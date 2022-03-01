Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s partner company Azincourt Energy is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada: Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th and to date, 3,208 metres have been completed in 13 ...

SYH:CA