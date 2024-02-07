Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) is undertaking a drill program at its Albert Lake nickel property. The 4-week drill program is anticipated to include between five and seven drillholes for a total of 2,000-2,500 meters (see Fathom's news release dated January 16, 2024 ).

SKRR Exploration logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , CEO of SKRR commented that: "This is exciting news. The Fathom Lake drill program offers hidden value to all SKRR shareholders as we continue to plan for 2024 developments within Saskatchewan . SKRR continues to hold 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel and we wish the exploration team success!"

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the
policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address Fathom Nickel's drilling and future results from drilling, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1379.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR ExplorationSKRR:CATSXV:SKRRBase Metals Investing
SKRR:CA
SKRR Exploration
SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration


SKRR Exploration
