LuvBug equips children through play-based and adaptive learning to proactively offset the effects of social media & bullying

 LuvBug Learning proudly announces the launch of their Social Emotional gaming platform, empowering children 4 to 11 to face both the virtual and actual world.

Children Enjoying Learning on LuvBug (CNW Group/LuvBug Learning)

Over 70% of parents are concerned about the impact of technology on children. Moreover, parents are looking for answers to safely introduce children to technology. [1] "LuvBug uses social-emotional learning, to disarm the digital revolution, promoting happy, healthy, playful learning," said Dr. Jodi Gold , pediatric psychiatrist at The Gold Centre in New York City . "LuvBug's mission is to be thoughtful about kids' needs and cultivate true social and emotional learning. This is a real game-changer."

Designed by global experts in education, developmental psychology and pediatric psychiatry, children navigate 5 difficulty levels encompassing social-emotional building-blocks, as topics and scenarios become increasingly complex. With advanced graphics, animation and gameplay, LuvBug hopes to raise the bar for e-learning for kids, globally. The onboarding process features an animated character named Violet, who efficiently leads users through the platform, introducing games and 3D villages. With Violet's encouragement, children gain confidence in the platform with little to no supervision.

Children can learn at their own pace with the growing catalogue of videos, games and 3D villages, all espousing fundamental social emotional pillars, such as: empathy, self-awareness and self-regulation. "Play-Based learning is a powerful springboard to advance children's knowledge, especially if children are naturally drawn to our games. In lieu of this, our entire platform is designed to the highest standards typical of some of the leading games. With the combined objectives of safety, fun and learning, LuvBug promotes positive screen-time, intent on improving the emotional and mental health of children and families everywhere." says Craig Gagliano , CEO and founder of LuvBug Learning.

Available with both Home and School modules, LuvBug offers a digital dashboard enabling customization of things like screen-time usage while providing learning results keeping parents and teachers engaged in the child's progress.

Available through the website ( https://luvbuglearning.com ) or APP stores, with monthly, annual, and lifetime subscriptions, all providing access to videos and interactive games; embedded with social emotional lessons.

1 Auxier, Brooke, Monica Anderson, Andrew Perrin, and Erica Turner. 2020. Pew Research Centre. 28 July. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2020/07/28/parenting-children-in-the-age-of-screens/

LuvBug Learning logo (CNW Group/LuvBug Learning)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Vanta to Host Texas Esports League Championship Alongside Esposure

Vanta will be collaborating with educational organization Esposure this December to host their Texas Esports League state championship.

The event will be the culmination of Vanta's Texas Esports League season that began earlier this fall. The Texas Esports League hosts esports competition in top esports titles for middle and high schools across the state of Texas . The league is free to compete for all schools.

Samuel J. Palmisano and Christopher G. Caine join Streamline Media Group Advisory Board?

Former IBM Chairman and Corporate VP to help connect the global digital transformation with video game technology

Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse solutions company, revealed the latest additions to their Advisory Board. Samuel J. Palmisano and Christopher G. Caine align their visions for the future of technology with Streamline's mission to deliver innovative solutions to global enterprise businesses.

Adjust and Liftoff: Digital Payments Continue Driving Overall FinTech App Session Growth in Japan

New J apan Mobile App Trends 2022 report shows payment app sessions account for nearly 75% of total fintech sessions from 2021 through H1 2022

Adjust the mobile marketing analytics platform, and Liftoff a leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, today released Japan Mobile App Trends 2022: Essential App Performance Benchmarks and Insights a deep dive into the performance analytics on mobile gaming, e-commerce, fintech and dating apps, as well as CTV, in Japan . The joint report finds that fintech charted the highest session growth of all app categories during the first half (H1) of 2022, increasing 13% year-over-year (YoY).

Swarmio Media Partners with Leading Entertainment Enabler UniPin, Allowing Gamers to Purchase In-Game Content Directly Through Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Partnership Unlocks Significant Revenue Growth Potential for Swarmio and UniPin, Eliminates Inventory Bottlenecks for Swarmio, and Introduces UniPin to Gamers in New and Growing Markets

  • Universal Pin ("UniPin") is the world's leading digital enabler for online games and digital products, facilitating 200,000+ daily transactions across 10,000+ game titles in 30+ countries.

  • Direct incorporation of UniPin's digital products including digital skins, upgrades and accessories into the Ember platform allows UniPin to expand its market presence to Swarmio's end users.

  • Gives Ember users unlimited access to in-game digital content and streamlines the purchasing mechanism for gamers, closing the gap between UniPin and gamers in untapped new markets.

  • Allows Swarmio to act as a payment aggregator for in-game digital content in under-served gaming markets such as Asia , Africa , the Middle East and LATAM, placing Swarmio directly into the USD $67 billion+ in-game digital content value chain.

  • Revenue share agreement unlocks considerable revenue growth potential for both Swarmio and UniPin.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Universal Pin ("UniPin"), the world's leading enabler of digital content for online games and digital products, today announce a partnership (the "Partnership") whereby UniPin will enable its in-game digital content to be purchased directly in Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform. The in-game digital content, which includes in-game accessories, skins and other digital products, will be made available for gamers to purchase in the Ember platform via direct top-up mechanism, using various payment channels such as credit card, gamer e-wallet and direct carrier billing (DCB). This synergistic partnership creates multiple benefits to Swarmio, UniPin and Ember platform users, outlined below.

Opera Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded prior guidance ranges, with gaming browser GX key driver of high ARPU users in the Americas and Europe

Q3 revenue grew 28% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 25% in the quarter

Riot Games and Lexis Partners Team Up to Bring 2022 LEAGUE OF LEGENDS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL Live to Regal Theatres

Fans will be able to witness the sport and spectacle of the 2022 World Final live at Regal

Every moment of the action, strategy, and skill of the world's best League of Legends players will be on display in life-sized proportions when Riot Games teams with Lexis Partners to present the 2022 LEAGUE OF LEGENDS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL (WORLDS) on Saturday, Nov. 5 as a live special event at select Regal theatres nationwide.

