GamingInvesting News

Skullcandy PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Reimagined To Pay Homage to an Iconic Favorite

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones 1 and True Wireless Earbuds 2 under $100 announced today a collaboration with Street Fighter, one of the world's most iconic and best-selling gaming franchises. The Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset celebrates Street Fighter's 35 th anniversary by blending state-of-the-art audio technology with the signature stylings of fan-favorite, Street Fighter II. The limited-edition drop is available now at Skullcandy.com for an MSRP of $149.99 .

SKULLCANDY CELEBRATES STREET FIGHTER 35th ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

"For many gamers, there are few franchises more iconic than global powerhouse Street Fighter," said Derek Steiner , Director of Global Partnerships at Skullcandy. "In honor of the game's 35th anniversary, we re-designed our all-new flagship PLYR headset to ooze Street Fighter nostalgia. This exclusive drop gives gamers premium features and the immersive sound you can only get from Skullcandy — now, in signature Street Fighter style."

The limited-edition Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR headset is loaded with nods to the classic game. The stand-up arcade cabinet's unforgettable gray and black pebble texture is a clear staple, while custom ear cup illustrations are brought to life with a lenticular effect, resulting in low-tech, high-impact "motion graphics." Every detail — right down to the headband fasteners modeled after the original arcade action buttons — was considered.

Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset - $149.99 MSRP:
  • Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology - Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to bluetooth-enabled media and gaming devices
  • Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
  • Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user's unique hearing needs
  • Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced features and customize button functions
  • Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications
  • Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
  • Adjustable Suspension Headband - Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort
  • Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C
  • Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app
  • Skull-HQ Software - Available for both PC and Mobile App
  • Ultra-Low Latency Wireless Transmitter (sold separately) - Available early 2023, the wireless transmitter will enable low latency wireless connection to PlayStation console and PC.

For more information on Skullcandy's gaming collection visit Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 combined.

2 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 , combined.

3 Ultra Low-Latency Wireless Transmitter (sold separately, $24.99 MSRP) enables users to game wirelessly.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah . Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop , home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Skullcandy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skullcandy-celebrates-street-fighter-35th-anniversary-with-limited-edition-collaboration-301651820.html

SOURCE Skullcandy

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SportsGrid Launches Sports Betting Coverage on AP video platforms

SportsGrid Network today announced it will offer its comprehensive daily sports betting coverage via The Associated Press. Content is available today on the AP Video Hub and Newsroom platforms, which provide online delivery of broadcast-quality video to the world's leading digital publishers, news portals, and broadcasters.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

The SportsGrid Network offers news publishers an innovative video content solution providing best in class daily sports betting and fantasy sports coverage. The daily reporting features real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever with their connected devices. SportsGrid's comprehensive coverage includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer. The SportsGrid video content amplifies and compliments news publisher's on-demand sports websites and apps creating pre-roll ads and sponsorship opportunities.

AP customers will have access to SportsGrid video content delivering pre-game odds, over/under, point-spread, moneylines with advanced data analytics, allowing them to connect advertisers with engaged sports audiences. The SportsGrid content serves as the sports betting solution to integrate publishers, sportsbooks, and the massive sports gaming audience unlocking an entirely incremental revenue stream.

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org.

SportsGrid Contact:
Charles Theiss
charles@sportsgrid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsgrid-launches-sports-betting-coverage-on-ap-video-platforms-301650383.html

SOURCE SportsGrid

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

2022 LG MONITOR LINEUP NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

Designed to complement gaming, creativity and professional setups, 2022 LG UltraGear and DualUp Monitors bring home the latest innovation

 LG Electronics Canada (LG) is announcing the Canadian availability of the 2022 monitor lineup with the introduction of LG UltraGear™ models 48GQ900, 32GQ950, and 32GQ850, and LG DualUp model 28MQ780. These models are designed for the modern-day user to deliver next-level performance in gaming and productivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GameOn Lands a Strike With Karate Combat, Set to Launch NFT Mint & Fantasy Game in 2023

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Karate Combat, the world's premier full-contact striking league.

The deal will see GameOn launch a branded and playable Karate Combat NFT collection and fantasy game. Fans will be able to buy fighter NFTs, craft a lineup they have ownership in, and win exclusive prizes like pit-side VIP tickets and $KARATE tokens. Per the terms of Karate Combat's new licensing model, GameOn will keep 80% of revenue generated by the NFTs and fantasy game. 10% of the revenue will flow to the league's fighters, while 10% will be distributed to the Karate Combat community.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games Collaborate to Launch Two Exclusive Gaming Tournaments with PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines

Gamers Across the Philippines Registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship Exclusively Inside the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform, Developed by Swarmio

The launch of the two tournaments follows the success of a previous collaboration between Swarmio, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games / Level Infinite to promote the Globe Gamer Grounds platform inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aqua Farm, a new wind blower in the P2E game successfully ended 2nd CBT

- Aqua Farm, a Full 3D P2E game project, announced that the 2nd CBT (Closed Beta Test) held for two weeks ( Aug 29 - Sep 9 ) ended successfully. Aqua Farm is a gaming project published by The Mars Corp., a fast-evolving metaverse platform development and publishing company in the blockchain industry.

Aqua Farm, a new wind blower in the P2E game successfully ended 2nd CBT.

The Company's core developers are veteran game developers with over 10 years of experience in developing open-world MMORPG games.

Aqua Farm is a lovely ocean adventure RPG based on blockchain technology with a Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure and Non- Fungible Token (NFT) assets. Before the launch, the game received a lot of attention and expectation, especially from the Asia Pacific communities due to its adorable graphics and its fascinating narrative. The universe of Aqua Farm shows that players take a journey together with Aree, the ocean fairy, by boarding the Guardian to take back the PODO (Power of Deep Ocean), the source of peace that was stolen by the invaders who threatened the peace of Aqua World. The excitement of the community was demonstrated during the pre-sale of Aree NFT, as more than 6,000 NFTs were sold already before the game launch.

Aqua Farm adopts the turn-based idle battle system that is similar to Pokémon, a popular Japanese anime-based game that's been loved for decades, and Axie Infinity, a pioneer of P2E games that reached $215 million in sales volume in 2021. Distinguishably, Aqua Farm players can adopt various strategies through the NFT deck placement possessed by the card game, and it also provides a variety of social play for users who are not interested in battle gameplay.

Although the 2nd CBT was held with a specific set of users, over 1,500 users and influencers participated and enjoyed the game. Compared to the 1st CBT in July, the improved battle system was adjusted, as well as 'Aqua Union', a scholarship function that can be used in battle through renting Aree NFT, and staking earned tokens at Farm. The potential success of the game was proved throughout the test period with a 78% retention rate, 4.0 out of 5.0 satisfaction rate, and positive feedback from the players.

Regarding the upcoming schedule, Aqua Farm is planning to run several more tests to adjust the game balancing with collected data and feedback before the Open Beta Test (OBT). In this phase, PvP mode will be available as well, one of the biggest interests of global users. Additional NFT package sales are also waiting for future players through multiple collaborations with renowned NFT marketplaces.

For more information about the Aqua Farm, please visit https://linktr.ee/aquafarm.p2e .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aqua-farm-a-new-wind-blower-in-the-p2e-game-successfully-ended-2nd-cbt-301651662.html

SOURCE The Mars Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×