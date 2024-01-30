Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 8,000 metre winter drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes at Russell and then plans to move the drill rig over to its adjacent 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project, to complete 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. Skyharbour's geologists and contracted drilling crew are working out of an exploration camp at the project located on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project. The Company is fully funded and permitted for this winter drill campaign, as well as for future drilling and other exploration programs later in 2024 at Russell and Moore.

Russell Lake Project Location Map:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-RussellLake-20220325-Inset.jpg

Highlights:

  • Commencement of Skyharbour's single largest, seasonal drill campaign consisting of 8,000 metres with 5,000 metres (ten to twelve holes) planned at Russell Lake and 3,000 metres (eight to ten holes) planned at Moore
  • Fully funded and permitted for this drilling and for follow-up drilling and other exploration programs later in 2024
  • Local infrastructure including the McArthur River Mine haul road, powerlines and the exploration camp at Russell help to materially lower all-in drill costs
  • Drilling at Russell will be focused on the Fork and Grayling East targets within the broader Grayling target area as well as the M-Zone Extension target; drill testing several uriniferous conductors that extend from Denison's adjacent Wheeler River Project onto Russell
  • Drilling at Moore will include infill and expansion drilling at the high-grade Maverick Corridor as well as drill testing several regional targets including the Grid Nineteen target area

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour, stated: "We are thrilled to begin the winter drilling at our co-flagship Russell and Moore Projects and anticipate plenty of news flow with ongoing, fully-funded programs right through the year. We are confident in the discovery potential and exploration upside at both projects given the high-grade mineralization in historical drill holes along with the many highly prospective target areas hosting the geology necessary for high-grade uranium deposition. Furthermore, for the first time in several years, we are infill and definition drilling at the high-grade Maverick Main Zone at Moore. With the uranium spot price around $100 / lb and the very compelling fundamentals underlying the commodity, this drill campaign and its potential catalysts could not come at a better time."

Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Russell Lake:

Skyharbour plans to complete 5,000 metres of drilling at Russell to follow up on notable historic exploration and findings, and test new targets developed by the geological team . The drilling program will be focused on the road-accessible Fork and Grayling East targets within the broader Grayling target area as well as the M-Zone Extension target. All-in drilling costs are lower given the nearby infrastructure including the mine and mill haul road and the exploration camp.

Russell Lake Project Target Areas:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/20240110-MainTargetsRussellLake2024.jpg

The Fork target is a newly identified target to the west of the Grayling Zone and on-strike with Denison's M-Zone at their adjacent Wheeler River Project, which has seen renewed interest by Denison in recent years. The target consists of a series of northeast striking and bifurcating conductive trends proximal to and related to a northeast trending magnetic low, with a prominent north-trending lineament associated with the McDougall Lake fault also running through the area. Notable resistivity and gravity targets in conjunction with anomalous geochemistry and prospective structure and alteration within the two historical drill holes in this area make for a compelling target. Three angled holes, totalling 1,500 m are planned for this area as part of the winter drill program.

At the Grayling East target, additional drill testing of the eastern extent of the 2,200 m long, 100 m thick sub-parallel Grayling conductor and associated thrust fault is planned in areas of broadly spaced drill coverage and prospective geophysics and geology. In this area, several conductors are present within a broad magnetic low, and limited historical drilling encountered intervals of significant structural disruption, highly prospective alteration within the sandstone and underlying basement, with local pathfinder element enrichment associated with faulting and graphitic intervals. Further review of the geophysical and geological data from this area suggests that the historical holes may not have hit the main Grayling thrust, instead intersecting splays of the thrust and/or parallel conductors to the south of the main thrust fault. Three to four holes, totalling 2,000 m, are planned to test newly developed targets along the Grayling thrust in this area.

Grayling East and Fork Drill Targets:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/20240110-ForkGraylingEastTargetsRussellLake.jpg

Skyharbour has also refined additional drill targets in the M-Zone Extension area, along trend from the Grayling Zone and Denison's M-Zone, where historical drilling intersected basement hosted uranium (up to 0.70% U3O8 over 5.8 m at 374.0 m depth). More recent drilling by Denison in 2020 at the M-Zone encountered uranium mineralization with significant faulting, core loss, geochemical anomalies, and radioactivity encountered in other drill holes. Like the Grayling Zone, the mineralization is hosted by a graphitic thrust fault within a significant magnetic low. It is also noted that cross structures associated with Denison's Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits trend onto the Russell Lake property within the M-Zone Extension target area, further enhancing the prospectivity of this target. Three to four holes, totalling 1,500 metres are planned at the M-Zone Extension target on the Russell Lake Project.

M-Zone Extension Drill Targets:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/20240110-M-ZoneExtensionTargetsRussellLake.jpg

Upcoming Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Moore:

Skyharbour will conduct another phase of drilling consisting of 3,000 metres in eight to ten holes at its high-grade Moore Project upon completion of the initial phase of drilling at Russell. The Company plans to carry out infill and expansion drilling at the high-grade Maverick Corridor as well as to test several regional targets including the Grid Nineteen target area.

Moore Uranium Project Regional Grid Targets Map:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Moore-Lake-Property-Wide.jpg

Drilling at the Maverick Corridor is planned within the Maverick Main and East Zones to further delineate and expand the currently identified mineralized zones. The Maverick Main Zone is characterised by basement- and unconformity-hosted mineralization, with a best interval drilled previously by Skyharbour of 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres at 265.0 metres depth including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres in hole ML-199, and historical results of 4.03% eU 3 O 8 over 10.0 metres, including 20.00% eU 3 O 8 over 1.4 metres at a depth of 265.0 metres in hole ML-61. At the Maverick East Zone, Skyharbour previously drilled a high-grade uranium intercept of 1.79% U 3 O 8 over 11.5 metres at 270.0 metres depth, including 4.17% U 3 O 8 over 4.5 metres and 9.12% U 3 O 8 over 1.4 metres in hole ML-202. A total of four to six holes totalling 1,500 to 1,800 metres of drilling are planned for the Maverick Main and East Zones as well as at other targets on the Maverick Structural Corridor.

Additional regional drilling at the Moore Project during the winter drill program will primarily take place in the Grid Nineteen area, where the Slice Pond Conductor and accompanying structural zone has been confirmed by drilling over a strike length of 800 metres to date. The Slice Pond target is typified by structurally disrupted, altered, and geochemically anomalous sandstone and basement rocks, including variably graphitic pelitic gneisses, along with a significant unconformity offset and thrust wedge. All holes drilled to date have intersected highly encouraging graphitic and sulphide bearing basement lithologies accompanied by prospective alteration and anomalous levels of B (≤1290 ppm), Th (≤445 ppm), Ni (≤500 ppm), V (≤350 ppm), and U (≤421 ppm). A notable intercept of 0.05% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre occurs well into the basement in previously drilled hole ML21-07 on the Slice Pond Conductor. The unconformity intercept of the mineralized structure is still untested. Composite geochemical sampling in the second hole on this conductor, previously drilled hole ML21-09, returned samples highly enriched in U (≤7.5 ppm U partial ) and B (≤161 ppm) over a broad 70 metre interval in the sandstone. A total of four to five holes totalling 1,200 to 1,500 metres are anticipated to be drilled at the Grid Nineteen target area as part of the winter drill program at Moore.

Russell Lake Uranium Project Overview:

The Russell Lake Project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totalling 73,294 hectares strategically located between Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River Projects and adjoining Denison's Wheeler River Project to the west and Skyharbour's Moore Uranium Project to the east. The northern extension of Highway 914 between the Key Lake Mill and the McArthur River Mine runs through the western extent of the Property and greatly enhances accessibility, with a high-voltage powerline also situated alongside the road. There is a fully permitted exploration camp on the Project suitable for over thirty people located on the highway, within 5 kilometres of Denison's Phoenix deposit. Skyharbour's acquisition of Russell Lake creates a large, nearly contiguous block of highly prospective uranium claims totalling 108,999 hectares between the Russell Lake and the Moore uranium projects.

There has been a meaningful amount of historical exploration carried out at Russell Lake, however most of it was conducted before 2010 prior to the discovery of several major deposits in and around the Athabasca Basin. The Property has been the subject to greater than 95,000 metres of drilling in over 230 drill holes prior to Skyharbour's maiden drill program, with most of this drilling comprising of widely spaced exploratory and reconnaissance drilling. The Property's claims are in good standing for 2-22 years, with significant assessment credits built-up from previous exploration programs.

Several notable exploration targets exist on the property including the Grayling Zone, the M-Zone Extension target, the Little Man Lake target, the Christie Lake target, and the Fox Lake Trail target. More than 35 kilometres of largely untested prospective conductors in areas of low magnetic intensity also exist on the Property. A total of 9,595 metres of drilling in 19 holes was drilled in three phases during 2023 by Skyharbour at Russell Lake. Uranium mineralization was intersected in the majority of holes at the Grayling Zone over a strike length exceeding one kilometre. Drill hole RSL23-01 intersected one of the best ever drill results from the project, returning a 5.9 metre wide intercept of 0.151% U 3 O 8 at a depth of 338.4 metres, which includes 1.0 metres of 0.366% U 3 O 8 at 343.3 metres depth within a thrust wedge.

Moore Uranium Project Overview:

In June 2016, Skyharbour secured an option to acquire Denison Mine's Moore Uranium Project, on the southeastern side of the Athabasca Basin, in northern Saskatchewan and has fulfilled its earn in. The project consists of 12 contiguous claims totaling 35,705 hectares located 42 kilometres northeast of the Key Lake mill, approx. 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Unconformity-type uranium mineralization was discovered on the Moore Project at the Maverick Zone in April 2001. Historical drill highlights include 4.03% eU 3 O 8 over 10 metres, including 20% eU 3 O 8 over 1.4 metres, in ML-161. In 2017, Skyharbour announced drill results of 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres, in hole ML-199. In addition to the Maverick Zone, the project hosts other mineralized targets with strong discovery potential which the Company plans to test with future drill programs. The project is fully accessible via winter and ice roads which simplifies logistics and lowers costs. Large proportions of the property are accessible in the summer as well.

Moore Lake Uranium Project Geophysics Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLake-Basic-geo-revamp.jpg

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-five projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 520,000 hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.

Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $33 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $27 million worth of shares being issued and over $20 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20231219_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Company is planning a follow up drill program for the winter of 2024, consisting of 1,000 to 1,500 meters of drilling in up to five (5) diamond drill holes, with potential to expand the program. The priority will be to follow up on the clay alteration zone with elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K- and H-Zones (Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20231219.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (FSE: SC1P) (the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and the investment community to come to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference hosted by Cambridge House International on January 21st and 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Skyharbour's management will be at the Company's booth #604 throughout the conference and we look forward to greeting investors and conference attendees. You can register for the conference at:

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several new prospective uranium exploration claims through online staking and through an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), contributing to Skyharbour's large property portfolio. These 100% owned claims are located in Northern Saskatchewan, adding an additional 30,184 hectares to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, these new claims will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance them.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for an upcoming drill program at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes over the next several months at Russell with mobilization and commencement within the next few weeks. Following the initial phase of drilling at Russell Lake, the Company will move the drill rig over to its adjacent 100% owned, 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project to complete a planned 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. The combined 8,000 metre winter drill campaign across the company's core projects is fully funded and permitted with the geologists and drilling crews working out of the exploration camp at the Russell Lake Project, located along the road servicing Cameco's McArthur River Uranium Mine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

  • $12,000,000 for uranium delineation and exploration committed for 2024
  • Four drill programs planned across Baselode's Uranium Project Portfolio
  • The first drill program is scheduled to begin in 2 weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the 2024 exploration plans for the Company's Bear, Catharsis & Hook uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin").

"We are fully financed for the Company's largest exploration programs on our Bear, Catharsis, and Hook projects. Our strategy entails a substantial allocation of resources toward discovering new deposits within our 264,000-hectare package. Our team has spent months of preparation to hone in on promising exploration targets with significant potential for discovery. Additionally, we will be expanding the ACKIO discovery near-surface zones. For the first time, we'll also target ACKIO at depth, utilizing cutting-edge ANT technology that could give this project a whole new dimension. We are excited for an aggressive exploration program with the drills starting in a matter of weeks," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

For more details on the Company's 2024 drill programs and geophysical targets, please watch this video:

Catharsis Drill Program Details
8 to 10 drill holes for 2,000 metres ("m") are planned for 5 different untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start Mid-February. A 10,000 line km high-resolution airborne magnetics and radiometrics survey is planned concurrently with the drill program. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program and base camp of operations is currently being installed.

Bear Drill Program Details
6 to 8 drill holes for 1,500 m are planned for 1 to 2 untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start in May. A 2,000 line km gravity and magnetics airborne survey is planned for later in the year. Exploration permits are pending but expected shortly.

ACKIO (Hook) Drill Program Details
35 to 50 drill holes for 12,000 m are planned for delineation and exploration along strike and depth of the ACKIO mineralized structure. The program is scheduled to start early June. In May, the Company will deploy "Exosphere By Fleet®", an innovative high-resolution ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and interpreted prior to diamond drilling. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook Drill Program Details
16 to 20 drill holes for 4,000 m are planned for five different untested target areas outside of 1 km radius from ACKIO. The program is scheduled to start mid-June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1_550.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Bear, Catharsis, Hook & Shadow projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified by yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195968

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Underwriter"), as sole underwriter and bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase for resale the following on a "bought deal" private placement basis for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Underwritten Offering"):

  • 2,222,222 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement consisting of an aggregate of 12,720,000 units (the "Units"), including exercise in full of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,632,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share until January 24, 2027. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 24, 2024 between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation, as warrant agent.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act

Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today its exploration plans for 2024 with field programs at its two joint ventures and four of its 100% owned projects. All six projects reside in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium district.

"The recent news of production shortfalls out of Kazakhstan has highlighted the long-term challenges in the nuclear fuel pipeline and truly ignited substantial attention towards those of us responsible for identifying new sources of uranium," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "Drilling is a priority this year as we follow up on our projects that have demonstrated the highest potential for discovery".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Uranium Project ("Pine" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project .

Pine Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 17,688 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") (Figure 1).
  • Potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits along approximately thirteen (13) kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • Additional potential for bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits associated with abundant, historically recognized, uranium-bearing leucogranites and pegmatites. Limited historical prospecting yielded Rössing-style surface uranium showings of 0.17% U 3 O 8 (1,442 ppm U) and 0.10% U 3 O 8 (848 ppm U), and a trenching result of 509 ppm U over 24.7 metres.
  • No modern airborne radiometric surveying completed over approximately 60% of the Project, and no modern airborne electromagnetic surveying.
  • Regionally, the area is characterized by the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan , including values up to 435 ppm U within the Project area.
  • No drilling conducted on the property to date.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " Combined, our Spruce and Pine Uranium Projects cover approximately 20 kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone, providing Fortune Bay with a dominant land position of this major structural corridor within 25 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin margin. The corridor is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant Athabasca Basin-style, basement-hosted uranium discoveries. Historical exploration has demonstrated the corridor to be prospective for basement-hosted mineralization, evidenced by the Fond du Lac uranium deposit and numerous historical uranium occurrences. The potential for Rössing-style uranium deposits adds an additional dimension to the Pine Uranium Project. Average uranium ore grades for the Rössing and Husab open-pit mines in Namibia are in the order of 350 ppm and 500 ppm, respectively. There is a precedent for these grades, and greater, associated with similar rock types historically identified within the Project area. The promising results from regional reconnaissance-style exploration by historical operators, and the extensive nature of the uranium mineralization in lake sediments, highlight the potential for future discovery."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Storm Project, Canada

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Related News

Copper Investing

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Storm Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023

Gold Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023

×