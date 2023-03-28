Blackstone Receives A$3.8M R&D Refund

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG 'OUTERPLANE' Globally in May

Smilegate plans to release its new mobile turn-based role-playing game (RPG) 'OUTERPLANE' globally in May. The company unveiled the teaser page and brand page for the game on March 28th and is now actively preparing for the global launch to release the game at the end of May.

Developed by VA Games and serviced by Smilegate, 'OUTERPLANE' is a turn-based RPG that follows the story of a protagonist suddenly summoned from Earth to a fantasy world and sets off on an adventure with his/her companions. The game features smooth graphics rendered in a cartoon style and exciting action scenes, with various strategic elements such as skill bursts and skill chains that allow players to enjoy strategic combat.

The teaser page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com/teaser ) introduces the automatic doll 'Eva' who welcomes the 'owner' (player) who will enjoy OUTERPLANE. The mysterious expressions of Eva and the presence of the star 'Mirsha' evoke curiosity.

On the brand page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com /), you can get a sneak peek into the detailed character information and the universe of the game. In addition, various content such as character introduction videos and 4-cut cartoons showcasing the charm of 'OUTERPLANE' can be found through social media.

'OUTERPLANE; is being developed with the goal of global release at the end of May. Smilegate plans to continue releasing game information through the teaser page, brand page, official Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/OUTERPLANEGLOBAL ), official Twitter ( https://twitter.com/OUTERPLANE ), and official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@OUTER_PLANE ).

Smilegate logo

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access

- The beta version of NAODA will be released on April 7 , marking FLASK's first move towards expanding the Web 3.0 experience.

- The platform's white paper will be released and special digital badges known as POPs will be issued, featuring unique artwork.

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, March 31, 2023 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 396-8049

Local Dial-In Number:

+1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID:

83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company is available under East Side Games Group at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

NetDragon Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Education Business Achieved Record-high Revenue

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022. NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00am Hong Kong time on March 28, 2023 to discuss the results and recent business developments.

FAZE CLAN WINS INTEL GRAND SLAM IN COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE - A RECORD-BREAKING ACCOMPLISHMENT AS THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL ROSTER TO REACH THIS MILESTONE

THE GRAND SLAM COMES AFTER BRINGING HOME EPL SEASON 17 AND OVER $1,000,000 IN PLAYER WINNINGS

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is celebrating FaZe's Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports team winning ESL Pro League Season 17 and accomplishing the highest prize in competitive CS:GO, an Intel Grand Slam . A Grand Slam is awarded to the first team that wins four S-Tier events organized by ESL during a window of 10 consecutive events. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team secured this feat with a dominating run through 2022 and into 2023, bringing home wins at IEM: Katowice 2022 EPL Season 15 IEM: Cologne 2022 and Sunday at EPL Season 17 .

Govee Elevates the Gaming Experience: Announces the Availability of the First AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and a Brand New Neon Rope Light for Desks

Govee an innovator in the smart home industry, today announced the availability of its AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and an all-new product the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks both of which are designed for elevated and customizable setups to provide the ultimate gaming experience. To create an immersive environment and for maximum enjoyment, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit leverages Govee's proprietary CogniGlow AI technology to learn and identify on-screen moments and bring them to life via corresponding real-time lighting effects. In addition, the brand new RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks (available April 10, 2023 ) can work in tandem with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box and other lights in the Govee ecosystem to make gaming setups even more captivating.

StartPlaying Announces Partnership with The Adventure Zone's McElroy Family

The McElroys will support the platform in building community among tabletop roleplayers

StartPlaying the largest platform for tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPG) and professional Game Masters (GMs), announced today that it is partnering with the McElroys of The Adventure Zone . The McElroys will support the StartPlaying team in growing the platform through marketing, content creation, and creative strategy.

