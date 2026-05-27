Bringing Natoma's Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform to Snowflake will make it easier to securely connect AI to enterprise applications
- Snowflake customers will be able to securely connect Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code to enterprise systems with a verified library of MCP servers, unlocking centralized governance through the MCP Gateway
- Users will be able to enrich the Snowflake data they already trust with context from email, Slack and other connected tools, making Snowflake the single source for every data need
- The acquisition extends Snowflake's governance perimeter from data assets to AI actions and interactions across the enterprise
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Natoma, an enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform for AI agents. With the close of this acquisition, Snowflake will establish a natively integrated governance and identity layer for AI agents and MCP tool access, making it easier to securely connect and manage how AI systems interact with their enterprise applications, databases, APIs and tools. By extending governance to AI-driven workflows, Snowflake makes it easier for companies to safely manage not just their data, but also the actions AI agents take across business workflows.
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Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire Natoma, Providing Secure Connectivity For The Agentic Enterprise
"AI agents are quickly becoming part of how enterprises operate, but intelligence without governance creates risk," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, Chief Executive Officer of Snowflake. "Agents don't just need access to data. They need the right context, permissions and policy guardrails to operate safely inside the enterprise. Snowflake has long served as the governed data foundation for enterprises, and with Natoma's expertise in identity governance and privileged access management, we can extend that trust layer to AI-driven actions and workflows. With Natoma in Snowflake, coding agents can finally come alive inside the enterprise - secure, auditable and ready to operate at scale."
Snowflake's recent AI research found that 96% of organizations still face significant challenges scaling AI across the enterprise. The rise of MCP has introduced new challenges around fragmented governance, shadow AI and increased data exfiltration risk as agents connect across enterprise systems. As organizations move from copilots to autonomous AI agents capable of taking actions across enterprise systems, governance and operational control are becoming increasingly critical.
With this acquisition, Snowflake customers will be able to securely connect Cortex Agents , Snowflake Intelligence , Cortex Code and other AI platforms to enterprise systems across SaaS applications, cloud environments, VPCs and on-prem infrastructure through a verified library of MCP servers. Natoma provides the control and governance fabric for these connections, helping enterprises manage how AI agents discover, access and act across systems - with trust, visibility, identity-aware authorization, policies and complete auditability built in.
Users will be able to correlate and enrich trusted business data in Snowflake with context from Slack, email, CRM, Jira, internal APIs, databases and applications, enabling Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code to deliver more relevant, actionable outcomes, with enterprise-grade security, governance and control.
Natoma's platform is already deployed at some of the world's largest enterprises and delivers the scale, visibility and policy enforcement required to securely operate enterprise agentic systems in production. Its team brings deep expertise in MCPs, gateway infrastructure, identity governance and privileged access management, with experience building enterprise security products at a global scale.
"AI agents will only become enterprise-ready if organizations can govern how they operate across systems, applications and tools," said Pratyus Patnaik, Co-Founder and CEO of Natoma. "Together with Snowflake, we're building the governance and connectivity layer that enables enterprises to securely operationalize AI at scale."
Natoma's capabilities will be integrated into Snowflake's AI Data Cloud and available to customers soon. By extending governance from data access to AI-driven actions and workflows, Snowflake is advancing its position as the trusted control plane for the agentic enterprise.
Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.
Learn More:
- Read this blog post to learn more about what the Natoma acquisition will mean for customers.
- Check out all the innovations and announcements coming out of Snowflake Summit 26 on Snowflake's Newsroom .
- Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X , and follow along at #SnowflakeSummit.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release relates to a pending acquisition of Natoma by Snowflake. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, and the anticipated impacts of the acquisition on our business, products, financial results, and other aspects of our and Natoma's operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the acquisition on the ability of Snowflake or Natoma to retain key personnel or maintain relationships with customers, vendors, developers, community members, and other business partners; risks that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations; the ability of the parties to consummate the acquisition on a timely basis or at all; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the acquisition; our ability to successfully integrate Natoma's operations; our and Natoma's ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the acquisition and realize expected benefits and synergies; and our ability to compete effectively, including in response to actions our competitors may take following announcement of the acquisition. Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and subsequent filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, both we and Natoma operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the acquisition, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or our management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made .
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).
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Press Contact
Danica Stanczak
Global Corporate Communications, Snowflake
press@snowflake.com