitions, achieving substantial operational efficiencies, and supporting complex, multi-market operations. He holds a BA in Accounting and Business Management from The College of Management Academic Studies.

"Maoz joins SolarEdge at a pivotal moment for the company as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities, with a focus on operational efficiency, strengthening financial discipline, and positioning the Company for long-term, profitable growth," said Shuki Nir, CEO of SolarEdge. "I am delighted to welcome Maoz to the team and am confident that his combination of financial rigor and hands-on leadership will help us strengthen execution and continue to improve our financial performance. I also extend my appreciation to Asaf Alperovitz for his leadership and for the role he played in setting the stage for profitable growth, and we wish him all the best in what's next."

"SolarEdge is a company with a strong culture of innovation, a differentiated market position, and significant global growth opportunities," said Mr. Sigron. "I am excited to join Shuki and the talented SolarEdge team and help drive the company's next phase of growth by continuing to strengthen financial performance and disciplined execution across the organization. I look forward to building on the company's momentum as we continue to advance our strategic priorities and drive meaningful long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global smart energy technology company. SolarEdge develops, manufactures, and sells products that address a broad range of energy market segments through its diversified product offering, including residential, commercial and large scale photovoltaic or PV, energy storage and backup solutions, electric vehicle ("EV") charging capabilities, home energy management, grid services and virtual power plants. By leveraging engineering capabilities and focusing on innovation, safety and reliability, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: management transitions, our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 23, 2026, and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of May 11, 2026. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Contacts
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

Media Contact
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
Lily Salkin, Head of Public Relations
lily.salkin@solaredge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Stratasys Ltd.SSYSnasdaq:ssys
SSYS
The Conversation (0)
Stratasys Ltd.

Stratasys Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

OpenAM and new materials for FDM, along with software upgrades are part of new solutions customers have available Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is announcing updates to several Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit products and Stratasys Direct. These include a new open platform for the F900™... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $144.1 million, flat year over year excluding the impact of divestitures Record recurring consumables revenue reflects continued strong printer utilization GAAP net loss of $26.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Ltd . (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Enhanced version of H350 features improved performance and service capabilities Finer detail and even greater precision are coming to Stratasys' SAF™ technology. Today, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced its new SAF™ HighDef Printing capabilities and the launch of the H350™ printer, Version 1.5... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys partners with leading fashion designers on an Urban Tattoo Collection that highlights how denim garments can be revitalized and given a second life through upcycling In a bold move that redefines the future of personalized fashion and sustainability, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on San Francisco Gold Project

Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Stockpile Sampling; Phase 2 Evaluation at Tarantula Site To Begin

Silver Hammer Commences Summer Exploration Program at Its Strategically Located Fahey Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

Apollo Reports High-Grade Silver, Gold and Barite Results at Calico

Related News

gold investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on San Francisco Gold Project

precious metals investing

Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Stockpile Sampling; Phase 2 Evaluation at Tarantula Site To Begin

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Commences Summer Exploration Program at Its Strategically Located Fahey Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

precious metals investing

Apollo Reports High-Grade Silver, Gold and Barite Results at Calico

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Sankamap Metals Launches Inaugural Drill Program at Kuma

base metals investing

Drilling Commences on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project