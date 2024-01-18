Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as Marketing Contracts

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several new prospective uranium exploration claims through online staking and through an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), contributing to Skyharbour's large property portfolio. These 100% owned claims are located in Northern Saskatchewan, adding an additional 30,184 hectares to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, these new claims will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance them.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20231219_V2.jpg

New Property Summaries:

Foster Property:

The drill-ready Foster property consists of 15 claims totaling 6,362 hectares approximately 20 km east of Cameco's Key Lake operation and adjoining the southwestern end of Skyharbour's Falcon Project, currently optioned out to North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. The Foster claims are situated in the Wollaston Domain just outside of the currently mapped extent of the Athabasca Basin, with several small outliers of sandstone located regionally in the area. The basement geology consists of psammopelite, calc-silicate, diorite, pelitic gneiss and graphitic pelitic gneiss of the Daly Lake Group, accompanied by minor felsic orthogneisses.

Skyharbour recently acquired these claims through online staking as well as acquiring additional claims from Eagle Plains. The claims acquired from Eagle Plains host geology favourable for uranium and REE mineralization with two  significant mineralized areas including the Great Plains Showing and the Red October Zone. There are numerous untested coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies, many of which are drill ready, with significant encouraging exploration to date for pegmatite- and fault-hosted uranium mineralization. Exploration in the Eagle Lake area at these claims between 1969 and the early 1980's resulted in the discovery of the Great Plains Showing. Exploration programs, including diamond-drilling, intersected intense alteration and shearing as well as high Radon 222 values. Notably, pitchblende mineralization was discovered in veins associated with fault structures; however, a comprehensive program was recommended but never carried out due to changing uranium market fundamentals . Another mineralized zone, the Red October Zone, was discovered in 2008 by Eagle Plains, and consists of a 400 m intermittent uranium and REE-mineralized outcrop within a 1 km coincident soil geochemical and ground magnetic anomaly. The Red October Zone was drill-tested in 2012, with all 6 holes encountering anomalous uranium, and REE's.

Elsewhere on the broader property package, prospective graphitic pelitic gneiss packages are exposed at the surface. In addition to the two aforementioned zones, the Foster project contains several other uraniferous occurrences, which often also host elevated REE's and/or thorium, and with samples collected on the property returning up to 657 ppm U, 6644 ppm TREE, and 344 ppm Th. Significant untested potential exists on the Foster project for basement-hosted, unconformity-related uranium deposits like those further to the north in the Wollaston Domain (i.e. Eagle Point, Rabbit Lake, Key Lake and others), as well as for additional pegmatite-hosted uranium, thorium, and REE mineralization.

Skyharbour plans to seek a partner company to option and advance Foster as a part of its prospect generator business. Eagle Plains will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty, subject to reduction on certain claims by underlying NSR agreements.

Other Properties Recently Staked:

Skyharbour recently acquired other uranium properties consisting of 7 claims totaling 23,822 hectares in and around the Athabasca Basin. One claim was staked on the northern edge of Skyharbour's Karin Project, increasing the extent of the Karin project to a total of 25,165 hectares in the Highrock Lake area. The new claim is underlain by prospective Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses, including pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses, which host uranium, thorium, and REE mineralization elsewhere in the Wollaston Domain. No modern geological work has been undertaken on this new claim, with the most recent work consisting of airborne INPUT EM and magnetic survey and prospecting in 1980, which detected a weak EM anomaly on this claim.

Four additional claims totaling 13,026 hectares were staked at the Pluto Bay Project area located approximately 14 km north of the Athabasca Basin, just east of the Snowbird Tectonic Zone/ These claims are underlain by Archean tonalitic to granitic gneisses, with local Paleoproterozoic amphibolites, metaquartzites, calc-silicates, marbles, and pelitic, psammopelitic, and psammitic gneisses. Minimal modern exploration has been undertaken on the property, which is prospective for basement-hosted unconformity-related uranium mineralization.

Another two claims totalling 9,896 hectares were staked in the Newham Lake area. The claims are underlain by Athabasca Sandstone ranging in thickness from less than 80 to just over 200 m. Several historical and modern EM conductors are present on these claims, which are along trend of EM conductors extensively drill tested by SMDC, JNR Resources Inc., and ALX Resources Corp. were subject to a variety of geophysical surveys, prospecting, geochemical surveying, and geological mapping between 1969 to 1983, when work was paused until the mid-2000's. Several modern EM, magnetics, radiometrics, and gravity surveys were flown over portions of the property between 2005-2011, however no modern ground exploration has taken place on the property, which is highly prospective for unconformity-related uranium mineralization.

Skyharbour Engages Marketing Firms:

Skyharbour announces that it has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide marketing and digital advertising services to the Company. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness. The engagement with Winning Media will extend for a period of six months. Winning Media will be paid a fee of USD $40,000 payable in advance of the initiation of services to commence in mid-January. Neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

Additionally, the Company has entered into an agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting ("Plutus"), a German based communications and media services provider, pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing services. The consulting agreement has a term of nine months commencing in mid-January. The marketing services provided by Plutus will be in consulting with the Company's management in building investor awareness of the Company through Plutus's network in Europe. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a total initial cost of EUR 75,000 upon the commencement of services. Plutus is an arm's length from the Company and Plutus does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities. The Company's engagement of Winning and Plutus are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture.

Option Agreement with Yellow Rocks Energy:

Skyharbour announces the termination of the proposed option agreement with Yellow Rocks Energy Ltd, which was to provide Yellow Rocks an earn-in option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Wallee and Usam Island Uranium Properties (see news release dated September 28 th , 2022).

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

*SMDI refers to the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index and "AF" refers to Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with one of the largest mineral tenure holdings in the region. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; Yellow Rocks Energy, a private Australian entity, at the Wallee and Usam Island projects; North Shore Energy Metals at the South Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.

Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $33 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $26 million worth of shares being issued and over $19 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for an upcoming drill program at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes over the next several months at Russell with mobilization and commencement within the next few weeks. Following the initial phase of drilling at Russell Lake, the Company will move the drill rig over to its adjacent 100% owned, 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project to complete a planned 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. The combined 8,000 metre winter drill campaign across the company's core projects is fully funded and permitted with the geologists and drilling crews working out of the exploration camp at the Russell Lake Project, located along the road servicing Cameco's McArthur River Uranium Mine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking two new prospective uranium exploration claims in northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 523,097 ha (1,292,600 acres) across 25 projects. These 100% owned claims add an additional 4,726 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, this new property will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance this asset.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update with Drilling Planned in Q1 2024 at Falcon Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update with Drilling Planned in Q1 2024 at Falcon Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore") has provided an update on the exploration activities at the 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. North Shore has identified a number of high priority uranium targets on the Property and will commence drilling several of these targets in Q1 2024.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $6,370,000. The Private Placement was subscribed for by several strategic institutional investors. The funds will be used for various exploration programs in 2024 including multiple drill programs throughout the year planned for the Company's co-flagship Russell and Moore Lake uranium projects.

The Company has allotted and issued 2,333,334 flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.75 per unit (the "FT1 Units") as well as 6,000,000 flow-through units at a price of CAD $0.77 per unit (the "FT2 Units") on a charity flow-through basis. The flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") comprising the FT1 Units and the FT2 Units, as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada )("ITA") as presently constituted, shall qualify for the federal 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2023

Skyharbour Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2023

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (FSE: SC1P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2023. The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023. We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to join us there. You can register for the conference at:

https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #119 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Imperial to hold 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, February 2, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Vendor") dated January 12, 2024, for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Titan Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ground geophysical surveying has commenced at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Spruce Uranium Project ("Spruce" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, near the community of Fond du Lac and comprises four mineral claims covering 6,855 hectares (Figure 1).

Highlights:
  • Located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") with potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits.
  • Covers over six (6) kilometres of prospective strike length along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant basement-hosted uranium discoveries (e.g. Arrow, Triple R and Eagle Point).
  • Historical surface uranium showings of 1.60% U 3 O 8 and 0.65% U 3 O 8 from limited prospecting.
  • Additional Rare Earth Element ("REE") potential, including historical surface REE showings of 3.13% total rare earth element ("TREE"), 1.23% TREE, 0.88% TREE and 0.85% TREE.
  • Adjacent to properties held by IsoEnergy Ltd., and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (under option to Traction Uranium Inc.) that recently highlighted prospective conductive trends on the Project through airborne electromagnetic ("EM") surveying.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " As the uranium market continues to strengthen, with spot prices recently topping US$90 /lb U 3 O 8 , investment in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin is on the rise as explorers search for resources to meet the growing future supply deficit. This timely acquisition provides Fortune Bay with another uranium project to create value for our stakeholders. The Spruce Uranium Project hosts the hallmarks for a high-grade basement-hosted discovery; located on a major structural zone in proximity to the Basin margin with a precedent for mineralization, and limited exploration to date."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced that due to strong institutional investor demand, it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp., as sole bookrunner, (" Bookrunner ") along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as co-leads, (" PowerOne ", together with PI Financial, the " Underwriters ") to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal private placement from C$5.0 million to C$6.4 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×