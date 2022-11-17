Base MetalsInvesting News

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the discovery of a high-grade cesium-rich dyke with grab samples assaying up to 1.56% Cs2O (cesium oxide), 0.4% Li2O (lithium oxide), 0.022% Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.30% Rb2O (rubidium oxide). This is the first high-grade cesium mineralization recorded on the Island of Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp., Thursday, July 28, 2022, Press release picture

The cesium-rich dyke is approximately 5 m - 6 m wide and has been traced for approximately 100 m along strike to where it disappears under overburden in both directions. The dyke is located approximately 12 km northeast of the Kraken lithium discovery. The Alliance has completed first-pass channel sampling across the dyke with results pending.

The cesium-rich dyke is distinctly different from the main Kraken field containing very coarse, as well as fine-grained phases, with the coarse phase a dark grey quartz (+/- pollucite*), coarse green mica, and large (20 cm - 30 cm) grey/white blocky plagioclase crystals. Minor black to green tourmaline or tantalite as well as fine-grained pinkish garnet and other minerals, including lepidolite, a lithium-rich mica, may be present, but until petrographic work is completed, the full suite of minerals in the dyke is uncertain. Samples have been shipped to Vancouver Petrographics for thin sectioning and mineral identification.

Detailed mapping, as well as additional sampling, will be conducted once the channel results are received. The results below are values for random grab samples taken along a 15 m portion of the cesium-rich dyke, the only results to date. Results of the petrographic examination and the channel sample values will be released as they are received.

* pollucite - believed to be the mineral containing the cesium mineralization reported above.

Table 1: Reconnaissance Sampling Results - Cesium Discovery - Golden Hope Joint Venture

Sokoman Minerals Corp., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Press release picture

Note: samples returning >5000 ppm Cs (cesium) were rush-assayed to determine full quantitative values.

Cesium is rare globally. The United States and Canada have included cesium, lithium, and tantalum (among others) in their lists of Critical Minerals / Elements since each of them has been identified as being essential to the economy and national security. At this point in time there are only two pegmatite mines globally that produce cesium:

  • Bitika, Zimbawe (currently not producing)
  • Sinclair, Australia

The Alliance also announces that Phase 3 drilling will start in the next few days on the Kraken main dyke and the western extension areas where prospecting samples have given values >1% Li2O. Approximately 20 holes are planned.

The Alliance is extremely pleased with the continued success on the Golden Hope Project and the new discovery of cesium along with lithium, tantalum, and rubidium in an area far removed from the original Kraken discovery. Given the results to date, the Alliance is confident that ongoing prospecting and soil geochemistry surveys will make more discoveries along the 100% owned, 60 km long, structural trend hosting the Kraken and cesium-rich dykes.

The Kraken Pegmatites are highly evolved pegmatite swarms, similar to the geological environment and setting of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project of International Lithium in a joint venture with GFL International Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated: "The LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) potential of the Golden Hope Project continues to prove itself. With this news of the discovery of significant cesium as well as anomalous values of other critical metals, Golden Hope has evolved into a potentially significant host to many metals in high demand to power and build the new economy. We are also pleased to resume drilling in the main Kraken field, in particular to the west of the discovery area where no drilling has taken place to date and where strong soil geochemistry as well as multiple >1% Li2O samples were collected. In the meantime, soil sampling along the 60 km trend controlled by the Alliance will continue until the closure of the camp for the holiday break."

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated: "The Golden Hope Project continues to deliver exceptional new discoveries and results. I'm extremely excited and encouraged that we have located further new high-grade LCT-type pegmatites and I'm confident we will make more new discoveries as we continue with our aggressive exploration plans."

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Benton Resources Inc., both the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company is also a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Sokoman's property.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

For further information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager 
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232 
Email:thomas@chfir.com

Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO
Phone: 709-765-1726
Email:tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com, www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResources
Facebook: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResourcesBEX
LinkedIn: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResources

Base MetalsInvesting News
BEX:CA
Benton Resources

Management Team

Stephen Stares — President & Director

Stephen Stares is a successful business entrepreneur with over 25 years of mineral exploration experience. His first seven years were spent with Noranda Exploration on such projects as the Hemlo gold mines, Eagle River gold deposit and the Geco and Mattabi base metal camps. The next 10 years of Stares’ career were spent managing Stares Contracting Corp’s operations, a successful mineral exploration services company in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Since founding the company in 2004, Stares has been president of Benton Resources. He has been directly involved in the start-up of 10 publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange by assembling projects of merit and raising millions of dollars for these junior exploration companies. Throughout his career, Stares has discovered several major mineral occurrences in Canada that have been the subject of extensive exploration programs.

In March of 2007, Stephen and Michael Stares, along with the rest of the Stares/Keats family, were the proud recipients of the Prospectors and Developers Association (PDAC) Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award. This award was given to recognize the family’s contributions to the industry for the past 40 years.

Evan Asselstine, CPA, CA — CFO

Evan Asselstine received his Honours Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Lakehead University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Asselstine has been the CFO of Benton Resources Inc. since its inception in 2012. Prior, he has been the controller and then CFO for Alset Energy Corp. (formerly Benton Capital Corp.) and has served as controller for Metals Creek Resources Corp., a public exploration company, since its inception in January 2008. Prior, Asselstine spent over four years in finance positions in private industry, including over two years as controller for a private land development firm and over seven years working in public accounting, and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation with Ernst & Young LLP in 2002.

Nathan Sims, P.GEO — Senior Exploration Manager

Nathan Sims has filled various technical roles at Benton since 2006. A graduate of Lakehead University (HBSc) and Sir Sandford Fleming College (GIS-AS), Sims is the Qualified Person for Benton’s disclosure requirements and is a current member of both the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (#2009) and the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland & Labrador (#9409).

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together (the "Alliance"), are pleased to announce the latest encouraging drill results and a 2022 exploration update from the Kraken Lithium Prospect on its Golden Hope Joint Venture located in southwest Newfoundland.

The Alliance is pleased to report the following from the 2022 exploration program to date:

East dyke swarm has multiple Li-bearing (spodumene) dykes up to 27 m wide, located 600 m to the east of the Kraken discovery dyke

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to update shareholders on the drilling progress at both the Kraken Lithium and Grey River Gold projects in southwest Newfoundland

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its agreement with Thunder Gold Corp. (formerly White Metal Resources Corp.) ("TGOL") (the "Amending Agreement") regarding the Far Lake project (the "Property") located 80km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (see the Company's May 20, 2020 news release for details on the original agreement).

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company may exercise the Initial Option, earning a 60% interest in the Property by paying $25,000 and issuing 200,000 shares to TGOL (originally $30,000 and 400,000 shares). By July 15, 2022. The Second Option in the original agreement has been eliminated such that the Company is limited to earning a 60% in the Property.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to report the final assay results from the 1,025-m reconnaissance drilling program carried out this past winter and report on recent trenching from the Kraken Pegmatite Field on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Property in southwest Newfoundland.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") and, together (the "Alliance")today announced that the Alliance has initiated drilling on the Grey River Gold Project, located in southern Newfoundland. In addition, the Alliance has nearly completed the camp construction at the Kraken Lithium discovery, located in southwest Newfoundland near the village of Burgeo, and the drill rig is on-site ready to start drilling

At the Grey RiverGold Project, the first two holes have been completed and are being logged, cut and sampled for gold analysis. This current campaign will include a planned 20-hole program to follow up on the successful five-hole 2021 program that saw significant gold mineralization intersected in all holes spread over a five km strike length (See March 16, 2022 press release). The first three holes will be 25 m to 50 m step-out holes centered around GR-21-01, the furthest hole to the east which intersected three parallel zones of gold mineralization including 1.80 m of 10.58 g/t Au.) The fourth hole will be drilled one km east of GR-21-01 to test a new 1.0 g/t Au surface sample collected in the early summer of this year. The mineralization on the Grey River property is associated with large zones of silica associated with disseminated and stringer pyrite (from 2% - 20% pyrite) within the >10 km-long quartz/silica body. In addition, the Alliance is also looking at various technologies for more precise targeting of high-grade mineralization along the large structural zone which will be ongoing as drilling is complete. Further prospecting and mapping will be conducted to assist with drill targeting.

