Snowflake Launches Energy Solutions for the AI Data Cloud to Accelerate Shift to a Lower-Carbon Future

30+ new partner solutions help unify IT, OT, and business data — powering predictive maintenance, grid optimization, and emissions reduction for a more reliable and lower-carbon future
- Snowflake Energy Solutions bring together Snowflake's governance capabilities, partner-developed solutions, and industry-critical datasets to help power & utilities and oil & gas companies unite siloed IT, OT, and IoT data in one secure platform
- Unified data gives operators a clear, real-time view of their assets so they can predict issues, optimize performance, and make smarter decisions at scale
- Industry leaders including ExxonMobil, Expand Energy, IGS Energy, PG&E, Powerex, Siemens, and Sunrun already use Snowflake to modernize operations, improve reliability, and enhance financial performance
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced new Energy Solutions, uniting Snowflake's governance capabilities, partner-developed solutions, and industry-critical datasets into a single offering tailored for the energy sector. Snowflake Energy Solutions enable power, utilities, and oil and gas companies to build a trusted data foundation for AI by securely connecting data across IT, OT, and IoT systems to modernize infrastructure, improve efficiency, and accelerate progress toward a more reliable and lower-carbon future.
Organizations such as ExxonMobil, Expand Energy, IGS Energy, Powerex, PG&E, Siemens, and Sunrun are turning to Snowflake to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight. This launch also builds on Snowflake's new partnership with SAP , enabling energy companies to combine SAP finance and supply chain data with operational and field data on Snowflake, so insights derived from both business and operational systems directly inform grid operations, asset planning, and commercial performance.
To further support customers, Snowflake is also introducing 30+ new partner-built solutions that run natively on the AI Data Cloud.
CARTO , for example, is delivering new cloud-native spatial analytics built directly on Snowflake, enabling energy companies to perform geospatial analysis and build interactive maps without moving data across systems. By embedding spatial intelligence into Snowflake workflows, CARTO helps teams better understand assets, infrastructure, and geographic risk as part of day-to-day operational decision-making.
Itron , a global utility technology provider, is introducing an advanced Grid Planning solution built on Snowflake to help utilities manage modern grid complexity. The solution features industry-leading 8,760-hour power flow analysis that can model grid performance years into the future at highly granular levels — delivering results in hours instead of months — so utilities can plan infrastructure more accurately, avoid unnecessary costs, and improve long-term reliability.
Siemens , a global technology company, is highlighting its joint Siemens Industrial Edge integration with Snowflake, which enables energy and industrial companies to securely bring data from decentral industrial assets into Snowflake for advanced analytics and AI. Building on this foundation, Siemens is introducing new analytical capabilities, which also allow teams to interact with operational data using natural language to gain faster insight into performance, maintenance, and operational issues. Together, these capabilities help energy companies improve reliability, reduce costs, and make more informed decisions across complex, distributed operations.
These new partner-built solutions support critical energy use cases such as grid planning, asset health, and operational forecasting, underscoring the momentum Snowflake is seeing with customers and partners across the energy sector. Combined with Snowflake's easy-to-use platform and built-in governance, they help companies unify data and apply AI across everything from asset performance to network optimization so teams can get started faster and deliver impact sooner.
"Data is the control plane for the future of energy," said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. "Whether it's keeping the grid secure, protecting critical assets, or balancing supply and demand in volatile markets, energy companies need a trusted data foundation that can activate AI everywhere. Snowflake is helping the world's energy leaders modernize how they manage data and harness AI to democratize insights so that anyone, not just data scientists, can act on intelligence in real time. This shift allows organizations to do more with less, optimize existing assets, and deliver stronger sustainability and shareholder outcomes."
Technology is also unlocking the value of more than 100 years of historical energy data. With Snowflake Intelligence , technical and non-technical employees — from field engineers to analysts — can use natural language to get trusted answers in seconds. Together, this marks a shift from democratizing data to democratizing decisions.
Comments on the News:
- "Bidgely was founded to help the energy industry turn data into action, and Snowflake Intelligence enables that vision at a completely new scale," said Abhay Gupta, Founder and CEO, Bidgely. "By combining Bidgely's vertical AI with Snowflake's data and AI platform, we can make insights immediately accessible through natural language, helping utilities better understand consumption patterns, customer behavior, and distributed energy impacts. This allows energy teams to make faster, more informed decisions without long analysis cycles."
- "In a rapidly changing energy landscape, having a trusted, real-time view of our customers is essential," said Alex Read, Senior Enterprise Product Manager - Data, EDF . "By building our Intelligent Customer Engine on Snowflake, we've unified sensitive data securely and accelerated how quickly we turn insights into action, from improving energy efficiency to identifying vulnerable customers to delivering more personalised support when it matters most."
- "To build a reliable, affordable, clean grid, utilities need to trust that virtual power plants (VPPs) are as dependable as traditional power plants," said Justin McCammon, VP of Engineering, EnergyHub. "With Snowflake, we're providing the low-latency telemetry, accurate forecasts, and reliable performance that are essential to VPPs achieving parity with traditional infrastructure. Ultimately, we aim to give our utility clients the data-driven confidence to move VPPs from the periphery to the heart of grid planning."
- "Our data platform built on Snowflake gives us a single, trusted view of operations across business and field systems," said John Christ, Chief Information Officer, Expand Energy Corporation . "By automating monitoring, streamlining M&A integrations, and applying machine learning through Snowpark, we're reducing complexity and saving thousands of hours annually."
- "Snowflake helps us simplify how we build and run our AI models, cutting costs and speeding up insights without sacrificing accuracy," said Dan Shah, Product Manager, IGS Energy . "That simplicity lets our team focus on delivering better experiences for customers and moving faster toward a more sustainable future."
- "Meeting our customers' expectations for affordable and reliable energy depends on simplifying our data landscape and enabling intelligence across every part of our business," said David Leach, Senior Vice President and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, PG&E . "Snowflake helps us consolidate siloed legacy environments, govern sensitive regulatory and operational data, and deliver timely analytics to teams in the field and in the control center. This foundation is helping us improve reliability and affordability of service for our customers."
- "Data is the foundation of market agility," said Ian Mathieson, Director of Data Systems and Application Development, Powerex . "Migrating from legacy systems to Snowflake gives us the speed and scalability to power AI-driven forecasting and LLM-powered market insights which enhances decision-making and trading performance across our organization."
- "The energy transition requires unprecedented visibility into our operations, from renewable asset performance to grid optimization," said Horst J. Kayser, CEO Factory Automation, Siemens . "Solutions that combine Siemens Industrial Edge with Snowflake offerings help unify decades of operational data in a trusted, secure, and scalable way. This empowers our energy industry customers to manage decentral assets at scale, predict equipment failures and further optimize energy production. This data-driven approach is essential as we help our customers navigate the complexities of sustainable energy generation."
- "At Sunrun, data drives every customer experience," said Rohit Ayyagari, Vice President of Enterprise Technology, Sunrun . "Snowflake provides the scalable foundation that powers analytics and innovation across our business—reducing latency, improving accuracy, and enabling faster insights for over 7,500 users."
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).
