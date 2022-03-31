CROSSFIRE Franchise Reaches 80 Countries Globally, 670 Million Total Registered Users and 8 Million Concurrent Players Worldwide with a Total of 1 Billion Cumulative in PC and mobile platforms Smilegate Entertainment creators of the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, CROSSFIRE celebrates the 10th event of its CROSSFIRE STARS Grand Finals, the most prestigious CROSSFIRE esports competition, that began in 2013. ...

