Slave Lake Zinc Mobilizes Field Crew to Advance Exploration Program

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ,OTC:SLZNF) is pleased to announce that a field crew has been mobilized to its O'Connor Lake property. The objective is to confirm and evaluate historic mineralized targets using a combination of modern technologies, including satellite imagery, ground GPS reconnaissance, and the company's previously flown airborne geophysics.

"We are very excited to have our team on the ground at O'Connor Lake," stated Ritch Wigham, CEO of Slave Lake Zinc. "This comprehensive program will allow us to validate the promising historic findings and pinpoint new areas of interest, moving us closer to unlocking the full potential of this property."

Slave Lake Zinc announces that related parties have agreed to accept units in the company for recent loans made by the parties (Jas Rai, Ritch Wigham and Glen Macdonald) to help advance the exploration work being done by the company. Through the issuance of 2,340,000 units (each, a Unit) in the capital of the company at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (Warrant), where each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (Warrant Share) at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share for a three-year period.

The securities issuable pursuant to the transaction settling the outstanding loan made by insiders and related parties will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Slave Lake Zinc Corp.
Per:
Ritch Wigham CEO & Director
Phone: 604-396-5762
Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

About Slave Lake Zinc Corp.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned O'Connor Lake Property, located in the prolific Slave Lake greenstone belt of the Northwest Territories. The property is situated approximately 100 km east of Fort Resolution, the terminus of the all-weather road from Osisko's Pine Point deposits. The Company's geological team is experienced in identifying and delineating volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits and is committed to maximizing shareholder value through exploration and development of the O'Connor Lake Project.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the progress of a definitive offtake agreement, potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a few assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Slave Lake Zinc operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Slave Lake Zinc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Slave Lake Zinc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Slave Lake Zinc does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company

Prolific, Underexplored, District-scale Asset with First Nations Partnership

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): As much as we want to get on the ground and advance our project, we support and sympathise with the efforts to contain the devastation that our friends are subjected to in the communities that we are associated with in the South Slave.

Hay River, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife are integral to our partners and our ongoing advancement of our mutually beneficial project to combat the obvious climate change challenges that we all face. Thankfully at this point Fort Resolution has only been superficially affected by this regional catastrophe. We deeply hope that remains the case as the summer and this catastrophic fire season are not yet contained.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") With the expansion of the forest fire issues in the Northwest Territories, the Territorial government has expropriated all the rotary wing aircraft available in the N.W.T. to support the efforts to fight the expanding forest fire problem. Fixed wing aircraft are also have significant issues in operating under the current conditions.

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its anticipated summer Lithium exploration program, as previously announced on July 17, 2022. This program marks a significant step towards enhancing the Company's "critical metals" project.

The summer exploration program will begin with a focus on conducting reconnaissance prospecting and sampling within a 15 square kilometer area located west of the original headframe, where many pegmatite showings are mapped. The initial fieldwork will target a pegmatite dyke swarm within this region, where northwest trending pegmatites are found to intrude all other rock units. The Company's property is part of the regional-scale Yellowknife Lithium initiative, with the east arm of Great Slave Lake providing the only separation of SLZ from known lithium bearing pegmatites in this extensive lithium corridor. Slave Lake Zinc has engaged Aurora Geosciences of Yellowknife as their experienced geological consultants. CEO Ritch Wigham will accompany Aurora Geosciences during this phase of exploration.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") Slave Lake Zinc is excited to share its corporate update and announce its exploration plans for lithium potential in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company is currently designing its summer exploration program and is eagerly anticipating the sampling of pegmatite formations on its property for potential lithium content. This project could potentially add to the company's already important critical metals project in the region.

The company's geologists and advisors have identified numerous significant pegmatite formations from historic mapping conducted on the maiden O'Connor Lake MWK claims from the 1950s. These formations have been mapped over several hundreds of meters. This historical mapping was conducted in conjunction with the then-company, American Yellowknife Mines, which was establishing production for zinc/lead at O'Connor Lake prior to operations halting due to poor metals prices in the early 1950s.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp (CSE: SLZ) is on the verge of becoming a significant participant in the country's green economy with its strategic metal's exploration operations. The company has recently expanded its potential to include lithium, which is a critical component for electric car batteries, alongside its existing zinc and lead exploration developments.

Slave Lake Zinc has a unique project with an established zinc/lead target and unparalleled lithium potential in the same suite of host rocks.

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c9322.html

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

