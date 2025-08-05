Snap Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 

  Second quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $1,345 million  

 

  Monthly Active Users increased 7% year-over-year to 932 million  

 

  Daily Active Users increased 9% year-over-year to 469 million  

 

  Operating cash flow was $88 million and Free Cash Flow was $24 million  

 

 

 SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

 

"Our global community continued to grow in Q2, reaching 932 million Monthly Active Users as we continued to invest in AI and augmented reality," said Evan Spiegel, CEO. "With meaningful inventory and conversions growth this quarter, including the broader rollout of Sponsored Snaps, we're excited about the opportunity to translate improved advertiser performance into topline acceleration."

 

  Q2 2025 Financial Summary  

 
  • Revenue was $1,345 million, compared to $1,237 million in the prior year, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
    •  
  • Net loss was $263 million, compared to $249 million in the prior year.
    •  
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $41 million, compared to $55 million in the prior year.
    •  
  • Operating cash flow was $88 million, compared to $(21) million in the prior year.
    •  
  • Free Cash Flow was $24 million, compared to $(73) million in the prior year.
    •  
                                                                                                                                                                                                    
 

 

 		 

  Three Months Ended  

 

  June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

  Percent
  Change  

 		 

 

 		 

  Six Months Ended  

 

  June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

  Percent
  Change  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

  (Unaudited)  

 		 

  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Revenue

 		 

$

 		 

1,344,930

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,236,768

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2,708,147

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2,431,541

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

11

 		 

%

 
 

Operating loss

 		 

$

 		 

(259,676

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(253,975

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

(2

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(453,522

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(587,207

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

23

 		 

%

 
 

Net loss

 		 

$

 		 

(262,570

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(248,620

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

(6

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(402,157

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(553,710

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

27

 		 

%

 
 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 		 

$

 		 

41,270

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

54,977

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(25

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

149,695

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

100,636

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

49

 		 

%

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 		 

$

 		 

88,494

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(21,377

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

514

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

240,104

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

66,975

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

258

 		 

%

 
 

Free Cash Flow (2)

 		 

$

 		 

23,793

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(73,439

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

132

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

138,189

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(35,535

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

489

 		 

%

 
 

Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

 		 

$

 		 

(0.16

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.15

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

(7

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.24

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.34

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

29

 		 

%

 
 
    
 

(1)

 		 

See page 10 for a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA. Total restructuring charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, were $1.9 million and $72.0 million, respectively. No restructuring charges were incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

 
 

(2)

 		 

See page 10 for a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

 
 

  Q2 2025 Summary & Key Highlights  

 

  We deepened engagement with our community:  

 
  • The Snapchat community continues to grow, reaching 932 million global monthly active users (MAU) in Q2, an increase of 64 million or 7% year-over-year.
    •  
  • Daily active users (DAU) were 469 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 37 million, or 9%, year-over-year.
    •  
  • Spotlight reached more than 550 million monthly active users on average in Q2.
    •  
  • Spotlight time spent grew 23% year-over-year, now contributes more than 40% of total content time spent.
    •  
  • We launched our new Snapchat app on Apple Watch, enabling Snapchatters to preview an incoming message and reply using the Keyboard, Scribble, Dictation, or an emoji.
    •  
  • Snap Map grew to more than 400 million MAU that utilize our service to find their friends, explore local hotspots, and stay informed about what's happening around them.
    •  
  • Our video chat feature continues to deepen connections, with Snapchatters spending 30% more time talking on Snapchat year-over-year.
    •  
  • We introduced a suite of new creator tools and features that makes it easier to create and share content, including the ability for creators to generate content from their saved Snapchat Memories using templates.
    •  
  • Creators can now view new insights from their Stories and Spotlight including returning viewers, top content, and total view time, which helps creators to optimize their content and monetize their engagement.
    •  
  • Over the past year, we onboarded thousands of creators to our Snap Star program, with the number of Spotlight posts by Snap Stars growing more than 145% year-over-year in North America in Q2.
    •  

  We are focused on accelerating and diversifying our revenue growth:  

 
  • Ad platform improvements and foundational AI advancements contributed to 7-0 Purchase volume increasing 39% year-over-year for commerce advertisers, and total purchase-related ad revenue growing more than 25% year-over-year in Q2.
    •  
  • Sponsored Snaps are proving highly effective in driving incremental conversions, delivering up to a 22% increase when included in an advertiser's broader Snap campaign mix.
    •  
  • Sponsored Snaps are now driving an 18% lift in unique converters across app installs and app purchases.
    •  
  • We introduced Sponsored Snaps from creators, enabling advertisers to send a Sponsored Snap directly from a creator's handle to Snapchatters in the chat feed.
    •  
  • We launched First Snap, which offers brand advertisers a single-day takeover that delivers the first Sponsored Snap in the chat feed.
    •  
  • To help Snapchat campaigns achieve better performance outcomes, we introduced Snapchat Smart Campaign Solutions, a new suite of offerings that deliver AI-powered performance and ease-of-use enhancements.
    •  
  • Other Revenue, the majority of which is Snapchat+ subscription revenue, increased 64% year-over-year in Q2.
    •  
  • We introduced Lens+, a new Snapchat+ subscription tier that offers access to exclusive new AI video Lenses, Bitmoji Game Lenses, and early access to new features.
    •  

  We invested in our augmented reality platform:  

 
  • Our community uses AR Lenses in our Snapchat camera 8 billion times per day, and over 400,000 developers have built more than 4 million Lenses with Snap's world-leading AR tools.
    •  
  • In Q2, more than 350 million Snapchatters engaged with AR every day on average.
    •  
  • Lens Games engagement has continued to grow, now reaching more than 175 million monthly active users, up over 40% year-over-year.
    •  
  • Our 90's School Photos AI Lens, Different Eras AI Lens, and Cartoon World AI Lens were collectively viewed over one billion times, highlighting strong engagement with our AR lenses powered by gen AI.
    •  
  • We introduced our new Lens Studio iOS app and web tool, empowering more people of all skill levels to quickly create fun AR Lenses using templates or AI-powered tools, even without prior coding experience.
    •  
  • In our latest Lens Studio release, we introduced new features that make it easier than ever for AR developers to build games, including the new Bitmoji Suite, which offers enhanced capabilities for personalizing and animating Bitmoji, and new games assets designed to simplify the creation of dynamic games for Snapchatters.
    •  

  We are making computers more human with Specs:  

 
  • We announced plans to launch our first consumer-ready Specs AR glasses in 2026, marking an important and exciting milestone for Snap and a critical step toward realizing our long-term vision for AR.
    •  
  • We announced Snap OS updates that enable developers to create and publish multimodal AI-powered Lenses, including location-based experiences, through new tools and AI-powered experiences with partners like OpenAI and Gemini on Google Cloud.
    •  
  • Our new Depth Module API translates 2D information from LLMs to anchor AR information accurately in three dimensions, unlocking a new paradigm for spatial intelligence.
    •  
  • Our Automated Speech Recognition API enables real-time transcription with support for over 40 languages, including non-native accents, with high accuracy.
    •  
  • Since our 5th generation of Spectacles released in 2024, developers have built compelling experiences to prepare for the consumer launch of Specs next year:
    • Super Travel from Gowaaa helps global travelers translate signs, menus, and receipts and convert currencies.
      •  
    • Drum Kit from Paradiddle teaches new drummers how to play by overlaying cues on a real drum set and listening to the notes.
      •  
    • Pool Assist from Studio ANRK helps players make better shots playing pool.
      •  
    • Cookmate from Headraft uses AI to recommend recipes based on available ingredients and provides step-by-step cooking guidance in the kitchen.
      •  
    • ARcher Champ from Phil Walton and Hart Woolery brings competitors together for archery matches with friends through our Connected Lens technology.
      •  
    •  

  Q3 2025 Outlook  

 

Snap Inc. will discuss its Q3 2025 outlook during its Q2 2025 Earnings Call (details below) and in its investor letter available at investor.snap.com.

 

  Conference Call Information  

 

Snap Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern today. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at investor.snap.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

 

Snap Inc. uses its websites (including snap.com and investor.snap.com) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

 

  Definitions  

 

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment.

 

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards includes common shares outstanding, restricted stock units, restricted stock awards, and outstanding stock options.

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; payroll and other tax expense related to stock-based compensation; and certain other items impacting net income (loss) from time to time.

 

A Daily Active User (DAU) is defined as a registered and logged-in Snapchat user who visits Snapchat through our applications or websites at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter.

 

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is defined as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs.

 

A Monthly Active User (MAU) is defined as a registered and logged-in Snapchat user who visits Snapchat through our applications or websites at least once during the 30-day period ending on the calendar month-end. We calculate average Monthly Active Users for a particular quarter by calculating the average of the MAUs as of each calendar month-end in that quarter.

 

Note: For adjustments and additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and other items discussed, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and "Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics."

 

  About Snap Inc.  

 

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

 

  Forward-Looking Statements  

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or financial condition, future stock repurchase programs or stock dividends, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, objectives of management for future operations, and advertiser and partner offerings, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

 

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainty, and geo-political events and conflicts, that we believe may continue to affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our financial performance; our ability to attain and sustain profitability; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; our ability to attract and retain users, partners, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; our ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures, or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will be made available in our periodic report that will be filed with the SEC for the period covered by this press release and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, including future developments related to geo-political events and conflicts and macroeconomic conditions, except as required by law.

 

  Non-GAAP Financial Measures  

 

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

 

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow, which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business and is a key financial indicator used by management. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities. Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

 

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; payroll and other tax expense related to stock-based compensation; and certain other items impacting net income (loss) from time to time. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in Adjusted EBITDA.

 

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

 

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

 

Snap Inc., "Snapchat," and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks, and service marks are the property of Snap Inc. or our subsidiaries.

 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 

  SNAP INC.  

 

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  

 

  (in thousands, unaudited)  

 
 
 

 

 		 

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 
 

  Cash flows from operating activities  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Net loss

 		 

$

 		 

(262,570

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(248,620

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(402,157

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(553,710

 		 

)

 
 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Depreciation and amortization

 		 

 

 		 

40,023

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

37,930

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

77,738

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

79,643

 		 

 

 
 

Stock-based compensation

 		 

 

 		 

251,886

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

259,311

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

499,224

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

523,063

 		 

 

 
 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount (premium)

 		 

 

 		 

(550

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2,208

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

7,092

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3,950

 		 

 

 
 

Losses (gains) on debt and equity securities, net

 		 

 

 		 

(1,208

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2,662

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

14,592

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

11,630

 		 

 

 
 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

15,522

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(66,939

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

6,672

 		 

 

 
 

Other

 		 

 

 		 

12,362

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(4,939

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

11,557

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(12,701

 		 

)

 
 

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

 		 

 

 		 

(3,088

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(36,916

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

191,128

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

125,291

 		 

 

 
 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 		 

 

 		 

(7,058

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(34,526

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(29,886

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(48,155

 		 

)

 
 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 		 

 

 		 

13,797

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

14,929

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

27,920

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

28,504

 		 

 

 
 

Other assets

 		 

 

 		 

(2,117

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(955

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

6,893

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(6,097

 		 

)

 
 

Accounts payable

 		 

 

 		 

(94,203

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(61,556

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(59,943

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(95,645

 		 

)

 
 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

147,695

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

45,821

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(14,873

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

27,440

 		 

 

 
 

Operating lease liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

(8,492

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(13,940

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(25,485

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(27,870

 		 

)

 
 

Other liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

2,017

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,692

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3,243

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4,960

 		 

 

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 		 

 

 		 

88,494

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(21,377

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

240,104

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

66,975

 		 

 

 
 

  Cash flows from investing activities  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Purchases of property and equipment

 		 

 

 		 

(64,701

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(52,062

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(101,915

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(102,510

 		 

)

 
 

Purchases of strategic investments

 		 

 

 		 

(20,000

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(2,000

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(20,000

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(2,000

 		 

)

 
 

Sales of strategic investments

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,006

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,015

 		 

 

 
 

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 		 

 

 		 

(35,499

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(35,499

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 
 

Purchases of marketable securities

 		 

 

 		 

(390,866

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(774,852

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(626,665

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(1,240,524

 		 

)

 
 

Sales of marketable securities

 		 

 

 		 

425,157

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

166,557

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

437,158

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

166,557

 		 

 

 
 

Maturities of marketable securities

 		 

 

 		 

301,348

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

447,153

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

565,114

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

832,081

 		 

 

 
 

Other

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(100

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(100

 		 

)

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 		 

 

 		 

215,439

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(214,298

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

218,193

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(345,481

 		 

)

 
 

  Cash flows from financing activities  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Proceeds from issuance of notes, net of issuance costs

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

740,350

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,473,083

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

740,350

 		 

 

 
 

Purchase of capped calls

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(68,850

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(68,850

 		 

)

 
 

Proceeds from termination of capped calls

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

62,683

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

62,683

 		 

 

 
 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2,425

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2,494

 		 

 

 
 

Repurchases of Class A non-voting common stock

 		 

 

 		 

(243,473

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(75,955

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(500,573

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(311,069

 		 

)

 
 

Deferred payments for acquisitions

 		 

 

 		 

(9,562

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(3,695

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(67,539

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(3,695

 		 

)

 
 

Repurchases of convertible notes

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(418,336

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(1,444,626

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(859,042

 		 

)

 
 

Repayment of convertible notes

 		 

 

 		 

(36,240

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(36,240

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 
 

Other

 		 

 

 		 

(1,800

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(1,799

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(3,699

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(1,799

 		 

)

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 		 

 

 		 

(291,075

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

236,823

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(579,594

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(438,928

 		 

)

 
 

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 		 

 

 		 

12,858

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,148

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(121,297

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(717,434

 		 

)

 
 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 		 

 

 		 

916,079

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,063,880

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,050,234

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,782,462

 		 

 

 
 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

 		 

$

 		 

928,937

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,065,028

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

928,937

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,065,028

 		 

 

 
 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 

  SNAP INC.  

 

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  

 

  (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)  

 
 
 

 

 		 

  Three Months Ended
June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

  Six Months Ended
June 30,  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 
 

Revenue

 		 

$

 		 

1,344,930

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,236,768

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2,708,147

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2,431,541

 		 

 

 
 

Costs and expenses:

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Cost of revenue

 		 

 

 		 

653,333

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

588,921

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,292,912

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,163,670

 		 

 

 
 

Research and development

 		 

 

 		 

443,325

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

406,196

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

867,490

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

855,955

 		 

 

 
 

Sales and marketing

 		 

 

 		 

257,853

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

266,320

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

515,810

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

542,354

 		 

 

 
 

General and administrative

 		 

 

 		 

250,095

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

229,306

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

485,457

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

456,769

 		 

 

 
 

Total costs and expenses

 		 

 

 		 

1,604,606

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,490,743

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3,161,669

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3,018,748

 		 

 

 
 

Operating loss

 		 

 

 		 

(259,676

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(253,975

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(453,522

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(587,207

 		 

)

 
 

Interest income

 		 

 

 		 

33,199

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

36,462

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

70,217

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

76,360

 		 

 

 
 

Interest expense

 		 

 

 		 

(27,607

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(5,113

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(51,006

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(9,856

 		 

)

 
 

Other income (expense), net

 		 

 

 		 

(823

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(20,792

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

48,246

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(20,873

 		 

)

 
 

Loss before income taxes

 		 

 

 		 

(254,907

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(243,418

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(386,065

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(541,576

 		 

)

 
 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 		 

 

 		 

(7,663

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(5,202

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(16,092

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(12,134

 		 

)

 
 

Net loss

 		 

$

 		 

(262,570

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(248,620

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(402,157

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(553,710

 		 

)

 
 

Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders:

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Basic

 		 

$

 		 

(0.16

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.15

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.24

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.34

 		 

)

 
 

Diluted

 		 

$

 		 

(0.16

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.15

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.24

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(0.34

 		 

)

 
 

Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share:

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Basic

 		 

 

 		 

1,674,854

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,644,736

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,685,544

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,646,064

 		 

 

 
 

Diluted

 		 

 

 		 

1,674,854

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,644,736

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,685,544

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,646,064

 		 

 

 
 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 

  SNAP INC.  

 

  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  

 

  (in thousands, except par value)  

 
 
 

 

 		 

  June 30,  
2025  

 		 

 

 		 

  December 31,  
2024  

 
 

 

 		 

  (unaudited)  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

  Assets  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Current assets

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Cash and cash equivalents

 		 

$

 		 

925,973

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,046,534

 		 

 

 
 

Marketable securities

 		 

 

 		 

1,967,072

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2,329,745

 		 

 

 
 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

 		 

 

 		 

1,164,874

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,348,472

 		 

 

 
 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 		 

 

 		 

226,255

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

182,006

 		 

 

 
 

Total current assets

 		 

 

 		 

4,284,174

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4,906,757

 		 

 

 
 

Property and equipment, net

 		 

 

 		 

544,226

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

489,088

 		 

 

 
 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 		 

 

 		 

534,084

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

530,441

 		 

 

 
 

Intangible assets, net

 		 

 

 		 

88,791

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

86,363

 		 

 

 
 

Goodwill

 		 

 

 		 

1,720,831

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,689,785

 		 

 

 
 

Other assets

 		 

 

 		 

226,881

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

233,914

 		 

 

 
 

Total assets

 		 

$

 		 

7,398,987

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

7,936,348

 		 

 

 
 

  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Current liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Accounts payable

 		 

$

 		 

116,854

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

173,197

 		 

 

 
 

Operating lease liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

32,156

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

24,885

 		 

 

 
 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

954,010

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,009,254

 		 

 

 
 

Short-term debt, net

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

36,212

 		 

 

 
 

Total current liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

1,103,020

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,243,548

 		 

 

 
 

Long-term debt, net

 		 

 

 		 

3,575,972

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3,607,717

 		 

 

 
 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 		 

 

 		 

583,867

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

575,082

 		 

 

 
 

Other liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

66,771

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

59,240

 		 

 

 
 

Total liabilities

 		 

 

 		 

5,329,630

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,485,587

 		 

 

 
 

Commitments and contingencies

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Stockholders' equity

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Class A non-voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,473,777 shares issued, 1,428,200 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025, and 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,483,718 shares issued, 1,436,495 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

 		 

 

 		 

14

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

14

 		 

 

 
 

Class B voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 700,000 shares authorized, 22,523 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 
 

Class C voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 260,888 shares authorized, 231,627 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

 

 
 

Treasury stock, at cost. 45,577 and 47,222 shares of Class A non-voting common stock at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

 		 

 

 		 

(444,573

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(460,620

 		 

)

 
 

Additional paid-in capital

 		 

 

 		 

16,127,309

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

15,644,132

 		 

 

 
 

Accumulated deficit

 		 

 

 		 

(13,638,191

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(12,735,461

 		 

)

 
 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 		 

 

 		 

24,796

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2,694

 		 

 

 
 

Total stockholders' equity

 		 

 

 		 

2,069,357

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2,450,761

 		 

 

 
 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 		 

$

 		 

7,398,987

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

7,936,348

 		 

 

 
 
 
                                                                                         
 

  SNAP INC.  

 

  RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  

 

  (in thousands, unaudited)  

 
 
 

 

 		 

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 
 

  Free Cash Flow reconciliation:  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 		 

$

 		 

88,494

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(21,377

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

240,104

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

66,975

 		 

 

 
 

Less:

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Purchases of property and equipment

 		 

 

 		 

(64,701

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(52,062

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(101,915

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(102,510

 		 

)

 
 

Free Cash Flow

 		 

$

 		 

23,793

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(73,439

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

138,189

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(35,535

 		 

)

 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                    
 

 

 		 

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 
 

  Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Net loss

 		 

$

 		 

(262,570

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(248,620

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(402,157

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(553,710

 		 

)

 
 

Add (deduct):

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Interest income

 		 

 

 		 

(33,199

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(36,462

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(70,217

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(76,360

 		 

)

 
 

Interest expense

 		 

 

 		 

27,607

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,113

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

51,006

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9,856

 		 

 

 
 

Other (income) expense, net

 		 

 

 		 

823

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

20,792

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(48,246

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

20,873

 		 

 

 
 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 		 

 

 		 

7,663

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,202

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

16,092

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

12,134

 		 

 

 
 

Depreciation and amortization

 		 

 

 		 

40,023

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

37,930

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

77,738

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

76,028

 		 

 

 
 

Stock-based compensation expense

 		 

 

 		 

251,886

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

258,946

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

499,224

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

513,661

 		 

 

 
 

Payroll and other tax expense related to stock-based compensation

 		 

 

 		 

9,037

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

10,133

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

26,255

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

26,103

 		 

 

 
 

Restructuring charges (1)

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,943

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

72,051

 		 

 

 
 

Adjusted EBITDA

 		 

$

 		 

41,270

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

54,977

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

149,695

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

100,636

 		 

 

 
 
    
 

(1)

 		 

Restructuring charges during 2024 primarily include $70.2 million of cash severance, stock-based compensation expense, and other charges associated with the 2024 restructuring. These charges are not reflective of underlying trends in our business.

 
 
 

Total depreciation and amortization expense by function:

 
                                                                                                                  
 

 

 		 

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 
 

  Depreciation and amortization expense (1) :  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Cost of revenue

 		 

$

 		 

1,505

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,872

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2,925

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

4,022

 
 

Research and development

 		 

 

 		 

24,849

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

22,909

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

47,836

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

50,507

 
 

Sales and marketing

 		 

 

 		 

5,108

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,084

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9,931

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9,661

 
 

General and administrative

 		 

 

 		 

8,561

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8,065

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

17,046

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

15,453

 
 

Total

 		 

$

 		 

40,023

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

37,930

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

77,738

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

79,643

 
 
    
 

(1)

 		 

Depreciation and amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes restructuring charges.

 
 
 

Total stock-based compensation expense by function:

 
                                                                                                                          
 

  SNAP INC.  

 

  RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)  

 

  (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)  

 
 
 

 

 		 

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2025  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

  2024  

 
 

  Stock-based compensation expense (1) :  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Cost of revenue

 		 

$

 		 

1,656

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,260

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3,090

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3,075

 
 

Research and development

 		 

 

 		 

166,809

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

171,465

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

323,497

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

345,984

 
 

Sales and marketing

 		 

 

 		 

48,710

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

52,208

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

103,150

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

106,864

 
 

General and administrative

 		 

 

 		 

34,711

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

34,378

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

69,487

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

67,140

 
 

Total

 		 

$

 		 

251,886

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

259,311

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

499,224

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

523,063

 
 
    
 

(1)

 		 

Stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 includes restructuring charges.

 
 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 

  SNAP INC.  

 

  SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND BUSINESS METRICS  

 

  (dollars and shares in thousands, except per user amounts, unaudited)  

 
 
 

 

 		 

  Q1 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q2 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q3 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q4 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q1 2025  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q2 2025  

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

 

 		 

  (NM = Not Meaningful)  

 
 

  Cash Flows and Shares  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 		 

$

 		 

88,352

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(21,377

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

115,872

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

230,633

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

151,610

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

88,494

 		 

 

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - YoY (year-over-year)

 		 

 

 		 

(42

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

74

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

NM

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

40

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

72

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

514

 		 

%

 
 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - TTM (trailing twelve months)

 		 

$

 		 

183,771

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

244,330

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

347,421

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

413,480

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

476,738

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

586,609

 		 

 

 
 

Purchases of property and equipment

 		 

$

 		 

(50,448

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(52,062

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(44,041

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(48,275

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(37,214

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(64,701

 		 

)

 
 

Purchases of property and equipment - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

6

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

41

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(40

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(10

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(26

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

24

 		 

%

 
 

Purchases of property and equipment - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

(214,545

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(229,664

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(200,270

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(194,826

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(181,592

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(194,231

 		 

)

 
 

Free Cash Flow

 		 

$

 		 

37,904

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(73,439

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

71,831

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

182,358

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

114,396

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

23,793

 		 

 

 
 

Free Cash Flow - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

(63

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

38

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

218

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

65

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

202

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

132

 		 

%

 
 

Free Cash Flow - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

(30,774

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

14,666

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

147,151

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

218,654

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

295,146

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

392,378

 		 

 

 
 

Common shares outstanding

 		 

 

 		 

1,643,120

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,653,820

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,672,212

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,690,645

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,686,678

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,682,350

 		 

 

 
 

Common shares outstanding - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

3

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

%

 
 

Shares underlying stock-based awards

 		 

 

 		 

146,240

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

144,315

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

132,783

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

135,036

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

136,044

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

144,011

 		 

 

 
 

Shares underlying stock-based awards - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

14

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(3

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(14

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(15

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(7

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

%

 
 

Total common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards

 		 

 

 		 

1,789,360

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,798,135

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,804,995

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,825,681

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,822,722

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1,826,361

 		 

 

 
 

Total common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

2

 		 

%

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

  Results of Operations  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Revenue

 		 

$

 		 

1,194,773

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,236,768

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,372,574

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,557,283

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,363,217

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,344,930

 		 

 

 
 

Revenue - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

21

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

16

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

15

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

14

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

14

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 
 

Revenue - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

4,812,280

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

4,981,379

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

5,165,402

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

5,361,398

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

5,529,842

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

5,638,004

 		 

 

 
 

Revenue by region (1)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

North America

 		 

$

 		 

743,131

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

767,560

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

857,621

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

968,943

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

831,691

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

820,600

 		 

 

 
 

North America - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

16

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

12

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

12

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

7

 		 

%

 
 

North America - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

3,115,656

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3,196,387

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3,267,854

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3,337,255

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3,425,815

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3,478,855

 		 

 

 
 

Europe

 		 

$

 		 

195,844

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

229,835

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

248,902

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

287,031

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

224,015

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

265,343

 		 

 

 
 

Europe - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

24

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

26

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

24

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

20

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

14

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

15

 		 

%

 
 

Europe - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

816,478

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

864,204

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

912,834

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

961,612

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

989,783

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,025,291

 		 

 

 
 

Rest of World

 		 

$

 		 

255,798

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

239,373

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

266,051

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

301,309

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

307,511

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

258,987

 		 

 

 
 

Rest of World - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

34

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

20

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

32

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

35

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

20

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8

 		 

%

 
 

Rest of World - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

880,146

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

920,788

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

984,714

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,062,531

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,114,244

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,133,858

 		 

 

 
 

Operating loss

 		 

$

 		 

(333,232

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(253,975

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(173,210

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(26,877

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(193,846

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(259,676

 		 

)

 
 

Operating loss - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

37

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

54

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

89

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

42

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(2

 		 

)%

 
 

Operating loss - Margin

 		 

 

 		 

(28

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(21

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(13

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(2

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(14

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(19

 		 

)%

 
 

Operating loss - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

(1,366,347

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(1,215,983

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(1,009,130

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(787,294

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(647,908

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(653,609

 		 

)

 
 

Net income (loss)

 		 

$

 		 

(305,090

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(248,620

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(153,247

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

9,101

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(139,587

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(262,570

 		 

)

 
 

Net income (loss) - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

7

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

34

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

58

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

104

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

54

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(6

 		 

)%

 
 

Net income (loss) - Margin

 		 

 

 		 

(26

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(20

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(11

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

1

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(10

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(20

 		 

)%

 
 

Net income (loss) - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

(1,298,901

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(1,170,213

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(955,204

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(697,856

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(532,353

 		 

)

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

(546,303

 		 

)

 
 

Adjusted EBITDA

 		 

$

 		 

45,659

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

54,977

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

131,962

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

276,007

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

108,425

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

41,270

 		 

 

 
 

Adjusted EBITDA - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

NM

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

243

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

229

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

73

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

137

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(25

 		 

)%

 
 

Adjusted EBITDA - Margin (2)

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

10

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

18

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3

 		 

%

 
 

Adjusted EBITDA - TTM

 		 

$

 		 

206,423

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

299,879

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

391,747

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

508,605

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

571,371

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

557,664

 		 

 

 
 
      
 

(1)

 		 

Total revenue for geographic reporting is apportioned to each region based on our determination of the geographic location in which advertising impressions are delivered, as this approximates revenue based on user activity. This allocation is consistent with how we determine ARPU.

 
 

(2)

 		 

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP revenue.

 
 
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             
 

  SNAP INC.  

 

  SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND BUSINESS METRICS (continued)  

 

  (dollars and shares in thousands, except per user amounts, unaudited)  

 
 
 

 

 		 

  Q1 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q2 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q3 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q4 2024  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q1 2025  

 		 

 

 		 

  Q2 2025  

 
 

  Other  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

DAU (in millions) (1)

 		 

 

 		 

422

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

432

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

443

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

453

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

460

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

469

 		 

 

 
 

DAU - YoY (2)

 		 

 

 		 

10

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 
 

DAU by region (in millions)

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

North America

 		 

 

 		 

100

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

100

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

100

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

100

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

99

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

98

 		 

 

 
 

North America - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

(1

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(1

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(1

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(2

 		 

)%

 
 

Europe

 		 

 

 		 

96

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

97

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

99

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

99

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

99

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

100

 		 

 

 
 

Europe - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

3

 		 

%

 
 

Rest of World

 		 

 

 		 

226

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

235

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

244

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

254

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

262

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

271

 		 

 

 
 

Rest of World - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

19

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

16

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

16

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

17

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

16

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

15

 		 

%

 
 

MAU (in millions)

 		 

 

 		 

853

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

868

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

883

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

895

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

913

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

932

 		 

 

 
 

MAU - YoY (2)

 		 

 

 		 

8

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

7

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

7

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

7

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

7

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

7

 		 

%

 
 

ARPU

 		 

$

 		 

2.83

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.86

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3.10

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

3.44

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.96

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.87

 		 

 

 
 

ARPU - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

10

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

6

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

6

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 		 

%

 
 

ARPU by region

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

North America

 		 

$

 		 

7.44

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

7.67

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

8.54

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

9.73

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

8.41

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

8.33

 		 

 

 
 

North America - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

17

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

12

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

13

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

9

 		 

%

 
 

Europe

 		 

$

 		 

2.04

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.36

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.52

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.89

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.26

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

2.65

 		 

 

 
 

Europe - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

20

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

22

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

19

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

16

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

11

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

13

 		 

%

 
 

Rest of World

 		 

$

 		 

1.13

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1.02

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1.09

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1.19

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1.17

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

0.96

 		 

 

 
 

Rest of World - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

13

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

14

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

16

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(6

 		 

)%

 
 

Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel)

 		 

 

 		 

4,835

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4,719

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4,800

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4,911

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,061

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,206

 		 

 

 
 

Employees - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

(7

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(11

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(11

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(7

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

10

 		 

%

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

  Depreciation and amortization expense  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Cost of revenue

 		 

$

 		 

2,150

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,872

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

965

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,123

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,420

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,505

 		 

 

 
 

Research and development

 		 

 

 		 

27,598

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

22,909

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

24,798

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

24,351

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

22,987

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

24,849

 		 

 

 
 

Sales and marketing

 		 

 

 		 

4,577

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,084

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4,953

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,333

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

4,823

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

5,108

 		 

 

 
 

General and administrative

 		 

 

 		 

7,388

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8,065

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8,134

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8,774

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8,485

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

8,561

 		 

 

 
 

Total

 		 

$

 		 

41,713

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

37,930

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

38,850

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

39,581

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

37,715

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

40,023

 		 

 

 
 

Depreciation and amortization expense - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

18

 		 

%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(4

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(6

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(24

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(10

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

6

 		 

%

 
 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

  Stock-based compensation expense  

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 
 

Cost of revenue

 		 

$

 		 

1,815

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,260

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,333

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,626

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,434

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

1,656

 		 

 

 
 

Research and development

 		 

 

 		 

174,519

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

171,465

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

172,516

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

165,330

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

156,688

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

166,809

 		 

 

 
 

Sales and marketing

 		 

 

 		 

54,656

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

52,208

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

53,345

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

56,463

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

54,440

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

48,710

 		 

 

 
 

General and administrative

 		 

 

 		 

32,762

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

34,378

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

33,035

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

34,312

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

34,776

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

34,711

 		 

 

 
 

Total

 		 

$

 		 

263,752

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

259,311

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

260,229

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

257,731

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

247,338

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

$

 		 

251,886

 		 

 

 
 

Stock-based compensation expense - YoY

 		 

 

 		 

(16

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(18

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(27

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(23

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(6

 		 

)%

 		 

 

 		 

 

 		 

(3

 		 

)%

 
 
    
 

(1)

 		 

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

 
 

(2)

 		 

In the first quarter of 2025, we refined our processes and controls to allow us to more accurately record user activity that would not otherwise be recorded during such period due to delays in receiving user metric information resulting from carrier or other user connectivity issues during the measurement period. For additional information concerning these refinements, see the "Note Regarding User Metrics and Other Data" in our Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025. As a result of such refinements, our DAUs and MAUs may not be directly comparable to those in prior periods.

 
 

 

 

  

  

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com  

 

Press:
press@snap.com  

 

