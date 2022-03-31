GamingInvesting News

CROSSFIRE Franchise Reaches 80 Countries Globally, 670 Million Total Registered Users and 8 Million Concurrent Players Worldwide with a Total of 1 Billion Cumulative in PC and mobile platforms Smilegate Entertainment creators of the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, CROSSFIRE celebrates the 10th event of its CROSSFIRE STARS Grand Finals, the most prestigious CROSSFIRE esports competition, that began in 2013. ...

- CROSSFIRE Franchise Reaches 80 Countries Globally, 670 Million Total Registered Users and 8 Million Concurrent Players Worldwide with a Total of 1 Billion Cumulative in PC and mobile platforms

Smilegate Entertainment creators of the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, CROSSFIRE celebrates the 10th event of its CROSSFIRE STARS Grand Finals, the most prestigious CROSSFIRE esports competition, that began in 2013.

CFS infographics

CFS milestone

"In the early days of CROSSFIRE esports, Chinese players and teams dominated the league. Now, there are strong teams with heritage from Brazil , Germany , and Egypt showing great performance," said Brandy Yeo , Director of CROSSFIRE esports at Smilegate Entertainment. "On 2021, team CELEBe.2L from Vietnam made their way to the semi-finals, beating top tier teams from various regions. Although there have been some challenges with in-person events, we've found new ways of holding our esports competition and CFS has just completed its 10th event and continues to be one of the most-watched FPS esports tournaments."

CROSSFIRE , a first-person shooting game that launched in 2007, is currently played in more than 80 countries around the world, has 670 million total registered users and 8 million concurrent players worldwide with a total of 1 billion cumulative.

CFS is the CROSSFIRE -based global esports league that is enjoyed by more than 30 Million viewers and records an average viewership of 20 million people for each event. Launched in 2013, CFS continues to expand in such places as China , Europe , South America , Middle-east / Southeast Asia and Africa.

CFS 10th anniversary milestones include:

  • 2013: CFS Season 1 CROSSFIRE STARS officially launched in Shanghai, China
  • 2014: CFS Becomes an annual tournament, becoming the world's largest FPS competition
  • 2015: CFS Invitational launches in Brazil and Vietnam
  • 2018: The CFS brand and Grand Finals were integrated and held seven times in a row, creating the multi-sports esports league
  • 2019: CFS Esports was conducted as a user participating festival
  • 2020: Due to COVID-19 pandemic, CFS was held mainly online, but received a viewership of 21 million, with a total of over 231M accumulated viewers since 2013.
  • 2021: CFS returned to live in-person events while prioritizing the health and safety of players

A detailed infographic providing a topline overview of CFS milestones since 2013 as well as other assets can be downloaded here .

About Smilegate

Smilegate is a global game development and publishing company headquartered in South Korea with regional offices in the United States , China , and Europe . Its flagship franchise 'CROSSFIRE ' , is one of the largest and most successful franchises in gaming history. It has more than 1 billion registered users to date in PC and mobile platforms and over 8 million concurrent players globally. Its latest project, 'Lost Ark ' , is an MMORPG that was released in South Korea in 2019 and was launched in North America and Europe in February 2022. Lost Ark recorded the second-highest number of concurrent players ever tracked on Steam with over 1.32M . Learn more by visiting Smilegate.com

Media Contact:
Tara Bruno
Tara Bruno PR for Smilegate
tara@tarabrunopr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Smilegate)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smilegate-entertainment-celebrates-cfs-grand-finals-10th-event-301514521.html

SOURCE Smilegate

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PACSUN OPENS VIRTUAL MALL ON ROBLOX

Retailer Expands Roblox Presence with PACWORLD

In June 2021 Pacsun transitioned into the online entertainment space by introducing digital items on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform for shared experiences connecting millions of people every day in its metaverse.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lexus Continues to Innovate on Twitch with 'Next Level'

Interactive, Live Gameshow Supporting Next Gen Talent is a Hit with the Twitch Community

The evening of February 25 singer-songwriter and Twitch creator, Anelle was voted by the Twitch community as the grand prize winner of "Next Level," a livestreamed game show created by Lexus and Twitch to support up-and-coming talent. She took home a $20,000 cash grant and promotion of a future livestream on the Twitch homepage. "Next Level" overperformed for sponsored streams, exceeding all of Twitch's benchmarks by over 94%.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Organization Vanta Leagues Receives STEM.org Accreditation

Vanta Leagues is excited to announce that they have received accreditation from STEM.org. This milestone is a major move for Vanta Leagues as it will help them achieve their mission to eliminate toxicity online and provide the youth with a competitive platform to grow as both players and online citizens. This will also allow Vanta Leagues to present their accreditation to schools ultimately leading to the acceptance of youth esports across the country.

STEM education focuses on the connected areas of study of science, technology, engineering, and math. Vanta Leagues finds STEM education for the youth to be important because it helps develop necessary skills such as innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving. Practicing and developing these skills at such a young age will help them pursue careers in the STEM field. Vanta Leagues is encouraging these STEM education skills through its gaming curriculum.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XT.COM Exchange announces the listing, trading and staking of Crypto SNACK

Crypto SNACK the world's fastest growing iGaming Token, is now officially launched and it's proud to announce that it's now listed on XT.com, the World's First Social Infused Exchange.

XT.com announces listing and trading of Crypto SNACK

Joe Wan - XT Exchange Senior BD Manager "It's exciting for us to list a token focused on iGaming. It's a huge industry that has a lot of synergies with crypto and trading. Giving users the opportunity to get involved in a project with great potential is very exciting for everyone involved. We are certain that the partnership between XT.com and Snack will be a fruitful one."

Crypto SNACK is now part of one of the world's biggest Exchanges - www.XT.com . The exchange has more than 300,000 active monthly users and 30 million users in their ecosystem. Joining a centralized exchange that supports 100+ high-quality currencies and 300 trading pairs is the natural step for the Crypto Snack token/projects. XT and Crypto Snack will use this collaboration to grow both brands globally.

Stuart Morrison , Crypto SNACK's CEO: "XT.com is one of the world's biggest exchanges, for Crypto Snack to join their platform and be part of their ecosystem is huge for our project. Snack and XT.com are both super ambitious with great communities so this partnership will benefit both organizations immensely. The Snack community will have the chance to trade their tokens with Bitcoin and USDT as well as stake their tokens on XT.com. This is a big step in our project and we know having a partner like XT.com, the token will grow in popularity and price. "

About XT.com

XT.COM Exchange established in 2018 is a comprehensive trading platform registered in Seychelles with its headquarters in Dubai .

https://www.xt.com

https://twitter.com/XTexchange

About Crypto SNACK

Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona . Crypto SNACK operates world-wide and is the first DEX iGaming token on BEP20.

https://www.cryptosnacks.org

https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity

https://twitter.com/cryptosnack_

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777262/Crypto_SNACK.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-exchange-announces-the-listing-trading-and-staking-of-crypto-snack-301514258.html

SOURCE Crypto SNACK

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mark Vange named Lead Advisor for Realms of Ethernity

Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 65 Million Downloads Worldwide

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31 various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220331bleach_brave_souls_65m.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads* worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited Event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.

Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin and players will have the chance to get new Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra in The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe.

65 Million Downloads Celebration

Starting today, Thursday, March 31 there will be various in-game campaigns to celebrate this milestone. As a huge thank you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will also include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

The Cacao Society

The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe begins Thursday, March 31 . Players have a chance to get the Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra. The limited event The Cacao Society: Dissonance will be held at the same time.

In addition, check out the latest game information in the videos on the official Brave Souls Youtube channel.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/P0_5j2O_bac

*Please check the in-game notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-65-million-downloads-worldwide-301514644.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×