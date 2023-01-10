VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

SKULLCANDY AND DORITOS BRING BOLD SELF-EXPRESSION TO GAMING WITH LATEST COLLABORATION

Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds Feature UV-Reactive Graphics that Glow When the Lights Go Low

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones 1 and true wireless earbuds 2 under $100 announced today a limited-edition collaboration with Doritos, the #1 flavored tortilla chip brand 3 . The exclusive drop reimagines the Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds in Doritos Red with a zesty UV-reactive "blacklight" effect that looks right at home alongside dialed-in RGB setups. Ideal for gaming at home or on-the-go, the limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos drop is available now for purchase exclusively on Skullcandy.com and will ship mid-February.

"Skullcandy and self-expression are synonymous and this drop is no different. Together with Doritos, we're adding a little flavor to a space traditionally saturated with muted colorways, allowing gamers to stand out from the competition," said Derek Steiner , Director of Global Brand Partnerships, Skullcandy. "The SLYR and Dime 2 are the ideal products for this collab, both accessible and packed with flavor so gamers can boldly be themselves. The duo provides the best of both worlds – SLYR for gaming at home and Dime 2 for on-the-go mobile sessions."

The newly-launched SLYR delivers rich, detailed audio, crystal-clear communication and all-day comfort. With premium audio drivers, SLYR delivers Supreme Sound and additional features designed to maximize the gaming experience. Next-level, in-game audio depth ensures that users not only hear enemies creeping up from behind, but also the roar of the crowd. The ultra-compact Dime 2 earbuds are easy to carry for gaming on the go, and packed with features, including built-in Tile-finding technology so users never have to worry about losing their buds.

Additional features of the Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition drop include:

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $69 .99MSRP

  • UV-Reactive Glow Graphics
  • Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
  • Multi-Platform Connectivity - Crystal clear audio on PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox, leveling-up the listening experience on any platform. And with the 3.5mm audio cable, SLYR is the definition of 'plug and play'
  • Bi-Directional Mic - Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications and clarity in multiplayer settings
  • Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference
  • Durable, Lightweight Design - Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material for all-day comfort

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds – $34.99 MSRP

  • UV-Reactive Glow Graphics
  • Built-In Tile Finding Technology
  • 12 Hours Total Battery Life
  • Microphone, Call, Track & Volume Controls
  • Auto Connect
  • IPX4 Sweat & Water Resistant
  • Micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard
  • Ultra-compact at just 2.45 inches long and 1.53 inches wide. The small, efficient battery cuts its carbon footprint to less than half that of other earbuds.

For more information on Skullcandy's gaming collection visit Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 combined.
2 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 , combined.
3 Collaboration brokered by The Joester Loria Group, North American licensing agent for Doritos.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah . Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop , home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY . Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

(PRNewsfoto/Skullcandy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skullcandy-and-doritos-bring-bold-self-expression-to-gaming-with-latest-collaboration-301717435.html

SOURCE Skullcandy

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Drone Racing League Drops Trailer for Metaverse Game, Project Drone Galaxy Powered by Algorand

Fans can claim complimentary digital drones for the upcoming game on Discord

- The Drone Racing League, the world's premier, professional drone racing property, today dropped the official trailer of " Project Drone Galaxy ™", their highly anticipated drone racing game powered by Algorand, the leading high-performance blockchain platform and title partner of DRL.

Launching later this year, DRL's Project Drone Galaxy is a multiplayer drone racing experience in the metaverse, created with Playground Labs.

"Project Drone Galaxy's high-intensity esports-focused gameplay sets a new standard for web3 gaming, and demonstrates what it means to responsibly integrate blockchain technologies in a way that puts users in the driver's seat," said Playground Labs CEO Sam Peurifoy .

In the game, players will build their own drones, compete for digital collectibles and other rewards, and fly-to-win as animal-avatars, battling it out in a high-stakes racing arena complete with barriers, boosts, and fiercely competitive pilots.

"The Drone Racing League is made for Web3. Our fans are avid enthusiasts of drones and blockchain, and as we prepare to launch Project Drone Galaxy powered by Algorand this year, we're excited to unveil a teaser video showcasing our first metaverse game to come," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos.

Project Drone Galaxy's launch comes as the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season takes flight, where the world's best drone pilots race the fastest drones through spectacular courses across IRL, esports and the metaverse – as seen on NBC and top social platforms. The season's finale, " Miami 3-0-FLY" will take place in America's Web3 capital, Miami, Florida , on Saturday, February 25th at 7:30pm EST at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. Tickets are available for purchase.

Tonight, as part of DRL's virtual portion of the season, the world's 12 best drone pilots will race through the Biosphere map in the DRL SIM, the true-to-life drone racing game available on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games. DRL will live stream the race at 8pm EST on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

Fans interested in helping DRL to develop Project Drone Galaxy and claim free digital drones can join the Discord .

About DRL

Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

Press Contact:
Melanie Wallner
VP, Marketing & PR
melanie@drl.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-racing-league-drops-trailer-for-metaverse-game-project-drone-galaxy-powered-by-algorand-301717191.html

SOURCE Drone Racing League

gamer in a computer setup

Gaming Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect Gaming in 2023

Difficult macroeconomic forces continue to affect every sector, including gaming. But while there's been a downward trajectory for gaming companies after the highs seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new year could bring a remodeling when it comes to what gaming investors can accomplish.

As 2023 begins, a key question is how resilient the gaming sector may be to a larger economic downturn. With inflationary pressures running high and a recession potentially in the cards, experts are set to see their theories tested.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) outlines what industry insiders see coming in the year ahead.

NetEase Included in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and Maintains Outstanding ESG Scores on MSCI and Sustainalytics

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the first time, ranking it among the world's leading companies with outstanding sustainability performance. NetEase also further improved its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in Morgan Stanley Capital International's ("MSCI") and Sustainalytics' ratings in 2022, highlighting its rigorous dedication to transparent and sustainable operations.

As a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate ESG progress across industries, the DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of an industry identified in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2022. NetEase has continuously increased its ESG assessment score, achieving 49 points in 2022 and becoming the only company in the Media & Entertainment industry from the Chinese mainland to be included in the 2022 DJSI World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

Rising GameFi Star of 2023: Bless Global with Innovative P2O Model and Over 2 Million Pre-Registered Players

Recently, AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global has reached a milestone of 2 million pre-registered players. This is the first time the game has announced its up-to-date information about the beta test. Day 1 retention during beta test is 94% with a user average online time of 218 minutes. This astonishing performance evinces Bless Global is indeed an AAA product with promising prospect to revitalize the GameFi ecosystem. Both mobile versions ( App Store & Google Play) and the PC version will be officially released on Jan 10 . Bless Global will be the pioneer product on PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform. The eagerly-anticipated game is expected to make an astounding move on the global GameFi chessboard.

LG TVS UP THE ANTE BY PROVIDING EXPANDED SELECTION OF GAMER-CENTRIC SERVICES ALL IN ONE PLACE

Company's Latest TVs Geared up With Luna, GeForce NOW at 4K for More Compelling, All-Around Cloud Gaming Experiences, Plus 2020 Models Now Streaming

LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its strong commitment to delivering a premium TV gaming experience that offers enhanced convenience through the new webOS UI featuring a dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming service Amazon Luna and buttery-smooth gameplay at 4K 60 FPS streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW on its latest TVs at CES 2023.

LG NOVA SELECTS COMPANIES, ENTREPRENEURS FOR SECOND ANNUAL MISSION FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAM

LG Electronics North American Innovation Center Explores New Ideas to Accelerate for Innovation Program with Cohort Led by Digital Health

The LG Electronics North American Innovation Center LG NOVA has announced its new selection of companies in the second annual Mission for the Future Global Search for innovative concepts and transformative solutions that create a positive impact on people and planet. Selected from 2,170 submissions, these companies are joining the LG NOVA program to explore joint business creation with LG NOVA.

×