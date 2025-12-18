SkyBitz Introduces the ST705 Radar Monitor: A C1D1, Non-Invasive Solution for Accurate, Real-Time Tank Monitoring

SkyBitz Introduces the ST705 Radar Monitor: A C1D1, Non-Invasive Solution for Accurate, Real-Time Tank Monitoring

SkyBitz, an AMETEK business and a leader in intelligent tank monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of the SmartTank ST705 Radar Monitor, a C1D1-certified, non-invasive, non-contact liquid-level sensor engineered to provide accurate, real-time visibility across fuel, chemical, lubricant, waste oil, and other industrial fluid applications. 

Fully integrated with the SmartTank Portal and the Tank Installer Mobile App, the ST705 offers rapid installation, reliable connectivity, and actionable data insights that help operators streamline routes, improve inventory planning, and reduce operational inefficiencies. 

"The ST705 Radar Tank Monitor sets a new standard for monitoring by combining safety, simplicity, and precision," said Scott Hutchinson, Director of Product at SkyBitz. "With its non-invasive installation option and seamless integration into our SmartTank ecosystem, customers can achieve real-time visibility without compromising safety or operational efficiency." 

A Safer, More Versatile Approach to Tank Measurement
The ST705 eliminates chemical compatibility concerns through its non-contact design while supporting a broad range of tank materials and shapes, including cylindrical, rectangular, horizontal, stackable, and tote configurations.  

Key performance highlights:

  • C1D1 & ATEX safety certifications for hazardous environments
  • Highly accurate radar performance: ±0.78 in. accuracy with a detection range from 3.2 inches to 13 ft.  
  • Supports diverse tank fluids, including gasoline, diesel, DEF, chemicals, lubricants, additives, heating oil, waste oil, and water 
  • Durable IP68-rated housing built with UV-stabilized PVDF and polypropylene for long-term outdoor performance 
  • Up to 10 years of battery life for minimal maintenance 
  • Global Cat-M1 cellular connectivity using 1NCE SIM coverage across North America, Europe, and Australia  

Fast, Guided Installation Through the Tank Installer App
The Bluetooth-enabled ST705 can be activated in seconds through the Tank Installer Mobile App, which provides step-by-step workflows for setup, verification, and onboarding. 

Customers benefit from: 

  • Simple BLE activation and guided configuration 
  • Near real-time validation of tank readings 
  • Instant synchronization with the SmartTank Portal 
  • Support for enterprise onboarding, including bulk tank imports and asset transfers  

Enhanced Operational Efficiency Through the SmartTank Ecosystem
When paired with the SmartTank Portal, the ST705 unlocks powerful fleet-wide monitoring and analytics capabilities, including: 

  • Real-time level visibility and early-warning alerts 
  • Predictive forecasting based on usage patterns 
  • Centralized dashboards for multi-site operations 
  • Installation services and project management support for larger deployments  

Availability
The SkyBitz ST705 Radar Monitor is available through authorized SkyBitz distributors and customer success teams starting today. 

About SkyBitz
SkyBitz provides real-time tank monitoring solutions that improve operational workflow and increase route efficiency. With applications designed to aggregate data from tanks of all shapes and sizes, our robust software supports customers across multiple industries including gas, water, chemical, and petroleum. With SkyBitz solutions, organizations can achieve operational efficiency and increase profit margins. 

SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME), a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $7 billion

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skybitz-introduces-the-st705-radar-monitor-a-c1d1-non-invasive-solution-for-accurate-real-time-tank-monitoring-302645655.html

SOURCE SkyBitz

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMETEK Inc. AME NYSE:AME
AME
The Conversation (0)
AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Engdahl as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the current President... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS SENIOR MINING ADVISOR AND PROVIDES GOLDFIELDS PROJECT UPDATE

FORTUNE BAY APPOINTS SENIOR MINING ADVISOR AND PROVIDES GOLDFIELDS PROJECT UPDATE

Strengthening the Technical Team as Goldfields Advances Toward Pre-Feasibility Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald (Ron) Halas, P.Eng., as Senior Mining Advisor for its Goldfields Gold... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. to Provide Corporate Update Webinar Highlighting 2025 Milestones and 2026 Strategic Roadmap on December 16th at 11:00am EST

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization and digital asset infrastructure, today announced that it will host a corporate update webinar on December 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST. The event will provide shareholders with a comprehensive... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 15, 2025."On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Mary Ellen to the RZOLV team," said... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry

Precious Metals Investing

Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence