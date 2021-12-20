Rec Room, the leading social gaming platform for user generated content, announced the close of $145 million in new funding, bringing the company's total valuation to $3.5 billion . This follows a capital raise earlier this year, in which the company raised $100 million and became the first VR company to reach unicorn status with a valuation of $1.25 billion . This latest round was led by Coatue Management, with ...

