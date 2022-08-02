Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • 27 kW solar generator installed at Snowline's camp is expected to provide the vast majority of in-camp electrical power
  • Fuel savings estimates are as high as 12,527 litres, translating to a 90% reduction in carbon emissions for camp power production based on 2021 camp data
  • Strong collaborative relationship with Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation continues to provide direct economic impacts to the First Nations and to the Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has entered into a 5-year lease agreement with the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation (NNDDC) for installation and use of a 27 kilowatt solar generator system. Designed and built by Yukon-based Solvest Inc., the solar generator will dramatically reduce diesel consumption at Snowline's 45-person "Forks" camp on its Rogue Project in the eastern Yukon, located within the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun (FNNND

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, August 1, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Solar panels in position at Snowline's newly built Forks Camp. Designed by Solvest Inc. the hybrid-solar generator system is among the first of its kind to be used to power a remote exploration camp in Canada.

Estimates provided by Solvest based on data collected from Snowline's 2021 field program predict the new solar generator could save up to 12,572 litres of diesel per season, reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the camp generator by 90%. This reduces not only fuel costs, but also the total number of flights required to support the project, resulting in a net positive impact both financially and environmentally. Additional benefits include the associated reduction in diesel generator operating time, which lessens camp noise to create better living standards for crew, while also lowering the potential for disturbance of local wildlife.

"Investments such as this are examples of how Indigenous businesses are leading the way in accelerating the green economy, and innovations such as this provide opportunities for such entities to become increasingly engaged in the mineral resource sector," said Jani Djokic, CEO of NNDDC. "We see this investment as just the first of many of its kind and we are working towards building a fleet that can be deployed throughout the Traditional Territory."

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, August 1, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 2 - Snowline Forks Camp panorama. Estimates provided by Solvest Inc., put annual fuel savings as high as 12, 572 litres of diesel, a decrease of 90% of camp generator fuel use.

"This project is a tangible example of how Snowline is realizing our corporate vision," said Steve Rennalls, Operations Manager for Snowline. "It increases efficiency while creating financial and environmental value. It improves our employees' work environment, it is yet another collaborative project with the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation, and it is provided by Solvest, one of the Yukon's most innovative companies."

Added Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline: "We are grateful to the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation and to Solvest for presenting Snowline with this opportunity to innovate. The initiative puts Snowline into another ‘first mover' category as we look for ways to eliminate the negative and enhance the positive impacts of our exploration activities. We trust the data collected will be instrumental in allowing additional resource companies to effectively assess potential renewable energy solutions."

Installation of the solar generator system is complete, and the system is now fully operational, providing a majority of the camp's power.

Cooperation with NNDDC owned and affiliated companies has been instrumental to Snowline's discovery successes. These companies have provided substantial support to the Company's 2021 and 2022 field programs, providing general exploration services, vegetative reclamation, drilling, fixed and rotary wing air support, and other services.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, August 1, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 3 - Solar panels in position at Snowline's newly built Forks Camp. Located on a plateau in a wide, open valley at 63.8° N latitude, the Forks Camp is ideally situated to take advantage of long hours of summer sunlight.
Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, August 1, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 4 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The newly built forks camp is equidistant to its Valley and Jupiter drill discoveries and central to multiple additional targets.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >127,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >85,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ABOUT NACHO NYAK DUN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

This year NNDDC is celebrating 25 years of business. NNDDC is the primary active business arm of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, developing and managing business interests that provide a return to the Nation, both within and outside the Traditional Territory. This project is just one example of the types of partnerships that NNDDC has created over the years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF SNOWLINE

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

Jani Djokic, CEO
Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation
+1 867 456 4340
execassist@nnddc.ca

Alex Maltais, Marketing Manager
Solvest Inc.
+1 867 457 5690
amaltais@solvest.ca

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected performance of the leased solar generator system and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

