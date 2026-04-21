Snowflake Expands Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code to Power the Control Plane for the Agentic Enterprise

Snowflake delivers agentic AI for both business users and builders on a single platform with Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code
- Snowflake Intelligence transforms how business users turn insights into action through a personalized, context-aware AI agent grounded in enterprise data
- Cortex Code enables builders to move faster from code to production with AI-powered development across systems, tools, or environments
- Leading enterprises like Capita, Logitech, Telenav, United Rentals, and Wolfspeed are moving AI from experimentation to production on Snowflake's unified, governed platform
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced significant updates across Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code , advancing its vision to become the control plane for the agentic enterprise. As AI systems evolve from answering questions to taking action, these enhancements enable organizations to connect even more data sources, enterprise systems, and AI models with their trusted Snowflake data within a unified experience. This allows enterprises to align their data, tools, and workflows with AI agents built on Snowflake — enabling more seamless action on data that reflects how their business actually runs.
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Snowflake Intelligence acts as a personal work agent, combining enterprise data, business context, and connected systems to deliver insights and automate tasks
Snowflake Intelligence now serves as a personal work agent for business users that adapts over time by learning individual preferences and workflows to deliver more relevant results and automate tasks — all while enabling deep, trusted insights grounded in governed enterprise data. In addition, Cortex Code is expanding as a builder layer for enterprise AI, bringing governed, data-native development across the enterprise data ecosystem so builders can create, orchestrate, and operationalize AI directly within the tools and systems they already use.
These purpose-built agents support a diverse set of users and use cases across technical and business teams, centralizing how organizations govern, connect, and orchestrate their data, models, and enterprise apps — cementing Snowflake as the control plane for enterprise AI.
"AI is changing how every company operates, and the platforms that win will make it easy to put AI into practice with the right data and guardrails," said Baris Gultekin, VP of AI, Snowflake. "Snowflake gives customers one place to bring their data together, connect the systems they rely on, and turn AI into something that actually helps teams get work done."
Snowflake Intelligence Moves Work Forward for Business Users
Unlike other copilots and AI assistants on the market, Snowflake Intelligence understands the full context of organizations' business data and is enterprise-ready with trust, governance, and security capabilities at the forefront. With the latest updates, Snowflake Intelligence provides a unified experience where users can interact with data, reason over it, and take action across enterprise systems.
At the core of this evolution will be several key advancements:
- Automate routine tasks: Skills (generally available soon) allow users to describe workflows in natural language — such as preparing presentations, conducting multi-step analysis, or sending follow-ups — and Snowflake Intelligence executes them automatically, eliminating manual work and making it easy to repeat and share.
- Connected to your tools and work : New Model Context Protocol ( MCP) connectors (generally available soon) allow Snowflake Intelligence to connect directly with enterprise tools like Gmail , Google Calendar , Google Docs , Jira , Salesforce , and Slack so users can operate across the systems they already use.
- Mobile app for on-the-go access : Users can download the new Snowflake Intelligence iOS mobile app (public preview soon) to ask questions and take action on their data and workflows from anywhere.
- Multi-step reasoning with deep research: With deep research (public preview soon), Snowflake Intelligence helps users answer their most complex questions with fully cited, multi-step reports. It uses an agentic architecture to reason across structured data, unstructured content, and external context, complementing extended thinking's precise answers with deeper analysis so users can understand not just what's happening, but why and what to do next.
- Personalized over time: Instead of starting from scratch each time, Snowflake Intelligence now continuously learns from user behavior to deliver more relevant, personalized responses and automate recurring tasks so that teams can move faster.
- Reusable, shareable work: Artifacts (generally available soon) allow users to save and share analyses, visualizations, and workflows with each other, turning one-off outputs into reusable knowledge so teams can build on each other's work and scale insights across the organization.
These updates to Snowflake Intelligence are shaped by direct customer feedback and insights from the research preview launch of Project SnowW ork last month. Snowflake is actively engaging with customers to understand their AI needs and build capabilities that can be integrated into its AI systems for the broader ecosystem to benefit.
Cortex Code Provides One AI Coding Agent for the Enterprise Data Stack
Cortex Code is expanding to support builders working across increasingly complex, multi-system data environments. Since launching in November 2025, Cortex Code has seen rapid adoption, with more than 50 percent of customers now actively leveraging it for accelerated productivity and innovation. With new cross-platform capabilities, deeper integrations, and native development experiences, Snowflake is bringing governed, AI-powered development to even more users across the enterprise data ecosystem.
These updates extend Cortex Code across the modern data stack, enabling builders to:
- Build wherever data lives: Cortex Code now supports even more external data systems including AWS Glue, Databricks, and Postgres , extending Snowflake's data-native intelligence and continuing to deliver on its vision to support any data, anywhere.
- Connect to the broader AI ecosystem: Cortex Code now plugs into other AI systems through the MCP and Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) , allowing builders to interface with Cortex Code from their existing AI agents and workflows — reducing duplication and speeding up development.
- Work within a preferred development environment: With the new VS Code extension (in private preview) and a Claude Code plugin , builders can access Cortex Code directly in their integrated development environments so they can build and work within their preferred editor or AI coding environment without switching tools.
- Scale with the Cortex Code platform: A new Agent Software Development Kit with support for Python and TypeScript enables teams to integrate Cortex Code's capabilities directly into their own apps and workflows — moving Cortex Code from a standalone tool to a platform other systems can build on.
- Unlock smarter workflows with Cortex Code in Snowsight: With Cloud Agents (in private preview), users can run code and execute workflows directly in their browser, extending the capabilities of Cortex Code beyond the CLI into a fully managed cloud environment — no local setup required. New enhancements including Plan Mode lets users preview and approve workflows before execution, while Snap & Ask enables direct interaction with data artifacts like charts and tables to improve accuracy and give teams more control over how work gets done.
Snowflake's Continued AI Momentum
Over 9,100 customers use Snowflake's AI products on a weekly basis, and that number continues to grow as enterprises move from AI experimentation to real-world deployment. Customers and partners across industries are using Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code together to accelerate how they build, deploy, and operate AI:
- "As Snowflake's leading global partner for Cortex Code and Snowflake Intelligence, Accenture is driving AI-powered transformation across the enterprise, redefining how businesses interact with their AI-ready data estates," said Sree Vadakkepat, Snowflake Business Group lead, Accenture . "Today, we have thousands of Accenture practitioners that are active on the platform, delivering use cases across numerous client accounts, and leveraging nearly two dozen purpose-built skills spanning SQL development, notebooks, and semantic modeling. We're not just adopting these capabilities — we're embedding them into how we deliver for clients at scale, enabling organizations to interact with their data through natural language and accelerate AI-driven business outcomes."
- "Snowflake provides the data and intelligence foundation behind Capita's AI Catalyst Stack, enabling us to bring together fragmented operational data and deliver real-time, natural-language insights across the public service contact centres we run and the private sector contact centres we help transform," said Sameer Vuyyuru, Chief AI and Product Officer, Capita . "With Snowflake Intelligence, we're accelerating decision-making, reducing operational overhead, and unlocking meaningful efficiencies for our clients and our own operations. At the same time, Snowflake helps us deploy AI securely and with the right governance across highly regulated, citizen-facing services where performance, compliance and trust are critical."
- "Snowflake Intelligence has given our data a trustworthy voice, and Cortex Code is driving significant productivity gains in how we work with it," said Kumar Maddali, VP of Product Development, Telenav . "At Telenav, we process over 20 terabytes of data per month and more than 200 million events per day. What once took days to weeks to move from raw data to insights can now be done in minutes to hours through a conversational, self-service experience. Together, we are accelerating how we turn complex data into real-time intelligence and make faster, more informed decisions across the business."
- "With Snowflake Intelligence, our teams across more than 1,600 locations can use natural language to better understand operational performance and access real-time insights without relying on analysts," said Tony Leopold, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, United Rentals . "This is accelerating decision-making and creating stronger alignment across the business, grounded in a single source of governed data. Looking ahead, Cortex Code is helping us build and scale AI agents to accelerate sales growth and improve fleet availability, advancing how we operate every day."
- "Snowflake has become a core part of how we're applying AI across our operations. With Snowflake Intelligence, our teams can analyze manufacturing performance, surface insights faster, and even anticipate equipment and process issues before they happen," said Priya Almelkar, CIO, Wolfspeed . "We've already deployed dozens of AI agents across manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and finance, giving teams faster access to trusted data and critical knowledge. This is helping us improve efficiency and accelerate insights enabling faster actions on the factory floor. It's a meaningful step forward in how we operate and scale as a business."
Learn More:
- Read more about the Snowflake Intelligence updates for administrators in this blog post , and for business users in this blog post .
- Learn more about how Cortex Code is expanding to support builders across the enterprise data stack in this blog post .
- Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake's business strategy, plans, opportunities, or priorities (ii) Snowflake's products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, (iv) Snowflake's vision, strategy, and expected benefits relating to artificial intelligence and other emerging product areas, and (v) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake's products, services, and technology offerings with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
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About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,300 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).
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