Energy Investing News

Skyharbou r Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTC QB : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the " Company ") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $3,500,319.84 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was subscribed for by two strategic institutional investors.

Skyharbour has allotted and issued 7,292,333 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.48 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share for a period of three (3) years at a price of CAD $0.65 per share.

In addition, the Company has paid finder's fees of $50,016 and issued 104,200 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to an arm's-length party. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of up to three (3) years at a price of CAD $0.48.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this Private Placement for exploration and upcoming drilling programs. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities issued are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fifteen projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 450,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totaling 7.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO 2 at 0.023%. Skyharbour is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-SaskProject-Locator-20220324.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Riley Trimble
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesTSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #604 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS NEAR-SURFACE ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS NEAR-SURFACE ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drilling results from its maiden exploration drilling program on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2).

The drilling program, which tested regional targets across the Project, identified elevated radioactivity in multiple drill holes within favorable geological settings for high-grade, unconformity-related basement-hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey on its Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.

Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration stated, "Drilling in the winter of 2022 demonstrated the uranium potential of the property with the discovery of the Gizmo zone. The airborne survey will aid with structural interpretations and precisely locate the EM conductors for identification of continuing gravity surveys. This will set the project up for investigating numerous high-priority targets with future drill programs, starting in 2023."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization in New Uranium Zone at West McArthur

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization in New Uranium Zone at West McArthur

Geochemical Assay Results Confirm Basement-Hosted Uranium Mineralization with 2.4% U3O8 over 9.0 metres

High-Grade Interval Includes 3.5% U3O8 over 6.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports Numerous High-Grade Uranium Intersections Including 0.55% U3O8 Over 13.2 m

Baselode Reports Numerous High-Grade Uranium Intersections Including 0.55% U3O8 Over 13.2 m

  • · AK22-032: 0.55% U 3 O 8 over 13.2 m at 136.0 m true vertical depth includes 0.99% U 3 O 8 over 6.3 m
  • · AK22-011: 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 3.6 m at 144.6 m true vertical depth includes 1.26% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m
  • · AK22-009: 0.28% U 3 O 8 over 10.5 m at 107.6 m true vertical depth includes 0.51% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m
  • · Of the reported drill holes, five confirm high-grade uranium mineralization in excess of 0.5% U 3 O 8 and eight intersected uranium mineralization at less than 200 metres below surface
  • · 8 of the 44 drill holes that intersected elevated radioactivity are now reported

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the geochemical assay results from twenty-one drill holes of the now-complete 2022 diamond drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Table 1 and Figure 1 ).

"We're very happy to be releasing the first set of uranium assay results from this years 22,485 metre drill program on ACKIO.  These results are better than we had anticipated.  We're seeing a lot of mineralization in these early Program drill holes that exceed the results from our discovery drill program last year.  Five of our drill holes intersected mineralization exceeding 10 metres in core length, and a few drill holes have multiple intercepts.  These are significant as they demonstrate a thick, robust, and multi-layered deposit.  The mineralization reported herein is shallow, within 100 to 200 metres true vertical depth from the surface.  We're confirming grades and other characteristics at ACKIO that are similar to historically mined open pit deposits in the Basin area.  We are excited for the assays from the remaining thirty-six drill holes with elevated radioactivity to be received as we believe they will continue to highlight excellent U 3 O 8 assay results from shallower depths intersected at ACKIO," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces CAD$2.5 Million Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre", or the "Company") (TSX-V: VO, OTC: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ) today announced the intent to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering) of up to 6,250,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of CDN$0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to CDN$2,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of ValOre and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant being a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of CDN$0.60 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Completes Airborne Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey at Hunter Project in Thompson Nickel Belt

CanAlaska Completes Airborne Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey at Hunter Project in Thompson Nickel Belt

Survey Defines Multiple Target Areas for Thompson-Style Nickel-Sulphide Deposits; Focused on Tier 1 High-Grade Nickel Discovery

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received and processed the results of an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM Plus") and Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer geophysical survey on its 100%-owned Hunter project in the Thompson Nickel Belt (Figure 1). Preliminary evaluation of the geophysical survey has identified several target areas within the Hunter Project (Figure 2). The survey was completed by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario and consisted of 882 line-kms of surveying.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×