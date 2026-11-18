- UiPath survey finds just 39% routinely factor external market, economic and geopolitical signals into business decisions
- 81% of businesses react to problems only after they have impacted commercial or operational performance, with 40% taking at least two business days to adjust quotes, pricing or discounts as conditions change
Slow and ineffective decision-making is costing US manufacturers and distributors an estimated 4% of annual revenue, according to new research from UiPath . More than two-thirds (69%) of respondents estimate that their organizations have lost 4% or more of annual revenue over the past 12 months due to delayed or poor decisions, highlighting the significant commercial cost of failing to respond quickly to changing business conditions.
The research reveals a disconnect between the information businesses need and their ability to act on it. Just 39% of manufacturers and distributors routinely incorporate external market, economic and geopolitical signals into their planning and decision-making, while 81% say their organization sometimes or always reacts to issues only after they have affected operational or commercial performance.
The research surveyed over 100 US professionals at manager level or above in B2B manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), wholesale, distribution and other product-based organizations, each with annual revenues of more than $65 million.
The findings expose delays in translating changing conditions into action. Forty percent of respondents say their organization takes two business days or more to adjust quotes, pricing or discounts when demand, costs, or market conditions change.
When demand, supply or operating conditions change materially, 32% of organizations take at least two business days to complete the necessary remediation steps. Twenty three percent take that long to change business rules or workflows, while 27% need at least two business days to implement decisions across the relevant systems and teams.
Spreadsheet reliance and fragmented information slow the response
Spreadsheet use remains widespread across the industries surveyed. Over half (51%) of respondents say their organization uses spreadsheets alongside a dedicated planning system or enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, or relies on spreadsheets alone. Meanwhile, 28% use AI or predictive tools alongside existing systems.
The barriers to using relevant information in operational decisions point to persistent data and process challenges. Respondents most frequently cite incomplete, inconsistent, or unreliable data (30%), followed by manual collection or reconciliation (28%). Information arriving too slowly and operational knowledge not being systematically captured are each cited by 27%.
Manual intervention is also embedded in routine work. Two thirds (64%) say it is needed for most or all recurring operational decisions. While 58% say operational knowledge is captured systematically or within some functions, 30% rely on manual adjustments or informal sharing without retaining that knowledge systematically.
Will Dutton, Director of Supply Chain Solutions at UiPath, said: "Most of these businesses already know when demand, costs or supply have shifted. The problem is what happens next. In many organizations, people have effectively become the middleware, carrying information between spreadsheets, ERP systems and each other, and much of what they know is never captured. That is the real gap. Best-in-class AI still matters, but it can only be as good as the data it is given, and the organizations that pull ahead will be those that capture that knowledge, connect it to their systems and turn it into approved decisions in hours rather than days."
Delayed decisions carry a revenue cost
Respondents estimate that slow or poor decisions cost their organizations an average of 4% of revenue over the past 12 months. Over two thirds (69%) estimate losses of 4% or more.
These challenges come as manufacturers and distributors face disruption across demand, supply and internal operations. The leading disruption on the demand side is changes in product, service or customer mix (34%). Logistics or transportation disruption leads on the supply side (36%), while quality, rework or process-consistency problems are the most frequently cited internal disruption (24%).
Yet manufacturers and distributors do not consistently draw on the information available to them. When asked how often various sources of information are incorporated into planning and decision-making, inventory, materials and operational capacity are the most routinely used sources (46%), followed by supplier and logistics performance (46%), and pricing, contracts and margin information (44%).
Download The Context Gap report here .
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118116421/en/
Press contact:
Leah Jones
CommsCo
ljones@thecommsco.com
+44 7876 117760