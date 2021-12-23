Skyharbour Resources Ltd . is pleased to announce it is proceeding on a fully-subscribed, non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $500,000 . The majority of this smaller financing is being led by insider participation with an independent director providing the lead order. Skyharbour has allotted and plans to issue 1,000,000 units at a price of CAD $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit is ...

SYH:CA